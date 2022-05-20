Donald Trump Slams PGA Tour And Calls On Players To 'Embrace LIV'

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Donald Trump has thrown his support behind the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series in a social media post in which he took aim at the PGA of America and the PGA Tour for "taking advantage of players".

On his new Truth platform, the former President of the United States accused the PGA Tour of paying its executives exorbitant salaries and called on players to "embrace" the controversial breakaway circuit that kicks off at the Centurion Club from June 9-11.

"Take the money and run (or stay!)," Trump wrote. "The PGA of 'America' and the PGA Tour have been taking advantage of the players for many years (not much different than charging fans $19 for a beer), and players are not happy.

"The ‘PGA’ has unlimited Tax Exempt status, makes a fortune, and pays executives salaries higher than virtually any of the very talented players can make in a good year.

“LIV can change that! Backed by Saudi Arabia, unlimited amounts of money will be available for the players, charity, and likewise the PGA will, because of this new competition, be forced to ‘pay up’, maybe even having to reduce their very bloated salaries.

"It was only because of competition that the Players Championship paid a record [purse] this year - great going Cam! Golfers should embrace LIV, and watch what happens – much more of everything for all!"

Trump's Bedminster course, which was stripped of this week's PGA Championship following the infamous Capitol riots in January of last year, will play host to the third event on the LIV Golf calendar, while the $50 million grand finale in October is to be held at Trump National Doral.

A number of players have requested releases to tee it up in the inaugural $25m LIV Golf Invitational next month. Backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, a total of $225m will be up for grabs across eight events for those willing to swim against the tide and jump ship to the Greg Norman-led venture.

However, to do so is to risk your future on the established American and European circuits, and in the Ryder Cup. Both the PGA and DP World Tours have declined player release requests, meaning the threat of bans and fines loom large over the mutineers looking to cash in.

Among the interested parties are the likes of Lee Westwood and Louis Oosthuizen, both of whom have been dropped by their longtime sponsor UPS amid their links to the controversial series.