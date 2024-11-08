Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Launches YouTube Golf Channel

Kai Trump, the teenage granddaughter of US president-elect Donald Trump, has launched her own YouTube channel focused on her golf game.

The 17-year-old golf fanatic has regularly been spotted out on the golf course with her golf-mad grandfather, and she's now set out documenting her journey in the sport with her own YouTube channel.

She has already appeared in golf videos playing challenge matches on popular YouTuber channels run by Grant Horvat and Garrett Clark, and has just started posting her own.

The daughter of Donald Trump Jr and his ex-wife Vanessa currently attends the Benjamin School in Florida - the same school as Tiger Woods' son Charlie - where she has also won a district championship.

Trump, who hit the headlines when speaking at the Republican National Convention about her grandfather, has recently committed to playing college golf next year at the University of Miami.

Picking up the game from the tender age of just two, Kai Trump has been able to take advantage of the range of golf courses Donald Trump owns to progress her game.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kai appeared at the Pro-Am at LIV Golf Miami at Doral alongside her grandfather, mingling with the likes of Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia.

And she told Grant Horvat in their YouTube video that the 78-year-old gives her a run for her money when the two play a round of golf.

"Genuinely, he always gives me a run for my money. It's pretty close," she said. "It's never really like game over, and I've won on the 15th hole. He wins a lot of the time. I do have to say that. I've got to get better."