DP World Tour Q-School Set To Enter Seventh Day After Suspension

The players who made the cut in the final stage of DP World Tour Q-school will need to wait an extra agonizing day to see if they can earn one of the coveted cards for the circuit for next season.

That’s because severe weather is forecast for the Tarragona area of Spain, where the event is being held. A Spanish government notification warned of the potential for heavy rainfall in the area, meaning there will be no play at Infinitum Golf on Wednesday.

The fifth round has yet to conclude after the fading light necessitated the suspension of play on Tuesday, and that is now scheduled to resume on Thursday at 8.30am local time, with the sixth and final round not due to start before 9am.

As a result of a Spanish Government notification regarding severe weather in the Tarragona area, there will be NO play on Wednesday.Round five will resume on Thursday at 8:30am, with round six not due to start before 9am. #DPWTQSchool pic.twitter.com/rZnmIADOKnNovember 12, 2024

The tournament began with a field of 156, but that was whittled down to just 83 after the fourth round, while only the top 20 and ties will earn a potentially life-changing DP World Tour card for the 2025 season.

With so much at stake, the news is likely not what many players would have hoped for, although it does keep the dream alive for all the remaining competitors for one more day.

As things stand, three-time DP World Tour winner Edoardo Molinari seems almost certain of a card. He is at the top of the leaderboard after 15 holes of his fifth round on 24-under, three ahead of South African Justin Harding who has completed the same number of holes.

Swedish star Niklas Lemke and Danish amateur Jacob Skov Olesen are third and fourth on the leaderboard.

Amateur Jacob Skov Olesen is well-positioned for a DP World Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Four players are currently T20 – Dane Soren Broholt Lind, Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Italian Gregorio De Leo and South African Wilco Nienaber, with seven players, including Englishman Eddie Pepperell, just one shot behind. Another Englishman, Tom Lewis, and Peruvian Julian Perico are currently T82, 10 shots adrift of those holding the final position for a DP World Tour card.

Tom Lewis has an extra day to consider how he can climb the leaderboard (Image credit: Getty Images)

The weather warning comes only two weeks after Spain was hit with record-breaking rainfall and flash floods.