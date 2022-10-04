LPGA Mediheal Championship Preview, Purse And Prize Money

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After a successful three years at Lake Merced Golf Club, the LPGA Mediheal Championship will make its debut at The Saticoy Club in Somis, California this week; an hour northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The visit from the elite women's circuit marks the first professional golf tournament to be held at the club and the tour's first event in the area for over two decades. Last year, Matilda Castren made history when she became the first player from Finland to win on the LPGA Tour. The 27-year-old fired a bogey-free final round 65 to finish two clear of Min Lee and claim her maiden tour title.

World No.2 Atthaya Thitikul headlines the field this week and arrives in fine form. The 19-year-old, who is dubbed the fastest rising star in golf, finished fourth at last week's Ascendant LPGA and claimed her second title of the year at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship a week prior, when she defeated Danielle Kang in a playoff.

Kang, who revealed after the second round of the US Women's Open that she was diagnosed with a tumour on her spine, leads the American charge. In what will be just her fifth start since a return following treatment, the 29-year-old will be looking to add to the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions title earlier this year. Incidentally, she went to Westlake High School just 30 minutes down the road.

Ascendant LPGA champion Charley Hull is not in the field this week however, runner-up Xiyu Lin is set to tee it up. Hull secured her second LPGA Tour title, and her first in six years, in enthralling fashion and became only the fifth woman from England to win multiple events on the LPGA Tour.

Celine Boutier will be well fancied this week after a string of consistent performances. The 28-year-old has only finished outside the top-7 once in her last five starts and although winless so far in 2022, is desperate to change that - and perfectly equipped to do so in California.

Maja Stark returns to action after being disqualified at the Ascendant LPGA. The 22-year-old Swede recently opened up about the unusual infringement which resulted in her early exit from the tournament.

The Saticoy Club is tucked away in the hillsides of Somis, California, and provides a beautiful, yet intimidating, backdrop for golf. The natural contours emphasise the need to keep the ball on the right level and can make even the best look ordinary. It was designed by Billy Bell Jr with later influence from renowned architects Robert Muir Graves, Tom Doak and John Harbottle, and will make its LPGA Tour debut having successfully held a string of USGA Championship qualifiers and SCGA Amateur Championships.

The field will battle it out for a $1,700,000 purse, with the winner taking home a cheque for $270,000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship FIELD

Brittany Altomare

Narin An

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Celine Boutier

Matilda Castren

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Peiyun Chien

Chella Choi

Hye-Jin Choi

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Allisen Corpuz

Lauren Coughlin

Paula Creamer

Casey Danielson

Daniela Darquea

Karis Davidson

Brianna Do

Amanda Doherty

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Allison Emrey

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Dana Finkelstein

Ayaka Furue

Isi Gabsa

Georgia Hall

Haylee Harford

Mina Harigae

Lauren Hartlage

Muni He

Esther Henseleit

Celine Herbin

Yaeeun Hong

Wei-Ling Hsu

Caroline Inglis

Nuria Iturrioz

Janie Jackson

Eun Hee Ji

Linnea Johansson

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Danielle Kang

Haeji Kang

Sarah Kemp

Cristie Kerr

Sei Young Kim

A Lim Kim

In Kyung Kim

Christina Kim

Frida Kinhult

Stephanie Kyriacou

Agathe Laisne

Bronte Law

Maude-Aimee Leblanc

Min Lee

Alison Lee

Andrea Lee

Mi Hyang Lee

Jeongeun Lee5

Jeongeun Lee6

Stacy Lewis

Xiyu Lin

Pernilla Lindberg

Yu Liu

Ruixin Liu

Gaby Lopez

Mo Martin

Brooke Matthews

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Gerina Mendoza

Morgane Metraux

Giulia Molinaro

Yealimi Noh

Sanna Nuutinen

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Lee-Anne Pace

Bianca Pagdanganan

Kaitlyn Papp

Annie Park

Emily Kristine Pedersen

Pornanong Phatlum

Robynn Ree

Paula Reto

Rachel Rohanna

Pauline Roussin

So Yeon Ryu

Yuka Saso

Sophia Schubert

Alena Sharp

Hinako Shibuno

Jennifer Song

Maja Stark

Lauren Stephenson

Jasmine Suwannapura

Maddie Szeryk

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Atthaya Thitikul

Charlotte Thomas

Ayako Uehara

Alana Uriell

Anne van Dam

Savannah Vilaubi

Lilia Vu

Dewi Weber

Angel Yin

Ruoning Yin

2022 LPGA Mediheal Championship PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Position Prize Money 1 $270,000 2 $167,486 3 $121,500 4 $93,990 5 $75,651 6 $61,896 7 $51,809 8 $45,391 9 $40,806 10 $37,138 11 $34,386 12 $32,093 13 $30,076 14 $28,243 15 $26,591 16 $25,124 17 $23,842 18 $22,741 19 $21,824 20 $21,090 21 $20,357 22 $19,623 23 $18,890 24 $18,156 25 $17,515 26 $16,873 27 $16,230 28 $15,588 29 $14,947 30 $14,396 31 $13,847 32 $13,296 33 $12,746 34 $12,195 35 $11,738 36 $11,279 37 $10,821 38 $10,362 39 $9,903 40 $9,536 41 $9,170 42 $8,804 43 $8,436 44 $8,069 45 $7,794 46 $7,519 47 $7,244 48 $6,969 49 $6,693 50 $6,418 51 $6,236 52 $6,052 53 $5,868 54 $5,685 55 $5,502 56 $5,317 57 $5,135 58 $4,951 59 $4,769 60 $4,585 61 $4,494 62 $4,401 63 $4,310 64 $4,218 65 $4,126 66 $4,035 67 $3,944 68 $3,850 69 $3,759 70 $3,668

WHO WON THE 2021 LPGA Mediheal Championship?

Last year, Matilda Castren made history when she became the first player from Finland to win on the LPGA Tour. The 27-year-old fired a bogey-free final round 65 to finish two clear of Min Lee and claim her maiden Tour title.

WHERE IS THE LPGA Mediheal Championship Being Played?

This week, the LPGA Mediheal Championship will make its debut at The Saticoy Club in Somis, California; an hour northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Since its inauguration in 2018, it had been contested at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, south of San Francisco, but now a new venue will take centre stage.