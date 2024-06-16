'Don't Boo Me, I'm Sorry!' - Bryson DeChambeau In Hilarious Exchange After Disappointing Fans At US Open

Bryson DeChambeau is continuing his rise to fan favorite status.

The Golfing Scientist, known for his huge hitting, has become a must-watch, with fans desperate to see his long drive in person - and they let him know when they're disappointied to see him play safe.

That's exactly what happened in the third round of the US Open, when he pulled an iron out of his bag and joked with the fans that he was "sorry" for not grabbing the big stick.

The hilarious exchange happened on the short par-4 13th at Pinehurst, where one of Bryson's big drives could have got right up by the green. He chose to play safe off the tee to the fans' disappointment and ended up hitting one of his worst shots of the day.

Watch: 'Don't boo me, sorry!'

"Don't boo me I'm sorry!"Bryson DeChambeau having some fun with the crowd 😆 pic.twitter.com/1VpcMWbOKqJune 15, 2024

His iron shot was pushed out right and poorly struck, leaving him in a tricky spot in the sand - but he followed it up with one of his finest swings of the day. From 150 yards, he stuck it to within 7ft.

He wasn't able to make the birdie putt, but he did avoid danger at the tricky green that saw both Tony Finau and DeChambeau's playing partner Ludvig Aberg make triple bogeys.

The 2020 US Open champion went on to finish at seven-under-par after 54-holes to lead by three strokes heading into the final round.

His journey to fandom has been extraordinary in 2024, helped by the launch of his successful YouTube channel that now has 700,000 subscribers.

He even signed an autograph for a fan during his round - while playing in the final group of the US Open. Then after finishing up on the last and heading to the driving range, he was seen signing dozens upon dozens of autographs and taking selfies with fans, many of whom were chanting "USA, USA" during the third round.

Bryson Dechambeau taking the time in the middle of his round to sign an autograph for a kid wearing the same hat that he used to wear. Easily the coolest moment of the day from the U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/OJE7LnloGnJune 16, 2024

"It was amazing. I can't thank them enough. It was a blessing. Man, they riled me up," he said.

And while he played safe on the 13th on Saturday, he has been pulling the driver out regularly at Pinehurst to average a huge 337.8 off the tee, ranking 2nd in the field for driving distance.