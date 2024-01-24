'Dang, This Guy Really Controls The World' - Max Homa On The Moment He Understood The Tiger Woods Effect

It has been said in the past that Tiger Woods is like an enigma and to truly understand the influence he has on golf, you have to be in his presence - or at least somewhere close. Max Homa can certainly vouch for that being true.

Ahead of the 33-year-old's defence of the Farmers Insurance Open this week - a title that Woods has won a grand total of seven times, himself - Homa shared a story on one of the first times he encountered the 15-time Major champion and how the environment is quite literally altered when the big cat is around.

Woods won't be in attendance at Torrey Pines this week as he continues to prepare for his next competitive appearance at the Genesis Invitational next month - a tournament which may see the 48-year-old in the 'Sunday Red' brand that he and TaylorMade are reportedly planning to launch.

But looking back at previous editions of the Farmers in which Tiger did tee it up, Homa reflected on the aura around Woods and shared a story which once again proved one of the all-time greats' popularity.

Homa said: "Even when I got out here as a professional, just the vibe around him. One year there was a fog delay and we were all stuck on the putting green, and he’s playing with two very popular and amazing golfers, Billy Horschel and Rickie [Fowler].

"The first day there was a thousand people on the putting green and the next day - he had withdrawn that afternoon - there was the same fog delay and there were like 22 people around us. It was like 'dang, this guy really controls the world.' Just stuff like that I always thought was fascinating about him."

Tiger Woods tees off on the first playoff hole against Rocco Mediate at the 108th US Open at Torrey Pines (Image credit: Getty Images)

Without Woods to attract people's attention in 2024, Homa will be hoping to encourage a large following as he bids to go back-to-back at one of the world's most famous courses - Torrey Pines.

Homa's victory in 2023 saw him card a final-round 66 on the South Course to lift the trophy on 13-under. And looking at one of the most notable holes on that iconic layout, Homa likened the impressive nature of it to witnessing a Rory McIlroy drive up close and personal.

Referencing Woods' heroics at the 2008 US Open, Homa said: "One hole, 15, another bear of a hole, I remember [Woods] hit a massive drive and it looked like he hit a 9-iron and spun it back to like two feet. That’s the hole that I just remember sticks out so much to me. It’s graceful and it’s powerful, something you have to almost see up close.

"That’s what I say about Rory. If you’re going to come to a golf tournament, I suggest at least watching him hit one or two drivers because it doesn’t do it justice on TV, you kind of need to see it."

Homa tees off at 1:40pm ET (6:40pm GMT) in the first round alongside seven-time PGA Tour winner, Xander Schauffele and six-time PGA Tour winner, Tony Finau.