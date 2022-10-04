LPGA Mediheal Championship Preview, Purse And Prize Money
The LPGA Tour is in California this week. Here is who's playing and how much money is up for grabs
After a successful three years at Lake Merced Golf Club, the LPGA Mediheal Championship will make its debut at The Saticoy Club in Somis, California this week; an hour northwest of downtown Los Angeles.
The visit from the elite women's circuit marks the first professional golf tournament to be held at the club and the tour's first event in the area for over two decades. Last year, Matilda Castren made history when she became the first player from Finland to win on the LPGA Tour. The 27-year-old fired a bogey-free final round 65 to finish two clear of Min Lee and claim her maiden tour title.
World No.2 Atthaya Thitikul headlines the field this week and arrives in fine form. The 19-year-old, who is dubbed the fastest rising star in golf, finished fourth at last week's Ascendant LPGA and claimed her second title of the year at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship a week prior, when she defeated Danielle Kang in a playoff.
Kang, who revealed after the second round of the US Women's Open that she was diagnosed with a tumour on her spine, leads the American charge. In what will be just her fifth start since a return following treatment, the 29-year-old will be looking to add to the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions title earlier this year. Incidentally, she went to Westlake High School just 30 minutes down the road.
Ascendant LPGA champion Charley Hull is not in the field this week however, runner-up Xiyu Lin is set to tee it up. Hull secured her second LPGA Tour title, and her first in six years, in enthralling fashion and became only the fifth woman from England to win multiple events on the LPGA Tour.
Celine Boutier will be well fancied this week after a string of consistent performances. The 28-year-old has only finished outside the top-7 once in her last five starts and although winless so far in 2022, is desperate to change that - and perfectly equipped to do so in California.
Maja Stark returns to action after being disqualified at the Ascendant LPGA. The 22-year-old Swede recently opened up about the unusual infringement which resulted in her early exit from the tournament.
The Saticoy Club is tucked away in the hillsides of Somis, California, and provides a beautiful, yet intimidating, backdrop for golf. The natural contours emphasise the need to keep the ball on the right level and can make even the best look ordinary. It was designed by Billy Bell Jr with later influence from renowned architects Robert Muir Graves, Tom Doak and John Harbottle, and will make its LPGA Tour debut having successfully held a string of USGA Championship qualifiers and SCGA Amateur Championships.
The field will battle it out for a $1,700,000 purse, with the winner taking home a cheque for $270,000.
2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship FIELD
- Brittany Altomare
- Narin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Celine Boutier
- Matilda Castren
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Peiyun Chien
- Chella Choi
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Allisen Corpuz
- Lauren Coughlin
- Paula Creamer
- Casey Danielson
- Daniela Darquea
- Karis Davidson
- Brianna Do
- Amanda Doherty
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Allison Emrey
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Dana Finkelstein
- Ayaka Furue
- Isi Gabsa
- Georgia Hall
- Haylee Harford
- Mina Harigae
- Lauren Hartlage
- Muni He
- Esther Henseleit
- Celine Herbin
- Yaeeun Hong
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Caroline Inglis
- Nuria Iturrioz
- Janie Jackson
- Eun Hee Ji
- Linnea Johansson
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Haeji Kang
- Sarah Kemp
- Cristie Kerr
- Sei Young Kim
- A Lim Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Christina Kim
- Frida Kinhult
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Agathe Laisne
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Min Lee
- Alison Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Xiyu Lin
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Ruixin Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Mo Martin
- Brooke Matthews
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Gerina Mendoza
- Morgane Metraux
- Giulia Molinaro
- Yealimi Noh
- Sanna Nuutinen
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Kaitlyn Papp
- Annie Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Robynn Ree
- Paula Reto
- Rachel Rohanna
- Pauline Roussin
- So Yeon Ryu
- Yuka Saso
- Sophia Schubert
- Alena Sharp
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jennifer Song
- Maja Stark
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Maddie Szeryk
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Ayako Uehara
- Alana Uriell
- Anne van Dam
- Savannah Vilaubi
- Lilia Vu
- Dewi Weber
- Angel Yin
- Ruoning Yin
2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
|Position
|Prize Money
|1
|$270,000
|2
|$167,486
|3
|$121,500
|4
|$93,990
|5
|$75,651
|6
|$61,896
|7
|$51,809
|8
|$45,391
|9
|$40,806
|10
|$37,138
|11
|$34,386
|12
|$32,093
|13
|$30,076
|14
|$28,243
|15
|$26,591
|16
|$25,124
|17
|$23,842
|18
|$22,741
|19
|$21,824
|20
|$21,090
|21
|$20,357
|22
|$19,623
|23
|$18,890
|24
|$18,156
|25
|$17,515
|26
|$16,873
|27
|$16,230
|28
|$15,588
|29
|$14,947
|30
|$14,396
|31
|$13,847
|32
|$13,296
|33
|$12,746
|34
|$12,195
|35
|$11,738
|36
|$11,279
|37
|$10,821
|38
|$10,362
|39
|$9,903
|40
|$9,536
|41
|$9,170
|42
|$8,804
|43
|$8,436
|44
|$8,069
|45
|$7,794
|46
|$7,519
|47
|$7,244
|48
|$6,969
|49
|$6,693
|50
|$6,418
|51
|$6,236
|52
|$6,052
|53
|$5,868
|54
|$5,685
|55
|$5,502
|56
|$5,317
|57
|$5,135
|58
|$4,951
|59
|$4,769
|60
|$4,585
|61
|$4,494
|62
|$4,401
|63
|$4,310
|64
|$4,218
|65
|$4,126
|66
|$4,035
|67
|$3,944
|68
|$3,850
|69
|$3,759
|70
|$3,668
WHO WON THE 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship?
Last year, Matilda Castren made history when she became the first player from Finland to win on the LPGA Tour. The 27-year-old fired a bogey-free final round 65 to finish two clear of Min Lee and claim her maiden Tour title.
WHERE IS THE LPGA Mediheal Championship Being Played?
This week, the LPGA Mediheal Championship will make its debut at The Saticoy Club in Somis, California; an hour northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Since its inauguration in 2018, it had been contested at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, south of San Francisco, but now a new venue will take centre stage.
James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – from tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with items from the likes of Bobby Jones, Tiger Woods, Francis Ouimet, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Adam Scott and Ernie Els. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.
-
-
