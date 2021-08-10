The resort known as Lumine has officially unveiled a new chapter in its history with the birth of Infinitum

Europe’s Best Golf Venue Begins New Era As Infinitum

Recognized as one of Europe’s most highly-sought after lifestyle and leisure experiences, the resort formerly known as Lumine has rebranded to Infinitum.

The Costa Daurada venue showcases a combination of world-class golf, modern gastronomy, off-course activities, and a contemporary beach club featuring state-of-the-art facilities, including seven swimming pools, a Tapas Bar, and one of the region’s most recognised restaurants.

Home to three outstanding golf courses, each with their own distinct design and layout, its award-winning facilities are currently named ‘Europe’s Best Golf Venue’ at the World Golf Awards and play host to the European Tour’s Final Qualifying Stage, delivering unquestionable conditions, across its rolling fairways and undulating greens.

Each course, defined uniquely by natural and man-made hazards, presents a different challenge for all levels of golfer combining to deliver a golf experience like no other in Europe.

Two state-of-the-art clubhouses, each with unique architecture, illustrate the region’s breath-taking landscape, offering exceptional service to fulfil any pre- and post-round requirements.

Modern practice facilities surround each clubhouse, each presented immaculately with tour-standard range balls.

100 feet above the Sea, perched amongst pine trees, the Infinitum Beach Club is one of the finest in Europe.

A tranquil and peaceful environment to spend an hour or a day, it provides each golfer with an experience like no other in Europe.

Infinitum presents an authentic experience, with four new, premium gastronomy offerings to choose from: Flamma Beach Foodhouse, Gusto, The Lakehouse Bistrot, and Terra (opening in autumn) – all offering a relaxed environment with fresh, local produce expertly developed by the resort’s chef Adrià Cofrades.

The resort offers direct access to the beach with front-line views of the Mediterranean Sea.

Surrounded by pine forests, and Olive fields, Infinitum is located amongst one of the region’s most important ecosystems: the Sequia Major, a wetland made of reeds, poplars, and willows, meandering around the lakes, that houses one of the best-preserved population in Catalonia of European Galapagos and Fartet Fish.

Located only 10 minutes from Tarragona, a place of serenity, and history, the resort offers endless experiences through centuries of protected landscapes and cultural destinations.

Disconnect, explore endless historic landmarks and stories on ancient civilizations.

Whether it’s Oyster tasting in the crystal-clear waters of the Mediterranean, horse-riding along the Ebro River, or exploring the region’s famous vineyards, Infinitum showcases a unique experience, unlike any other resort in Europe…

