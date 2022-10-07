Danielle Kang Reveals New Caddie Policy After Looping For Her Brother
The LPGA Tour star has given her own caddie extra days off after helping out her brother earlier this week
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
A golfer can often be accused of not treating their caddie well enough, but Danielle Kang won’t be one of those players after getting a taste of what it’s like carrying the bag full-time.
And Kang wasn’t even carrying the bag, literally, of her brother Alex when he asked her to accompany him in his Monday qualifier for the Shriners Open.
Kang, who earlier in the year revealed she had a spinal tumor, which saw her take three months off for treatment, has been trying to limit her schedule accordingly. When caddying earlier this week, she needed a trolley - but still helped her brother out in between playing back-to-back tournaments herself.
It proved to be a testing experience as she had to fit in a lesson with coach Butch Harmon in Las Vegas before helping her brother at the Shriners – which is also being staged in Vegas.
“It's really tough for me to play two weeks in a row and walk, walk seven, eight miles a day and have to practice, the whole thing,” said Kang at this week's LPGA MediheaL Championship.
“I had to go home to see Butch because we were going to Korea after this and I don't have time to go back home and do my physio.
“So as I'm flying home my brother goes, can you caddie for me? The one person I never say no to is my brother. I can't carry it, so I said, can you get me a push cart? It has to have three wheels minimum because I can't do the two wheels. He goes, yeah, yeah, no problem.
“I woke up 4:00 in the morning, did the warm-up, went and saw Butch at 6:30, did a lesson for a few hours, saw Nick Watney, and drove back, picked up my brother, went to the golf course, and caddied 18 holes. It was wild. It was a wild day.”
Kang previously caddied for her brother when he won a US Open qualifier, but this time he came up short and she was given the full experience of trying to caddie while being exhausted.
“I never realised how hard it was because I wanted to complain that I was so tired,” Kang added. “I couldn't say it out loud to the player. I just couldn't.
“He kept handing me the ball on the green and I go, what do you want me to do with this? Oh, he wanted me to clean it, but I kept forgetting the towel, so I was very absent minded.”
The experience, though, worked out well for Kang’s own caddie Oliver Brett as his boss now has a new-found respect for his job – and he’s bagged some extra holiday.
“I thought to myself, my God, my caddie must have days where he just doesn't want to work. So I created a three-day pass thing where he can tell me three days out of the entire year where he just says, D, I don't want to work today.
“I don't know if he's ever going to use it, but I had to create that.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Pro Tees Off In Trainers After Gaining PGA Tour Entry With Two Minutes Notice
Argentinian pro Tano Goya was given just two minutes notice to tee it up in Las Vegas so didn't even have time to put on his golf shoes
By Paul Higham • Published
-
Tiger Woods May Use A Cart At Hero World Challenge - Notah Begay III
The 15-time Major winner's close friend Notah Begay says Woods might "surprise everybody" with return this year
By Paul Higham • Published
-
87-Year-Old Wins Historic England Tournament
Rosemary Reed and her partner, Steve Toyne, claimed the Central England Mixed Foursomes, an event Rosemary first played in back in 1957!
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Major Winner Calls For Mixed Golf Format In Commonwealth Games
Hannah Green suggests a team format involving both men and women could be used in the 2026 Games
By Mike Hall • Published
-
LPGA Mediheal Championship Preview, Purse And Prize Money
The LPGA Tour is in California this week. Here is who's playing and how much money is up for grabs
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
LPGA Pro Reveals Unusual Reason For Disqualification
Maja Stark has explained her disqualification from the Ascendant LPGA
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Women's LIV Golf League 'In The Forefront Of My Mind' - Greg Norman
Norman insists that LIV Golf could turn its attention to the women's game
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Iona Stephen On How To Grow The Women's Game
The broadcaster expects the women’s game to go from strength to strength over the coming years
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Charley Hull Secures Enthralling Ascendant LPGA
A fantastic final round of 64 gave Hull her first LPGA Tour title since 2016
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Volunteers Of America Classic Preview, Field And Prize Money
Six of the world’s top 10 are in the field for the 10th anniversary of the tournament taking place in Texas
By Mike Hall • Published