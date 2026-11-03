Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship Tee Times 2026: Rory McIlroy And Jon Rahm Among Stacked Round One Groupings

The DP World Tour Play-offs have arrived and some of the circuit's biggest names have descended on Yas Links for the Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

Rory McIlroy is out to try and claw back at least some of the points difference between him and Race to Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra, with the pair partnering Patrick Reed in the final group on day one.

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm is making his first start since outlining his reasons for departing LIV Golf permanently and Tommy Fleetwood is hoping to go one better than 12 months ago when he lost to defending champion Aaron Rai in a playoff.

And that's without even mentioning the likes of Adam Scott and Tyrrell Hatton who are perfectly capable of reigning supreme around these parts.

Given it's the first round of the DP World Tour Play-offs, the tee-time order is quite straightforward for the time being.

The Race to Dubai rankings through the Genesis Championship is reversed and those leading will go out last on Thursday while those who aim to catch them have a small head start.

Below is the full list of round-one tee times at the 2026 Abu Dhabi Aldar Championship.

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ABU DHABI ALDAR CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND ONE TEE TIMES

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