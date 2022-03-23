Corales Puntacana Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

A former US Open winner is among those competing for a share of the $3.7m purse in the Dominican Republic

Joel Dahmen kisses the trophy after winning the 2021 Corales Puntacana Championship
While the WGC-Match Play occupies most of the world’s top players this week, the Dominican Republic’s Corales Golf Course hosts an alternate PGA Tour event, the Corales Puntacana Championship.

The picturesque par 72 course, which opened in 2010 and was designed by Tom Fazio, has six holes running alongside the ocean and features a final three holes nicknamed The Devil’s Elbow. The last of those leaves players facing a daunting forced carry over the Bay of Corales. 

Among the players taking on the challenging course this year are the 2021 winner Joel Dahman, who picked up his maiden PGA Tour victory with a nervy final round of 70. Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas is another expected to do well, while Hudson Swafford will also return as he bids to replicate his success of 2020. Former US Open winner Graeme McDowell, who won this tournament three years ago, is another one to watch. Sahith Theegala's tie for seventh at last week's Valspar Championship, which came the month after he almost won the WM Phoenix Open, suggests he could also be in the running. 

The players will be competing for an attractive purse of $3.7m. While this figure is dwarfed by the $12m on offer in the WGC-Match Play, it represents an increase of $700,000 on last year. The winner will earn $666,000, up from $540,000 in 2021.

See the full prize money breakdown and field below. 

Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money

PositionPrize Money
1st$666,000
2nd$403,300
3rd$255,300
4th$181,300
5th$151,700
6th$134,125
7th$124,875
8th$115,625
9th$108,225
10th$100,825
11th$93,425
12th$86,025
13th$78,625
14th$71,225
15th$67,525
16th$63,825
17th$60,125
18th$56,425
19th$52,725
20th$49,025
21st$45,325
22nd$41,625
23rd$38,665
24th$35,705
25th$32,745
26th$29,785
27th$28,675
28th$27,565
29th$26,455
30th$25,345
31st$24,235
32nd$23,125
33rd$22,015
34th$21,090
35th$20,165
36th$19,240
37th$18,315
38th$17,575
39th$16,835
40th$16,095
41st$15,355
42nd$14,615
43rd$13,875
44th$13,135
45th$12,395
46th$11,655
47th$10,915
48th$10,323
49th$9,805
50th$9,509
51st$9,287
52nd$9,065
53rd$8,917
54th$8,769
55th$8,695
56th$8,621
57th$8,547
58th$8,473
59th$8,399
60th$8,325
61st$8,251
62nd$8,177
63rd$8,103
64th$8,029
65th$7,955

Corales Puntacana Championship Field

  • Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Axley, Eric
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Balcar, Michael
  • Barjon, Paul
  • Barnes, Ricky
  • Bozzelli, Dominic
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brown, Scott
  • Bryan, Wesley
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Burgoon, Bronson
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Byrd, Marcus
  • Cabrera Bello, Rafa
  • Campos, Rafael
  • Chalmers, Greg
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Clark, Wyndham
  • Cook, Austin
  • Creel, Joshua
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Davis, Brian
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Drewitt, Brett
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • Ernst, Derek
  • Esteve, Jeronimo
  • Filbert, Andrew
  • Gainey, Tommy
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Garrigus, Robert
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Gogel, Matt
  • Gomez, Fabián
  • Grillo, Emiliano
  • Guerra, Juan Jose
  • Gutschewski, Scott
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hagy, Brandon
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Hearn, David
  • Henry, JJ
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Hoag, Bo
  • Hojgaard, Nicolai
  • Hojgaard, Rasmus
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Huh, John
  • Johnson, Richard S
  • Kang, Song
  • Kitayama, Kurt
  • Knous, Jim
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Lamb, Rick
  • Lashley, Nate
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Li, Haotong
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • Lower, Justin
  • Martin, Ben
  • McDowell, Graeme
  • McGreevy, Max
  • McNealy, Maverick
  • McNeil, George
  • Merrick, John
  • Mullinax, Trey
  • Murray, Grayson
  • Nimmer, Bryson
  • Noh, Seung-Yul
  • Novak, Andrew
  • O’Hair, Sean
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Perez, Victor
  • Points, DA
  • Potter, Jr.
  • Pomarol, Willy
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Redman, Doc
  • Reeves, Seth
  • Relancio, Manuel
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Seiffert, Chase
  • Sigg, Grayson
  • Silfa, Hiram
  • Skinns, David
  • Sloan, Roger
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Stadler, Kevin
  • Stanley, Kyle
  • Steard, Brian
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Swafford, Hudson
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Taylor, Vaughn
  • Theegala, Sahith
  • Thompson, Curtis
  • Trahan, DJ
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Uehlein, Peter
  • Van der Walt, Dawie
  • Van Pelt, Bo
  • Vegas, Jhonattan
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wolfe, Jared
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE CORALES PUNTACANA CHAMPIONSHIP?

The tournament purse for the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship is $3.7m - an increase of $700,000 last year. The winner will receive $666,000, up from $540,000 in 2021. 

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE CORALES PUNTACANA CHAMPIONSHIP?

Players to look out for include last year's winner, American Joel Dahmen, and the victors in the years immediately before him, Dahmen's compatriot Hudson Swafford and Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell. Others tipped to perform well include Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas and Americans Sahith Theegala and Mark Hubbard.

Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

