Tearful Theegala Reacts After Brutal Bounce Costs Him PGA Tour Title
The American was distraught after a painful ending to his WM Phoenix Open
Sahith Theegala looked set to win his maiden PGA Tour title with just a birdie and a par needed from the drivable par-4 17th and the driver-wedge par-4 18th at TPC Scottsdale, but it all went wrong for the 24-year-old after a disastrous bounce kicked his tee shot into the water on the 17th.
He hit a lovely-looking fade into the par-4 and was set to have some kind of eagle putt but his ball somehow kicked hard left and ultimately ended up in the water. He was forced to take a drop and was unable to make the required up-and-down for par.
Theegala couldn't hold back his emotions after the round after spurning the opportunity to win PGA Tour title no.1, breaking down in tears in his post-round interviews and after being consoled by his parents.
"A little bit of both [proud and disappointed], sure. I thought I -- sorry," he said before the tears came. "I thought I hit a great shot on 17. It was cutting. As long as it's another yard right, I think that's perfect. Kick straight and it's good. Kicked left into the water there.
"Then I was worried about the ball -- it was such a steep slope, I was worried about the ball kind of rolling back, so I maybe rushed my process just a little bit there and hit a poor chip and hit a poor putt. I just didn't hit the shots at the right time when it counted. But definitely proud of the way I played this week."
An emotional @SRTheegala is consoled by mom and dad after coming up 1 shot short of a playoff @WMPhoenixOpen. The 24-year-old earned countless new fans this week. pic.twitter.com/tq5Q2YsFCyFebruary 13, 2022
Theegala ended the tournament in T3rd position and one stroke shy of the playoff between Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay. He moves up from 318th to 165th in the world.
