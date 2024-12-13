Could This Putting Tech Transform Indoor Golf?
PLATFORM Golf, which is backed by Brad Faxon, Stephen Sweeney and other influential investors, has announced a scale-up after a multi-million-dollar investment
Indoor golf is currently booming, and one company hoping to take advantage of the rising trend is PLATFORM Golf, which has launched following a rebrand and substantial multi-million-dollar investment.
The rebrand and scale-up is the next phase and evolution of Perfection Platforms, which pairs a patented putting and full-swing training platform with systems integrations that is said to enhance and enable nearly every key golf technology.
The indoor technology allows golfers to practise putts on a tilting green and also hit full shots from uneven lies.
The new brand also plans for an experiential platform and digital golfer’s community where instructors and enthusiasts alike can connect, train and compete.
PLATFORM Golf is backed by some of the most influential investors in golf, most notably, David Shapiro of KPS Capital Partners, LP, and Keith Bank of KB Partners. Additional SPV's were formed in the US by Litquidity Ventures and Internationally via Circle Rock Capital.
Other notable supporters include Walmart’s former CMO, Dr John Wigneswaran, plus Rory McIlroy's putting coach and eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon along with putting guru Stephen Sweeney.
The company plans long-term growth for a scaled global rebrand, the onboarding of a world-class executive team, and significant investment in "an innovation pipeline featuring cutting edge products and services."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Thomas Hackett, co-founder and CEO of PLATFORM Golf, said: “Our transformation to PLATFORM Golf marks a pivotal new era. The updated branding, name and visual identity combined with this significant investment in innovation and our team will accelerate our mission to transform golf by empowering players, coaches and golf technology.
“Integrating seamlessly with key golf technology, our platforms will be instrumental in helping bring the most accurate, true-to-life, 360-degree experience to players and instructors around the globe.”
Since its foundation in 2014, various iterations of the brand’s putting platform have been installed all around the world at golf clubs, NCAA facilities, resorts, performance training centres, social venues and private residences.
The New York-based business is the preferred partner for Science & Motion Sports, developer of the SAM PuttLab and a leader in the field of putting coaching technology.
PLATFORM Golf products can be found at major club-fitting venues across the globe including GOLFTEC and Tru Spec Golf, as well as at the headquarters of TaylorMade and Cobra Golf. A number top NCAA collegiate golf programs use PLATFORM Golf products including Arizona State, Yale, University of Virginia and University of California Berkeley.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Watch Grant Thornton Invitational: Live Stream, TV channel, Tee Times
The mixed pairs (PGA Tour - LPGA Tour) event returns for its second edition – here's how to watch Grant Thornton Invitational online, on TV, and from anywhere.
By Patrick Fletcher Published
-
LIV Golf Pair Hint At Ryder Cup-Style Match Against PGA Tour
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau have hinted that their 'Showdown' match with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler could be just a preview of a Ryder Cup style LIV Golf-PGA Tour clash in the future
By Paul Higham Published
-
The Equipment Change That Gained Justin Thomas 10 Yards At Hero World Challenge
Justin Thomas produced a fine performance in the Bahamas partly down to a change of driver shaft that resulted in added distance off the tee
By Matt Cradock Published
-
TaylorMade Acquires Putter Craftsman Logan Olson
Logan Olson has made putters for a number of the world's best players and joins TaylorMade as Principal Designer of Olson products
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'Wear Whatever The Hell You Want. Be Comfortable' - Why Golf Must Do A Better Job Of Listening To Brands Like Malbon
Stephen Malbon has long been an advocate for allowing golfers to wear almost anything they want at the course or the driving range - but not everyone holds the same view, and the American says that could be an issue for the sport...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Adam Scott Helped Shape The Design Of The Two New L.A.B. Golf Putters
Today marks the exciting release of the L.A.B. Golf OZ.1 collection. Let’s take a closer look at what golfers can expect…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Why The New Odyssey Square 2 Square Range Is About To Seriously Disrupt The Putter Market
Take a deep dive into everything you need to know about the Odyssey Square 2 Square putter lineup
By Sam De'Ath Published
-
Garmin Unveils World-First, All-In-One Golf Launch Monitor And Simulator
The new Approach R50 is said to combine ball and club tracking metrics with simulated golf course play
By Joel Tadman Published
-
Despite Changing 12 Of His Golf Clubs, Shane Lowry Moves Into Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship Contention
Shane Lowry fired a six-under 66 to move into contention at Yas Links, with the Major winner revealing he had changed 12 of his clubs pre-tournament
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood Makes Big Putter Switch Ahead Of DP World Tour Play-Offs
Tommy Fleetwood looks to have made a surprising equipment change ahead of the penultimate event on the DP World Tour in Abu Dhabi
By Sam De'Ath Published