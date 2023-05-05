DP World Tour Threatens Sergio Garcia With Further Sanctions As He Fails To Pay £100,000 Fine

The DP World Tour have revealed that Sergio Garcia is the only one of the 17 players fined for joining LIV Golf who has yet to pay up – and he’s "given no indication he intends to."

The Tour’s statement also says that it intends to “take appropriate action” if Garcia “continues not to respect the Sport Resolutions panel’s decision.”

The Spaniard was one of the high-profile resignations from the DP World Tour alongside Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood – all of whom were fined for playing in the LIV Golf opener in London last year.

A Sport Resolutions arbitration found in favour of the Tour after an appeal, and although Westwood said he did not agree with the decision he, alongside 15 others, decided to pay their £100,000 fine.

Garcia, however, has failed to stump up the cash so far, and Keith Pelley’s organisation is not about to let him off with it, as their strongly worded statement warned of further sanctions against him.

“The DP World Tour today confirmed that 16 out of 17 players have paid their fines which were imposed for serious breaches of the Tour’s Conflicting Tournament Regulation last June,” read their statement.

“The players were each fined £100,000 – a sanction originally imposed in July 2022 and upheld last month by an independent panel appointed by Sport Resolutions.

“The 16 players are: Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Branden Grace, Justin Harding, Sam Horsfield, Martin Kaymer, Pablo Larrazabal, Graeme McDowell, Shaun Norris, Wade Ormsby, Adrian Otaegui, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Lee Westwood and Bernd Wiesberger.

“Sergio Garcia has not paid his £100,000 fine, nor has he given any indication that he intends to. We will therefore take appropriate action if he continues not to respect the Sport Resolutions panel’s decision.

“As confirmed yesterday, Garcia announced his resignation from the DP World Tour alongside Richard Bland, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

“Details of further sanctions for players who breached the Conflicting Tournament Regulation by playing in subsequent conflicting events without a release, will be announced next week.”

Westwood has already voiced his anger at the decision, calling the DP World Tour “a regime” and blaming the PGA Tour for bullying them into it, but it’s not sure as yet whether Garcia, the record points scorer in Ryder Cup history, is also taking a stand or is just late in paying his fine.