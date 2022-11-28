Lydia Ko Reaches World No.1 For First Time Since 2017

Women’s golf’s world number one position has changed hands for the third time in a month, with New Zealander Lydia Ko returning to the summit for the first time since 2017.

At the end of October, Atthaya Thitikul became the second youngest World No.1 in history. However, her spell at the top was short-lived. Just two weeks later, Nelly Korda regained the top spot following her win in the Pelican Women’s Championship. Now, though, after her win in the LPGA Tour's season-closing CME Group Tour Championship in Florida, Ko has returned to the position she last relinquished in June 2017 after an 85-week spell at the top.

Ko carded a two-under final round at the CME Group Tour Championship, which was enough to ensure she finished the season in style. As well as claiming the title, Ko also won the Race to CME Globe and was named Player of the Year.

While confirmation Ko has returned to the top spot offers vindication for her decision to part ways with coach Sean Foley just a few weeks ago, she also enjoyed considerable success during the year while still working with the Canadian. As well as her recent successes, Ko finished in the top 10 of three of the year’s five Majors and has won three times in 2022, including in October’s BMW Ladies Championship in the country of her birth, the Republic of Korea. The 25-year-old also amassed 14 top-10 finishes in 2022. That consistency has been reflected in the Rolex Rankings, where she has been in the top five throughout the year.

Ko’s return to the top spot marks the culmination of a stunning return to form after she had been outside the world’s top 50 as recently as August 2020 after finishing tied for 28th at the LPGA Drive On Championship.

