Defending Champion Overlooked For Exemption Spot In Upcoming Korn Ferry Tour Event

When the Argentina Open begins on the Korn Ferry Tour next Thursday (Feb 29 - Mar 3), its defending champion will not be in attendance. And not because of injury or unavailability, but because he was denied an exemption spot.

The last time one of the oldest national golf open championships in the world was played, 2022, Zack Fischer ruled over the rest of the field by a single stroke at Nordelta Golf Club on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. The event did not take place in 2023 due to being rescheduled from December to March.

But since then, the American - who is from Benton, Arkansas - has struggled to replicate that winning form and ended up slipping outside of the Korn Ferry Tour's top-75 in 2023 - finishing 111th.

After losing full playing rights on the Korn Ferry Tour, Fischer will tee it up in the newly-named PGA Tour Americas (formerly PGA Tour Latinoamerica and PGA Tour Canada) during 2024 instead.

And, partially down to his enforced change of playing circuit, Fischer says he will not be allowed to defend his crown in a Korn Ferry Tour field which will reportedly contain former Masters champion, Angel Cabrera.

I am incredibly disappointed to say that I will not be able to defend my title at the Argentina Open on the @KornFerryTour next week. I have pleaded my case but they have other plans for the exemptions. That being said 2024 will still be my best year ever!February 24, 2024 See more

Addressing the issue on X, Fischer stated he was "incredibly disappointed" to be unable to defend his title before insisting "2024 will still be my best year ever!"

Fischer said: "I am incredibly disappointed to say that I will not be able to defend my title at the Argentina Open on the @KornFerryTour next week. I have pleaded my case but they have other plans for the exemptions. That being said 2024 will still be my best year ever!

"I am so excited to compete this year starting in March on the @PGATOURAmericas and I know God has big plans for me and my family. I have never received a sponsor exemption in my 13 years of pro golf but that won’t stop me from doing what God has called me to do.

I am so excited to compete this year starting in March on the @PGATOURAmericas and I know God has big plans for me and my family. I have never received a sponsor exemption in my 13 years of pro golf but that won’t stop me from doing what God has called me to do.February 24, 2024 See more

"Katie and I are expecting another baby girl in May and I can’t wait to meet her and Hallie is growing so big way too fast. I am as motivated as ever to be the best dad and best golfer I can be. There are going to be some big changes this year for me and that excites me."

The Argentina Open, held at Olivos Golf Club in 2024, is set to offer a place at the Open Championship to its victor once again. Fischer - who earned that right previously - enjoyed a brilliant first two days at Royal Liverpool in 2023, making the cut, but went on to finish in 76th as Brian Harman strolled to his maiden Major.