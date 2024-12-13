Could This Putting Tech Transform Indoor Golf?

Indoor golf is currently booming, and one company hoping to take advantage of the rising trend is PLATFORM Golf, which has launched following a rebrand and substantial multi-million-dollar investment.

The rebrand and scale-up is the next phase and evolution of Perfection Platforms, which pairs a patented putting and full-swing training platform with systems integrations that is said to enhance and enable nearly every key golf technology.

The indoor technology allows golfers to practise putts on a tilting green and also hit full shots from uneven lies.

The new brand also plans for an experiential platform and digital golfer’s community where instructors and enthusiasts alike can connect, train and compete.

PLATFORM Golf is backed by some of the most influential investors in golf, most notably, David Shapiro of KPS Capital Partners, LP, and Keith Bank of KB Partners. Additional SPV's were formed in the US by Litquidity Ventures and Internationally via Circle Rock Capital.

Other notable supporters include Walmart’s former CMO, Dr John Wigneswaran, plus Rory McIlroy's putting coach and eight-time PGA Tour winner Brad Faxon along with putting guru Stephen Sweeney.

The company plans long-term growth for a scaled global rebrand, the onboarding of a world-class executive team, and significant investment in "an innovation pipeline featuring cutting edge products and services."

PLATFORM Golf founders Thomas Hackett (left) and Rory Flanagan (right) (Image credit: PLATFORM Golf)

Thomas Hackett, co-founder and CEO of PLATFORM Golf, said: “Our transformation to PLATFORM Golf marks a pivotal new era. The updated branding, name and visual identity combined with this significant investment in innovation and our team will accelerate our mission to transform golf by empowering players, coaches and golf technology.

“Integrating seamlessly with key golf technology, our platforms will be instrumental in helping bring the most accurate, true-to-life, 360-degree experience to players and instructors around the globe.”

Since its foundation in 2014, various iterations of the brand’s putting platform have been installed all around the world at golf clubs, NCAA facilities, resorts, performance training centres, social venues and private residences.

The New York-based business is the preferred partner for Science & Motion Sports, developer of the SAM PuttLab and a leader in the field of putting coaching technology.

PLATFORM Golf products can be found at major club-fitting venues across the globe including GOLFTEC and Tru Spec Golf, as well as at the headquarters of TaylorMade and Cobra Golf. A number top NCAA collegiate golf programs use PLATFORM Golf products including Arizona State, Yale, University of Virginia and University of California Berkeley.