Race To Dubai Update: Rory McIlroy Closes The Gap But Eugenio Chacarra Clinging On

Rory McIlroy came up just short of an incredible eagle on the last hole at the DP World Tour Championship but still made a strong start to his bid to win a record-equalling eighth Race To Dubai crown.

Had that putt dropped at the end of his first round, McIlroy would've provisionally gone above playing partner and current Race To Dubai leader Eugenio Chacarra.

McIlroy still finished three shots better off than his main rival for the Harry Vardon Trophy, with the Northern Irishman shooting 69 to sit on three under while the Spaniard shot an even-par 72.

There's plenty of Race To Dubai permutations to go through, but as it stands even with McIlroy in a tie for third and Chacarra down in 23rd it'd be the Spaniard who'd win the title if things stayed as they are.

There's obviously a long way to go at the Earth Course, where blustery conditions made it pretty tough for the field including all the Race To Dubai contenders.

Only four of the top 10 broke par with Jon Rahm carding a one-under 71 along with Daniel Hillier, while 10th placed Jacob Skov Olesen produced the best round of the bunch with a 68.

That was just one off Joost Luiten's lead of five under after round one, but Olesen isn't one of the nine players still technically able to win the Race To Dubai title.

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McIlroy needs at least a solo second finish to usurp Chacarra at the top of the rankings, provided the Spaniard doesn't finish third or better - as well as Patrick Reed, but the American already is in trouble after he finished three over for his opening round.

Rahm was also pretty solid overall, but he has to lift the trophy on Sunday to stand any chance of winning a second Race To Dubai - and even then he needs Chacarra to finish ninth and McIlroy and Reed finish third or worse.

Race To Dubai Projected Rankings - As It Stands

Swipe to scroll horizontally After R1 of DP World Tour Championship Pos. Projected Name Score (pos) Points Proj. Pts 1 1 Eugenio Chacarra Par (T23) 4,243.79 4,369.79 2 2 Rory McIlroy -3 (T3) 3,709.86 4,237.86 3 3 Patrick Reed +3 (T41) 3,528.62 3,605.42 4 6 Casey Jarvis +2 (T31) 2,892.98 2,985.50 5 8 Aaron Rai +4 (T44) 2,560.15 2,628.55 6 7 Jon Rahm -1 (T16) 2,525.45 2,676.14 7 9 Jayden Schaper +2 (T31) 2,445.79 2,538.31 8 10 Ryan Fox +2 (T31) 2,427.52 2,520.04 9 11 Daniel Hillier -1 (T16) 2,351.25 2,501.94 10 4 Jacob Skov Olesen -4 (2) 2,111.49 3,446.49

DP World Tour Championship points breakdown