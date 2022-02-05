DeChambeau Explains Injuries After Saudi International Withdrawal

Bryson DeChambeau has had a busy week at the Saudi International, with it being reported by Sportsmail, that the 28-year-old has been offered an astounding £100 million to be the poster boy of the breakaway Saudi Golf League. However, the American has gone on to deny the report.

DeChambeau has also been catching attention on the course, with the former US Open champion withdrawing from the Saudi International sighting “left hand and hip" injuries, something that has plagued the American since the start of 2022 as he has withdrawn from two events already this season.

Bryson has had two withdrawals and one T25 finish in 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it is unclear how the wrist and hip injuries have occurred, many believe it is a reaction to him searching for huge swing speeds and building his body in a short space of time...

When the wrist injury forced him to withdraw from the Sony Open, DeChambeau’s agent, Brent Falkoff, told Golf Channel he was dealing with “soreness” and that the injury had “flared up in recent weeks.” Last week, at the Farmers Insurance Open, the issue was clearly still awry, as he was visibly uncomfortable during his round at Torrey Pines, with Golf Channel’s analyst, Sir Nick Faldo, stating: “He’s hurt himself. Something is biting him down there.”

Bryson DeChambeau might be broken… pic.twitter.com/LClE1eSgotJanuary 27, 2022 See more

DeChambeau, who took to his YouTube channel to detail his recovery, said: “The wrist isn’t feeling that great. I didn’t have anything really happen. I probably could have played but I didn’t want to aggravate it anymore. One of those precautionary measures for me for the rest of the year.

“It’s not a joint, it’s not anything, but it doesn’t feel great. I’ve been working on it for about 3-4 weeks now and it hasn’t gotten better.”

In compensating for the wrist, it has emerged that his core and back have perhaps started to flare up. The 28-year-old stated that his: "Core, trunk rotation and flexion is something that was really bad about four-five years ago." However, the American has powered through over the last few years, with DeChambeau saying: "I’ve learned a lot how to bandaid my back with [trainer Greg Roskopf].”

Although the severity of the actual injury is unclear and whether it is a temporary problem that could cause harm going forward, DeChambeau will be hoping for a quick fix as he heads towards the busy period of the season.