Corales Puntacana Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

While the WGC-Match Play occupies most of the world’s top players this week, the Dominican Republic’s Corales Golf Course hosts an alternate PGA Tour event, the Corales Puntacana Championship.

The picturesque par 72 course, which opened in 2010 and was designed by Tom Fazio, has six holes running alongside the ocean and features a final three holes nicknamed The Devil’s Elbow. The last of those leaves players facing a daunting forced carry over the Bay of Corales.

Among the players taking on the challenging course this year are the 2021 winner Joel Dahman, who picked up his maiden PGA Tour victory with a nervy final round of 70. Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas is another expected to do well, while Hudson Swafford will also return as he bids to replicate his success of 2020. Former US Open winner Graeme McDowell, who won this tournament three years ago, is another one to watch. Sahith Theegala's tie for seventh at last week's Valspar Championship, which came the month after he almost won the WM Phoenix Open, suggests he could also be in the running.

The players will be competing for an attractive purse of $3.7m. While this figure is dwarfed by the $12m on offer in the WGC-Match Play, it represents an increase of $700,000 on last year. The winner will earn $666,000, up from $540,000 in 2021.

See the full prize money breakdown and field below.

Corales Puntacana Championship Prize Money

Position Prize Money 1st $666,000 2nd $403,300 3rd $255,300 4th $181,300 5th $151,700 6th $134,125 7th $124,875 8th $115,625 9th $108,225 10th $100,825 11th $93,425 12th $86,025 13th $78,625 14th $71,225 15th $67,525 16th $63,825 17th $60,125 18th $56,425 19th $52,725 20th $49,025 21st $45,325 22nd $41,625 23rd $38,665 24th $35,705 25th $32,745 26th $29,785 27th $28,675 28th $27,565 29th $26,455 30th $25,345 31st $24,235 32nd $23,125 33rd $22,015 34th $21,090 35th $20,165 36th $19,240 37th $18,315 38th $17,575 39th $16,835 40th $16,095 41st $15,355 42nd $14,615 43rd $13,875 44th $13,135 45th $12,395 46th $11,655 47th $10,915 48th $10,323 49th $9,805 50th $9,509 51st $9,287 52nd $9,065 53rd $8,917 54th $8,769 55th $8,695 56th $8,621 57th $8,547 58th $8,473 59th $8,399 60th $8,325 61st $8,251 62nd $8,177 63rd $8,103 64th $8,029 65th $7,955

Corales Puntacana Championship Field

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Axley, Eric

Baddeley, Aaron

Balcar, Michael

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Ricky

Bozzelli, Dominic

Bramlett, Joseph

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Burgoon, Bronson

Byrd, Jonathan

Byrd, Marcus

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Campos, Rafael

Chalmers, Greg

Chappell, Kevin

Clark, Wyndham

Cook, Austin

Creel, Joshua

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Brian

Detry, Thomas

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

Ernst, Derek

Esteve, Jeronimo

Filbert, Andrew

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gligic, Michael

Gogel, Matt

Gomez, Fabián

Grillo, Emiliano

Guerra, Juan Jose

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hagy, Brandon

Hardy, Nick

Hearn, David

Henry, JJ

Hickok, Kramer

Hoag, Bo

Hojgaard, Nicolai

Hojgaard, Rasmus

Hubbard, Mark

Huh, John

Johnson, Richard S

Kang, Song

Kitayama, Kurt

Knous, Jim

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Lamb, Rick

Lashley, Nate

Lebioda, Hank

Li, Haotong

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Lower, Justin

Martin, Ben

McDowell, Graeme

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

McNeil, George

Merrick, John

Mullinax, Trey

Murray, Grayson

Nimmer, Bryson

Noh, Seung-Yul

Novak, Andrew

O’Hair, Sean

Percy, Cameron

Perez, Victor

Points, DA

Potter, Jr.

Pomarol, Willy

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Relancio, Manuel

Rodgers, Patrick

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Seiffert, Chase

Sigg, Grayson

Silfa, Hiram

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Stadler, Kevin

Stanley, Kyle

Steard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Swafford, Hudson

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Curtis

Trahan, DJ

Trainer, Martin

Uehlein, Peter

Van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Vegas, Jhonattan

Villegas, Camilo

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

