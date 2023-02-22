LIV Golf League Confirms First Major Sponsor

Two days before the opening tournament of the new LIV Golf League at El Camaleon Golf Club, the circuit has received a timely boost with its first major sponsorship agreement.

Global shipping logistics, ecommerce and software development company EasyPost will become its Official Shipping Solutions Partner. LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman explained why the partnership is a good fit. He said: “LIV Golf is proud to partner with EasyPost as we embark on a momentous season for our sport. Our organizations are built on teamwork, innovation, and developing opportunities for global growth. We’re excited to work together as the LIV Golf League delivers incredible competition featuring the game’s biggest names to new audiences around the world.”

As a result of the link-up, fans can expect the company to feature prominently in LIV Golf broadcasts, social media and the on-course signage for its 14 tournaments of 2023. The two organisations will also work together on shipping solutions and logistics strategies to help enhance delivery processes across multiple platforms.

VP of Growth at EasyPost, Sam Hancock, explained LIV Golf and the Utah-based company’s shared ambitions are a big part of the link-up. He said: “We are thrilled to sponsor LIV Golf in 2023. Their innovative approach to golf will bring the sport to a broader range of spectators, and that’s something we are excited to get behind. We share the same mission, to modernize and innovate in our respective fields.”

The news is the latest sign that the PGA Tour rival is beginning to put crucial aspects of its plans into place in its efforts to establish itself as a major player at the top of the game. As well as making more new signings ahead of the new season, last month, it announced a multi-year TV deal with the CW Network to broadcast its content in the US.

The deal will offer further relief to the organisation as it aims to become profitable following a report earlier this month that court documents revealed it generated “virtually zero” revenue in its first season. As well as the deal with EasyPost, there are indications this could be the first of several agreements falling into place, too. Ahead of this week's tournament, there are sponsorship boards from other companies on display, with the expectation of more deals to follow.

LIV Golf has announced their first global sponsor, easypost based in Utah. There's a few sponsor boards up at Mayakoba and I was told a few weeks ago that they expect corporate partners to be a "domino effect" in their aim to bring in revenue.

Earlier this week, LIV Golf finalised its line-ups for its 12 teams of four players, with World No.35 Thomas Pieters among the latest players to sign up for the 2023 season.