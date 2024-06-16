'Don't Boo Me, I'm Sorry!' - Bryson DeChambeau In Hilarious Exchange After Disappointing Fans At US Open
Fans were calling for Bryson to "whip" out his driver on the short par 4 13th but he apologized after opting to play safe
Bryson DeChambeau is continuing his rise to fan favorite status.
The Golfing Scientist, known for his huge hitting, has become a must-watch, with fans desperate to see his long drive in person - and they let him know when they're disappointied to see him play safe.
That's exactly what happened in the third round of the US Open, when he pulled an iron out of his bag and joked with the fans that he was "sorry" for not grabbing the big stick.
The hilarious exchange happened on the short par-4 13th at Pinehurst, where one of Bryson's big drives could have got right up by the green. He chose to play safe off the tee to the fans' disappointment and ended up hitting one of his worst shots of the day.
Watch: 'Don't boo me, sorry!'
"Don't boo me I'm sorry!"Bryson DeChambeau having some fun with the crowd 😆 pic.twitter.com/1VpcMWbOKqJune 15, 2024
His iron shot was pushed out right and poorly struck, leaving him in a tricky spot in the sand - but he followed it up with one of his finest swings of the day. From 150 yards, he stuck it to within 7ft.
Bryson...wow! pic.twitter.com/Zb9bcfL1YmJune 15, 2024
He wasn't able to make the birdie putt, but he did avoid danger at the tricky green that saw both Tony Finau and DeChambeau's playing partner Ludvig Aberg make triple bogeys.
The 2020 US Open champion went on to finish at seven-under-par after 54-holes to lead by three strokes heading into the final round.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
His journey to fandom has been extraordinary in 2024, helped by the launch of his successful YouTube channel that now has 700,000 subscribers.
He even signed an autograph for a fan during his round - while playing in the final group of the US Open. Then after finishing up on the last and heading to the driving range, he was seen signing dozens upon dozens of autographs and taking selfies with fans, many of whom were chanting "USA, USA" during the third round.
Bryson Dechambeau taking the time in the middle of his round to sign an autograph for a kid wearing the same hat that he used to wear. Easily the coolest moment of the day from the U.S. Open. pic.twitter.com/OJE7LnloGnJune 16, 2024
"It was amazing. I can't thank them enough. It was a blessing. Man, they riled me up," he said.
And while he played safe on the 13th on Saturday, he has been pulling the driver out regularly at Pinehurst to average a huge 337.8 off the tee, ranking 2nd in the field for driving distance.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
US Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Can Bryson DeChambeau Win Second Major?
We have a superb final round ahead at Pinehurst No.2, where this year's US Open champion will be crowned
By Conor Keenan Last updated
-
15 Facts You Didn't Know About Amateur Golfer Luke Clanton
Get to know amateur golfer Luke Clanton a little better with these 15 facts about his life and career in golf so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
US Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Can Bryson DeChambeau Win Second Major?
We have a superb final round ahead at Pinehurst No.2, where this year's US Open champion will be crowned
By Conor Keenan Last updated
-
Rory McIlroy And Patrick Cantlay Paired Together For First Time Since Ryder Cup 'Hat Gate' In US Open Final Round
McIlroy and Cantlay will try to win the year's third men's Major - all while ignoring their ice-cold relationship with each other...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Responds To 'Salty Balls' Question In Funny (And Insightful) US Open Press Conference Exchange
The Scientist is leaving no stone unturned as he searches for a second Major championship trophy...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘I’ve Got A Great Chance Going Into Tomorrow’ - Rory McIlroy Relishing Opportunity To End Major Drought At US Open
McIlroy sits three shots back of leader, Bryson DeChambeau, going into the final round, as he looks to end his 10-year Major wait
By Matt Cradock Published
-
US Open Final Round Tee Times
Bryson DeChambeau and Matthieu Pavon play in the final group, while there are a couple of other mouthwatering pairings
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Collin Morikawa Storms Back Into US Open Contention After Best Putting Round Of His Career
The 27-year-old rocketed up the leaderboard at the US Open thanks to a career-best putting performance on day three
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Receives Physio Treatment Whilst Leading US Open
The big-hitting American was seen receiving treatment on his hip, with DeChambeau seemingly in some discomfort whilst leading at Pinehurst No.2
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Neal Shipley Receives Penalty At US Open But Remains In Hunt For Low Amateur Honors
Shipley received a one stroke penalty at the US Open on Saturday, after it was deemed he was the reason for his golf ball moving as he addressed it on the par 4 13th
By Matt Cradock Published