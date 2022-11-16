Double Agony For Pro As Successive Tour Card Bids Come Up Painfully Short
Renato Paratore misses out on his full DP World Tour card for the second time in a matter of weeks
Renato Paratore endured the agony of failing to retain his DP World Tour card at the end of the regular season, and that has been compounded by his efforts to regain it at Q-school.
When Paratore holed a 60-foot putt in the 72nd and final hole of the last regular event of the season, the Portugal Masters, he was understandably ecstatic. However, that joy quickly turned to despair for the Italian when it transpired that, despite those late heroics, it wasn’t enough for him to finish in the top 117 of the DP World Tour Rankings and retain his card for next season.
What made matters worse was the fact that Paratore’s 270 for the tournament left him stranded in 118th, just one shot worse than what was required to reach the all-important position. Undeterred, Paratore opted to go to Q-school rather than join the Challenge Tour as he sought to find another route to getting his full card back.
Paratore was exempt until the this week’s final stage at the Lakes Course at Infinitum Resort in Spain, when he shot a closing round of 64. However, once again fate conspired against the 25-year-old, ensuring he missed out on getting his full card back. The margin? One shot.
Paratore embarked on a punishing schedule of 29 DP World Tour events over the season. After several missed cuts in the opening months, his form improved dramatically in August with a tie for third at the Cazoo Open in Wales followed by a tie for fourth at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland. At that point, few would have predicted his season would end at Q-school, and it would have seemed almost inconceivable that his appearance in it would lead to his second agonising finish in a matter of weeks.
In the end, Paratore’s full DP World Tour card eluded him, leaving the unfortunate player to dwell on missing out by the finest of margins not once, but twice.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
