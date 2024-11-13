DP World Tour Q-School Set To Enter Seventh Day After Suspension

The 83 players in the hunt for a DP World Tour card will need to wait another day to complete the Infinitum Golf event, with heavy rainfall in the forecast for the Tarragona area of Spain

Edoardo Molinari takes a shot at DP World Tour Q-school
Edoardo Molinari will need to wait another day to confirm his DP World Tour card
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The players who made the cut in the final stage of DP World Tour Q-school will need to wait an extra agonizing day to see if they can earn one of the coveted cards for the circuit for next season.

That’s because severe weather is forecast for the Tarragona area of Spain, where the event is being held. A Spanish government notification warned of the potential for heavy rainfall in the area, meaning there will be no play at Infinitum Golf on Wednesday.

The fifth round has yet to conclude after the fading light necessitated the suspension of play on Tuesday, and that is now scheduled to resume on Thursday at 8.30am local time, with the sixth and final round not due to start before 9am.

The tournament began with a field of 156, but that was whittled down to just 83 after the fourth round, while only the top 20 and ties will earn a potentially life-changing DP World Tour card for the 2025 season.

With so much at stake, the news is likely not what many players would have hoped for, although it does keep the dream alive for all the remaining competitors for one more day.

As things stand, three-time DP World Tour winner Edoardo Molinari seems almost certain of a card. He is at the top of the leaderboard after 15 holes of his fifth round on 24-under, three ahead of South African Justin Harding who has completed the same number of holes.

Swedish star Niklas Lemke and Danish amateur Jacob Skov Olesen are third and fourth on the leaderboard.

Jacob Skov Olesen takes a shot during DP World Tour Q-school

Amateur Jacob Skov Olesen is well-positioned for a DP World Tour card

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four players are currently T20 – Dane Soren Broholt Lind, Frenchman Robin Sciot-Siegrist, Italian Gregorio De Leo and South African Wilco Nienaber, with seven players, including Englishman Eddie Pepperell, just one shot behind. Another Englishman, Tom Lewis, and Peruvian Julian Perico are currently T82, 10 shots adrift of those holding the final position for a DP World Tour card.

Tom Lewis takes a shot at the Andalucia Masters

Tom Lewis has an extra day to consider how he can climb the leaderboard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The weather warning comes only two weeks after Spain was hit with record-breaking rainfall and flash floods.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸