Dustin Johnson Explains Adidas Split - 'We Mutually Agreed On Parting Ways'

Dustin Johnson has revealed the reason for the end of his 15-year association with Adidas was due to his LIV Golf deal and the hope of attracting a clothing sponsor for his 4 Aces team.

Johnson ended his long run with Adidas just before the start of the second LIV Golf season – which is now rebranded as the LIV Golf League for 2023.

Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed outfit kicks-off the new season in Mexico at Mayakoba's El Camaleon Golf Club, with 12 teams competing over 14 events around the world.

The two-time Major champion says that ending the partnership was a mutual decision between himself and Adidas despite having a sound relationship with the manufacturer over the years.

Johnson added that being tied to one clothing manufacturer at this time was not conducive with the long-term aims of the LIV Golf franchise model, which is hoped will see teams attract individual sponsors for team apparel.

“Obviously I've been with Adidas, I was with them for 15 years. We had a great relationship. It's still really good. We mutually agreed on parting ways,” Johnson said ahead of the LIV Golf League opener.

“It just wasn't working how it was, just with my new - obviously playing for LIV and the way things kind of go. It was better for both of us to part ways.”

Johnson hinted that his 4 Aces may already have a sponsor, but may not be able to showcase it in the opening event in Mexico with his clothes still stuck in customs.

“For me being the captain of the team, obviously being able to go out and find a clothing sponsor is more beneficial than waiting another year.

“Which we probably will have something - hopefully my clothes get out of customs and I'll have some stuff to wear by this weekend, but if not, I'll be wearing some blank stuff.”

Attracting individual sponsors for the 12 teams is all part of the long-term strategy for LIV Golf, with the belief that eventually these teams will become self sufficient and even attract big-money investors.

LIV Golf has already secured a TV deal with the CW Network, and also signed their first major sponsorships deal with Global shipping logistics company EasyPost.

That will be a relief to the backers at LIV Golf as it aims to become profitable following a report earlier this month that court documents revealed it generated “virtually zero” revenue in its first season.