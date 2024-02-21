LIV Golfer's Caddie And English Premier League Soccer Star Back Petition To Save Threatened Scottish Municipal Course

Martin Kaymer's caddie Craig 'Wee Man' Connelly and English Premier League soccer star John McGinn have both given their support to a petition which is aiming to help prevent the potential closure of a beloved Scottish municipal golf course.

Opened in 1928, Dalmuir Municipal Golf Course is the only public golf course in the Clydebank area - situated to the north-west of Glasgow - and has been used both as a recreational centre and a social-gathering spot by residents for decades.

It was first reported by bunkered.com that West Dunbartonshire Council - which operates Dalmuir - had sent a letter to members last weekend advising them that the local authority was considering "reducing the size of the course or shutting it completely."

According to bunkered, the letter sent out to all of Dalmuir's members stated that West Dunbartonshire Council's income is "significantly lower than the cost of delivering its services” and “the council is operating in an extremely challenging financial environment.

The letter continued: “Rapidly-reducing budgets mean the options available to us [WDC] to continue to provide services in the same way are limited, and we must take action to save money while still delivering the vital services our residents rely on.”

In response to the news, a petition was set up by 'Clydebank Overtoun' in order to "let the Council know just how much this means to not only the residents of West Dunbartonshire but also to the west of Scotland."

Connelly posted a message on X, encouraging all of his followers to sign the petition. The post read: "Doesn't matter where you are from or if you've never played Dalmuir, do me a favour and sign this petition. It was only a few years ago that the course was thriving. #SaveTheMuni."

Meanwhile, one of Scotland's best current soccer players, McGinn quoted Connelly's message along with the message: "Gutted to read this. Please sign if you can!"

Both well-known sportsmen have close ties to the location, with Aston Villa midfielder McGinn having grown up in Clydebank while Connelly calls Dalmuir his home course.

Per bunkered, West Dunbartonshire Council is set to hold a budgetary meeting on March 6 where the fate of Dalmuir is set to be discussed.

At the time of publication, the 'Save Dalmuir Golf Course' petition had reached almost 3,000 signatures on its way to a target of 5,000.