Despite Bryson DeChambeau Support, This Much-Loved Scottish Golf Course Is Set To Close

Despite a late plea from Bryson DeChambeau, Scottish public course Dalmuir is to be closed due to funding issues

Bryson DeChambeau appears in a video trying to save Dalmuir GC near Glasgow
Paul Higham
Despite support from both Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose among others, a popular municipal golf course near Glasgow is set to close due to lack of funds.

Dalmuir Golf Course hit the headlines after coming under threat due to cost-cutting measures from West Dunbartonshire Council, but Major champion DeChambeau had tried to step in and help.

DeChambeau was informed of the course's plight by renowned Scottish caddie Craig Connelly, who is in LIV Golf carrying the bag of Martin Kaymer.

Two-time US Open champion DeChambeau then did a video on social media urging people to sign the petition to save Dalmuir GC and explaining "how important a public golf course is to the ecosystem, not only just golf in general, but the community".

Over 3,500 people signed the petition but in the end money talks and the decision has been taken to close the course.

The council said it could no longer afford to subsidise the course with the declining membership at Dalmuir - as the BBC reported that it was costing £145,000 a year for the council to keep it in operation.

Having to save money to cover a council budget gap has ultimately cost Dalmuir, with the declining numbers in those playing also contributing to the closure.

"Despite significant efforts, regrettably membership and usage of Dalmuir Golf Course has continued to decline," a council spokeswoman told the BBC.

"Our budget gap for 2025/26 was £7.7m and we expect further financial challenges in coming years so we must prioritise protection of the essential services we provide to residents including education, housing and citizen support."

Despite seeing the news while in the Far East for the latest LIV Golf event in Hong Kong, Connelly, who played the course growing up, said that supporters will maintain the fight to save Dalmuir.

"We probably all knew deep down that this was probably going to be the judgement. It's very disappointing to say the least," Connelly told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland.

"I know times are tough but there's been no investment in it for, particularly the past five years, but probably over the last 20 years.

"They [the council] have pulled back and pulled back but you shouldn't expect to get anything out of it if you don't invest in it. This is just really, really disappointing.

"But where there's a will there's a way and we'll just keep fighting to save it."

Connelly added that the hope was for Dalmuir to become a community asset transfer with locals taking up the running of the course - but it remains to be seen if that is a possibility.

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

