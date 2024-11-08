Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Launches YouTube Golf Channel
Kai Trump, the teenage granddaughter of US president-elect Donald Trump, has launched her own YouTube golf channel
Kai Trump, the teenage granddaughter of US president-elect Donald Trump, has launched her own YouTube channel focused on her golf game.
The 17-year-old golf fanatic has regularly been spotted out on the golf course with her golf-mad grandfather, and she's now set out documenting her journey in the sport with her own YouTube channel.
She has already appeared in golf videos playing challenge matches on popular YouTuber channels run by Grant Horvat and Garrett Clark, and has just started posting her own.
The daughter of Donald Trump Jr and his ex-wife Vanessa currently attends the Benjamin School in Florida - the same school as Tiger Woods' son Charlie - where she has also won a district championship.
Trump, who hit the headlines when speaking at the Republican National Convention about her grandfather, has recently committed to playing college golf next year at the University of Miami.
Picking up the game from the tender age of just two, Kai Trump has been able to take advantage of the range of golf courses Donald Trump owns to progress her game.
“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey,” she wrote on Instagram.
“I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support."
Kai appeared at the Pro-Am at LIV Golf Miami at Doral alongside her grandfather, mingling with the likes of Brooks Koepka and Sergio Garcia.
And she told Grant Horvat in their YouTube video that the 78-year-old gives her a run for her money when the two play a round of golf.
"Genuinely, he always gives me a run for my money. It's pretty close," she said. "It's never really like game over, and I've won on the 15th hole. He wins a lot of the time. I do have to say that. I've got to get better."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
