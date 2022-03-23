Corales Puntacana Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
A former US Open winner is among those competing for a share of the $3.7m purse in the Dominican Republic
While the WGC-Match Play occupies most of the world’s top players this week, the Dominican Republic’s Corales Golf Course hosts an alternate PGA Tour event, the Corales Puntacana Championship.
The picturesque par 72 course, which opened in 2010 and was designed by Tom Fazio, has six holes running alongside the ocean and features a final three holes nicknamed The Devil’s Elbow. The last of those leaves players facing a daunting forced carry over the Bay of Corales.
Among the players taking on the challenging course this year are the 2021 winner Joel Dahman, who picked up his maiden PGA Tour victory with a nervy final round of 70. Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas is another expected to do well, while Hudson Swafford will also return as he bids to replicate his success of 2020. Former US Open winner Graeme McDowell, who won this tournament three years ago, is another one to watch. Sahith Theegala's tie for seventh at last week's Valspar Championship, which came the month after he almost won the WM Phoenix Open, suggests he could also be in the running.
The players will be competing for an attractive purse of $3.7m. While this figure is dwarfed by the $12m on offer in the WGC-Match Play, it represents an increase of $700,000 on last year. The winner will earn $666,000, up from $540,000 in 2021.
See the full prize money breakdown and field below.
Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money
Corales Puntacana Championship Field
WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE CORALES PUNTACANA CHAMPIONSHIP?
The tournament purse for the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship is $3.7m - an increase of $700,000 last year. The winner will receive $666,000, up from $540,000 in 2021.
WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE CORALES PUNTACANA CHAMPIONSHIP?
Players to look out for include last year's winner, American Joel Dahmen, and the victors in the years immediately before him, Dahmen's compatriot Hudson Swafford and Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell. Others tipped to perform well include Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas and Americans Sahith Theegala and Mark Hubbard.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.