Could LIV Golf Sign Players From Woods And McIlroy’s New TGL League?
One LIV official is open to the idea of TGL players joining the circuit
The roster for Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-focused TGL was confirmed earlier in the month with its final five signings for the inaugural season, which begins in January. However, it is not the only enterprise hoping to attract some top-quality players for next year’s action.
Days after Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Lucas Glover, Min Woo Lee and Kevin Kisner completed the 24-player line-up for the made-for-prime-time TV contest, LIV Golf’s season finale was held at Trump National Doral in Florida. With that now in the history books, attention is turning to its own recruitment for 2024.
While details on who will join are yet to emerge, one LIV Golf official admits the circuit is open to the possibility of TGL players signing for LIV Golf. Former acting Chief Operations Officer Gary Davidson, who has now stepped aside from the role following the appointment of Lawrence J Burian, told Golfweek: “We’re open to who may want to play. We’re not limiting where our players come (from) to play.
"We obviously want them to commit to play in our 14-team events. Beyond that, we are very open to them playing in other tour events in other weeks, indeed on Monday night in TGL if they want to. It wouldn’t cause any issues from our side. Isn’t something that’s come up as being an issue as yet and I think that there would be room for that.”
Two LIV golfers who have expressed bullishness on the calibre of players expected to join them in the coming months are Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter, while CEO Greg Norman is equally optimistic, saying: “I’m definitely seeing a lot of FOMO out there. I know, personally I’m speaking to numerous players who want to come to LIV.”
While that may be the case, though, what is not clear is whether there could be any crossover between players signed up for the TGL and LIV Golf, despite Davidson's openness to the idea.
Earlier in the year, the possibility of players competing in both ventures seemed inconceivable considering TGL’s partnership with the PGA Tour and its two co-founders, who have been among the more vocal critics of LIV Golf.
However, a merger agreement between the PGA Tour and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) behind LIV Golf has helped improve relationships, even if details of a framework agreement have yet to be rubber-stamped.
That could ultimately lead to LIV Golf players being welcomed back onto the PGA Tour, but would it also open the door for top-quality TGL stars including Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa to play for LIV Golf?
One thing unlikely to be a barrier is the logistics, with TGL’s events due to take place on Monday nights, days before any LIV Golf tournament would get underway. However, at the moment, it’s perhaps too soon to say whether players could compete in both contests, particularly while discussions between the PGA Tour and the PIF are ongoing.
Nevertheless, if the chances of it seem remote at present, as recently as early June, so did the possibility of the once bitter rivals getting round a table to thrash out an agreement on the future of the elite game.
Much has changed at the top of the game since the emergence of LIV Golf, and with more changes to come in 2024 – including the start of the TGL – it is surely not beyond the realms of possibility that, eventually, some players could compete on both.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
