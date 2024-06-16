'Don't Boo Me, I'm Sorry!' - Bryson DeChambeau In Hilarious Exchange After Disappointing Fans At US Open

Fans were calling for Bryson to "whip" out his driver on the short par 4 13th but he apologized after opting to play safe

Bryson DeChambeau pulls an iron out of his bag
(Image credit: X: Sky Sports Golf)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Bryson DeChambeau is continuing his rise to fan favorite status.

The Golfing Scientist, known for his huge hitting, has become a must-watch, with fans desperate to see his long drive in person - and they let him know when they're disappointied to see him play safe.

That's exactly what happened in the third round of the US Open, when he pulled an iron out of his bag and joked with the fans that he was "sorry" for not grabbing the big stick.

The hilarious exchange happened on the short par-4 13th at Pinehurst, where one of Bryson's big drives could have got right up by the green. He chose to play safe off the tee to the fans' disappointment and ended up hitting one of his worst shots of the day.

Watch: 'Don't boo me, sorry!'

His iron shot was pushed out right and poorly struck, leaving him in a tricky spot in the sand - but he followed it up with one of his finest swings of the day. From 150 yards, he stuck it to within 7ft.

He wasn't able to make the birdie putt, but he did avoid danger at the tricky green that saw both Tony Finau and DeChambeau's playing partner Ludvig Aberg make triple bogeys.

The 2020 US Open champion went on to finish at seven-under-par after 54-holes to lead by three strokes heading into the final round.

His journey to fandom has been extraordinary in 2024, helped by the launch of his successful YouTube channel that now has 700,000 subscribers. 

He even signed an autograph for a fan during his round - while playing in the final group of the US Open. Then after finishing up on the last and heading to the driving range, he was seen signing dozens upon dozens of autographs and taking selfies with fans, many of whom were chanting "USA, USA" during the third round.

"It was amazing. I can't thank them enough. It was a blessing. Man, they riled me up," he said.

And while he played safe on the 13th on Saturday, he has been pulling the driver out regularly at Pinehurst to average a huge 337.8 off the tee, ranking 2nd in the field for driving distance.

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Srixon Z Star XV

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸