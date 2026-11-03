Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship Tee Times 2026: Rory McIlroy And Jon Rahm Among Stacked Round One Groupings
Six-time Major winner Rory McIlroy is a part of the final group in round one as the DP World Tour Play-Offs begin at Yas Links Golf Club in Abu Dhabi
The DP World Tour Play-offs have arrived and some of the circuit's biggest names have descended on Yas Links for the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.
Rory McIlroy is out to try and claw back at least some of the points difference between him and Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra, with the pair partnering Patrick Reed in the final group on day one.
Meanwhile, Jon Rahm is making his first start since outlining his reasons for departing LIV Golf permanently and Tommy Fleetwood is hoping to go one better than 12 months ago when he lost to defending champion Aaron Rai in a playoff.
And that's without even mentioning the likes of Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton who are perfectly capable of reigning supreme around these parts.
Given it's the first round of the DP World Tour Play-offs, the tee-time order is quite straightforward for the time being.
The Race to Dubai rankings through the Genesis Championship is reversed and those leading will go out last on Thursday while those who aim to catch them have a small head start.
Below is the full list of round-one tee times at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.
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ABU DHABI ALDAR CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE TEE TIMES
Local Time (GMT)
- 7:19am (3:19am) - Sam Bairstow, Jordan Gumberg
- 7:29am (3:29am) - Darius Van Driel, Filippo Celli
- 7:39am (3:39am) - Ugo Coussaud, Richard Sterne, Yurav Premlall
- 7:50am (3:50am) - JC Ritchie, Francesco Molinari, Nathan Kimsey
- 8:01am (4:01am) - Wenyi Ding, Joakim Lagergren, Guido Migliozzi
- 8:12am (4:12am) - Ricardo Gouveia, Tom Vaillant, Antoine Rozner
- 8:23am (4:23am) - Daniel Rodrigues, Stefano Mazzoli, Alejandro Del Rey
- 8:39am (4:39am) - Scott Jamieson, Michael Hollick, Francesco Laporta
- 8:50am (4:50am) - Tyrrell Hatton, Joost Luiten, Victor Perez
- 9:01am (5:01am) - Matt Wallace, Jon Rahm, Ewen Ferguson
- 9:12am (5:12am) - Adam Scott, Manuel Elvira, Matthew Jordan
- 9:23am (5:23am) - Gregorio De Leo, Freddy Schott, Frederic Lacroix
- 9:34am (5:34am) - Kristoffer Reitan, Julien Guerrier, David Puig
- 9:55am (5:55am) - Adrian Otaegui, Jeff Winther, Grant Forrest
- 10:06am (6:06am) - Kota Kaneko, Jorge Campillo, Niklas Norgaard
- 10:17am (6:17am) - Mikael Lindberg, Calum Hill, Marcus Armitage
- 10:28am (6:28am) - Yuto Katsuragawa, Martin Couvra, Tommy Fleetwood
- 10:39am (6:39am) - Thriston Lawrence, Davis Bryant, Adrian Meronk
- 10:50am (6:50am) - Angel Ayora, Shaun Norris, Dan Bradbury
- 11:06am (7:06am) - Hennie Du Plessis, Angel Hidalgo, Nacho Elvira
- 11:17am (7:17am) - Joe Dean, Oliver Lindell, Bernd Wiesberger
- 11:28am (7:28am) - Andy Sullivan, Jacob Skov Olesen, Jayden Schaper
- 11:39am (7:39am) - Daniel Hillier, Aaron Rai, Casey Jarvis
- 11:50am (7:50am) - Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Eugenio Chacarra
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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