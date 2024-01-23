Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times - Rounds One And Two
Max Homa will play in a group with Tony Finau and Xander Schauffele for the opening two rounds of his title defence
The PGA Tour heads to Torrey Pines for the Farmers Insurance Open, where the action takes over the North and South courses in the first two rounds, before attention turns solely to the South Course for the final two days.
There's a Wednesday start this week, and there are some strong groupings for the opening two rounds, including the one featuring two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa, Fortinet Championship victor Sahith Theegala and World No.6 Patrick Cantlay. They begin their first rounds at 12.12pm ET (5.12pm GMT), before heading out at1.18pm ET (6.18pm GMT) in the second round.
Ludvig Aberg plays alongside his Ryder Cup teammate Justin Rose in another group including 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. They tee it up at 12.23pm ET (5.23pm GMT) on Wednesday, with a 1.29pm ET (6.29pm GMT) start on Thursday.
Another group packed with players who will be confident of victory is the one featuring six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau, defending champion Max Homa and Xander Schauffele, who finished T3 at La Quinta. They go out at 1.40pm ET (6.40pm GMT) in the first round and 12.23pm ET (5.23pm GMT) in the second round.
Below is the complete list of tee times and groupings for rounds one and two of the Farmers Insurance Open.
Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times
ROUND ONE: ET (GMT)
- 11.50am (5.50pm): Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg/Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Højgaard/Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox/Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor/Andrew Novak
- 12.01pm (5.01pm): Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid/Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat/Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren/Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander
- 12.12pm (5.12pm): Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley/Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Adrian Meronk/Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young/Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
- 12.23pm (5.23pm): Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk/Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker/J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger/Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama
- 12.34pm (5.34pm): Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings/Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ/Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell/Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa/David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong/Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody/Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale, Jr, Marcus Byrd
- 12.56pm (5.56pm): Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner/Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn, Open Qualifier #4/Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune, Open Qualifier #2/Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda
- 1.07pm (6.07pm): Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton/Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall/Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens/Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu
- 1.18pm (6.18pm): Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky/Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson/Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh/Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder
- 1.29pm (6.29pm): Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im/Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin/Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles/Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele/Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland/Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee/Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes
- 1.51pm (6.51pm): Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee/Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen/Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart/Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block
- 2.02pm (6.02pm): Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Open Qualifier #3/Pierceson Coody, Alexander Björk, Ryan McCormick/Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk/Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim, Open Qualifier #1
ROUND TWO: ET (GMT)
- 11.50am (5.50pm): Patrick Rodgers, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton/Tyler Duncan, S.H. Kim, Harry Hall/Kevin Streelman, Eric Cole, Sam Stevens/Troy Merritt, Thomas Detry, Kevin Yu
- 12.01pm (5.01pm): Garrick Higgo, Nick Watney, David Lipsky/Nate Lashley, Jhonattan Vegas, Davis Thompson/Beau Hossler, Doug Ghim, Justin Suh/Aaron Baddeley, Chesson Hadley, Sam Ryder
- 12.12pm (5.12pm): Luke List, Akshay Bhatia, Sungjae Im/Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin/Aaron Rai, Taylor Montgomery, Ben Kohles/Ben Silverman, Paul Barjon, Hayden Springer
- 12.23pm (5.23pm): Tony Finau, Max Homa, Xander Schauffele/Nick Hardy, Chad Ramey, Gary Woodland/Emiliano Grillo, Billy Horschel, K.H. Lee/Vincent Norrman, Nico Echavarria, J.B. Holmes
- 12.34pm (5.34pm): Keegan Bradley, Jason Day, Min Woo Lee/Davis Riley, Tom Hoge, Joel Dahmen/Alejandro Tosti, Max Greyserman, Adrien Dumont de Chassart/Matthieu Pavon, Jake Knapp, Michael Block
- 12.45pm (5.45pm): Robert MacIntyre, Rafael Campos, Open Qualifier #3/Pierceson Coody, Alexander Björk, Ryan McCormick/Chris Gotterup, Wilson Furr, Cameron Sisk/Bronson Burgoon, Nicholas Lindheim, Open Qualifier #1
- 12.56pm (5.56pm): Charley Hoffman, Roger Sloan, Greyson Sigg/Will Gordon, Vince Whaley, Nicolai Højgaard/Matt NeSmith, Justin Lower, Ryan Fox/Mark Hubbard, Ben Taylor/Andrew Novak
- 1.07pm (6.07pm): Martin Laird, Dylan Wu, Matti Schmid/Lanto Griffin, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Eckroat/Ryan Moore, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren/Scott Gutschewski, Carl Yuan, Tyson Alexander
- 1.18pm (6.18pm): Ben Martin, Stephan Jaeger, Hayden Buckley/Peter Malnati, Josh Teater, Adrian Meronk/Michael Kim, Joseph Bramlett, Carson Young/Collin Morikawa, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.29pm (6.29pm): Ryan Brehm, Francesco Molinari, Adam Schenk/Taylor Moore, Adam Svensson, Brandt Snedeker/J.J. Spaun, Stewart Cink, Daniel Berger/Ludvig Åberg, Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama
- 1.40pm (6.40pm): Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Scott Stallings/Will Zalatoris, Chez Reavie, Cameron Champ/Lee Hodges, Mackenzie Hughes, Keith Mitchell/Sepp Straka, Harris English, Shane Lowry
- 1.51pm (6.51pm): Joe Highsmith, Kevin Dougherty, Taiga Semikawa/David Skinns, Jacob Bridgeman, Norman Xiong/Jimmy Stanger, Chandler Phillips, Parker Coody/Sami Valimaki, Blaine Hale, Jr, Marcus Byrd
- 2.02pm (6.02pm): Chan Kim, Tom Whitney, Mac Meissner/Trace Crowe, Patrick Fishburn, Open Qualifier #4/Victor Perez, Ryo Hisatsune, Open Qualifier #2/Harrison Endycott, Rico Hoey, Raul Pereda
How To Watch The Farmers Insurance Open In The US
All times ET
Wednesday 24 January: 3.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Thursday 25 January: 3.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 26 January: 3.00pm-5.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 5.00pm-8.00pm CBS
Saturday 27 January: 2.00pm-4.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 4.00pm-8.00pm CBS
How To Watch The Farmers Insurance Open In The UK
All times GMT
Wednesday 24 January: 4.45pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)
Thursday 25 January: 5.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf),
8.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Friday 26 January: 5.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf),
8.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Saturday 27 January: 5.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Golf),
8.00pm-1.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
