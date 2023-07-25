Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf Team Announces Apparel Sponsor

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Brooks Koepka's LIV Golf team, Smash GC, have announced their partnership with golf apparel brand Bald Head Blues.

The side, who are currently second from bottom in the breakaway golf league's standings, will join forces with the North Carolina based brand for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

While their captain, Koepka, is contracted to wear Nike, his brother Chase, and Jason Kokrak will both wear the lifestyle brand during the five remaining LIV events at Greenbrier, Bedminster, Chicago, Jeddah and Miami.

Matt Wolff is the fourth member of the team and like the 2023 PGA Championship winner, is also contracted to wear Nike apparel.

Kokrak has already been seen sporting a Bald Head Blues polo shirt with the Smash GC logo embroidered on it at LIV Golf Andalucia which was held at Valdarrama at the beginning of July.

Established over 30 years ago by the Pope family, the brand says their apparel designs are borne of the unique lifestyle that is found on Bald Head Island in North Carolina.

The only means means of transportation around the 15km square archipelago are golf carts, with residents weaving their way around untouched marshes, beaches and maritime forests on the buggys.

Jason Kokrak (pictured) wearing a Bald Head Blues x Smash GC polo shirt. (Image credit: Bald Head Blues )

Bald Head Blues' claim their iconic logo takes inspiration from the casual lifestyle and surfing culture on the island. It features a golf cart holding a surfboard on its roof.

The brand produces high-performance clothing that is suitable for professional golfers, as well as day-to-day attire from jumpers and belts to swimwear.

“I’m very excited to be adding Bald Head Blues to the Smash GC family as our first official partner," Jason Kokrak said.

“From the first time I wore Bald Head Blues, I was very impressed with the fit, comfort and feel. I’m looking forward to introducing the custom line to LIV Golf and Smash GC fans and giving them a new way to support us both on and off the course.”

A post shared by Smash Golf Club (@smashgc) A photo posted by on

The Smash GC apparel line will go on sale in merchandise tents at LIV Golf Greenbrier in August.

Fans will also be able to buy the apparel online at BaldHeadBlues.com and via Shop.LIVGolf.com in the coming weeks.

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Smash GC. It’s a true thrill to be a part of this team, and to be their official on-course apparel partner,” Bald Head Blues CEO, Claude Pope said.

“We look forward to bringing the Bald Head Blues brand to Smash GC fans online and in-person at merchandise tents at LIV Golf events.”