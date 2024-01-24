'Dang, This Guy Really Controls The World' - Max Homa On The Moment He Understood The Tiger Woods Effect
Ahead of his Farmers Insurance Open title defence, Homa recounted a story from his early years on tour involving the 15-time Major winner at Torrey Pines
It has been said in the past that Tiger Woods is like an enigma and to truly understand the influence he has on golf, you have to be in his presence - or at least somewhere close. Max Homa can certainly vouch for that being true.
Ahead of the 33-year-old's defence of the Farmers Insurance Open this week - a title that Woods has won a grand total of seven times, himself - Homa shared a story on one of the first times he encountered the 15-time Major champion and how the environment is quite literally altered when the big cat is around.
Woods won't be in attendance at Torrey Pines this week as he continues to prepare for his next competitive appearance at the Genesis Invitational next month - a tournament which may see the 48-year-old in the 'Sunday Red' brand that he and TaylorMade are reportedly planning to launch.
But looking back at previous editions of the Farmers in which Tiger did tee it up, Homa reflected on the aura around Woods and shared a story which once again proved one of the all-time greats' popularity.
Homa said: "Even when I got out here as a professional, just the vibe around him. One year there was a fog delay and we were all stuck on the putting green, and he’s playing with two very popular and amazing golfers, Billy Horschel and Rickie [Fowler].
"The first day there was a thousand people on the putting green and the next day - he had withdrawn that afternoon - there was the same fog delay and there were like 22 people around us. It was like 'dang, this guy really controls the world.' Just stuff like that I always thought was fascinating about him."
Without Woods to attract people's attention in 2024, Homa will be hoping to encourage a large following as he bids to go back-to-back at one of the world's most famous courses - Torrey Pines.
Homa's victory in 2023 saw him card a final-round 66 on the South Course to lift the trophy on 13-under. And looking at one of the most notable holes on that iconic layout, Homa likened the impressive nature of it to witnessing a Rory McIlroy drive up close and personal.
Referencing Woods' heroics at the 2008 US Open, Homa said: "One hole, 15, another bear of a hole, I remember [Woods] hit a massive drive and it looked like he hit a 9-iron and spun it back to like two feet. That’s the hole that I just remember sticks out so much to me. It’s graceful and it’s powerful, something you have to almost see up close.
"That’s what I say about Rory. If you’re going to come to a golf tournament, I suggest at least watching him hit one or two drivers because it doesn’t do it justice on TV, you kind of need to see it."
Homa tees off at 1:40pm ET (6:40pm GMT) in the first round alongside seven-time PGA Tour winner, Xander Schauffele and six-time PGA Tour winner, Tony Finau.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff Writer, joining Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and has since spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. The self-proclaimed ‘worst golfer in the office’ still enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Mixed Events And Top Female Golfers Competing On The PGA Tour… Lexi Thompson Reveals ‘What Golf Needs In The US’
Lexi Thompson, an incredible role model for aspiring golfers, suggests what's needed to grow the game
By Alison Root Published
-
‘One Of The Most Incredible Things I've Seen In Golf' - Tour Pros 'Astonished’ At Dunlap’s Amex Win
Dunlap became the first amateur to win a PGA Tour event since Phil Mickelson in 1991 last week - and a couple of other PGA Tour veterans shared their high praise for the 20-year-old
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods And TaylorMade Planning To Launch New Golf Brand With An Eye-Catching Logo
The 15-time Major winner recently split with Nike after 27 years and appears to be launching a new brand called 'Sunday Red' in association with TaylorMade
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Where Next For Tiger Woods Following His Split With Nike?
The 15-time Major champion brought at end to his iconic partnership with Nike recently - but what will Tiger wear next?
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Splits With Nike After 27 Years
The 15-time Major winner has been sponsored by the iconic brand since he was 20 but will now move on from the famous Swoosh as he embarks on the next chapter of his career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Max Homa Smashes Longest Official PGA Tour Drive Ever
Homa's chances of victory at The Sentry in Hawaii look to be over, but his tee shot on the seventh is unlikely to be bettered
By James Nursey Published
-
Will Tiger Win In 2024? Golf Fans Cast Doubt Over Woods’ Chances
We asked golf fans on social media whether Tiger Woods would claim a victory in 2024 - and there was an overwhelming consensus
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Is Santa Claus In TaylorMade's Star-Studded Christmas Commercial
Big names from the world of golf - such as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Nelly Korda - dressed as Elves as TaylorMade put Tiger Woods in a Santa Claus costume for their 2023 Christmas commercial
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Tiger Woods Gives Coy Response When Asked About Nike Sponsorship Rumors
Woods and Nike have been one of the most iconic sporting duos of all time - but recent reports have stated the relationship could be coming to an end...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Copy Rory's' - Tiger Woods Once Gave Son Charlie A Key Piece Of Swing Advice
Arguably the greatest player of all time, Tiger Woods told son Charlie to mould his technique on Rory McIlroy instead of copying the 15-time Major winner's method
By Mike Hall Published