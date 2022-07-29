Confirmed: Bubba Watson Joins LIV Golf

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Golf’s most recent worst-kept secret has been confirmed, with LIV Golf announcing Bubba Watson as the latest player to join the Saudi-funded breakaway tour.

The two-time Masters champion had long been linked with the Greg Norman-fronted series and has now put pen to paper on a deal reported to be in the region of $50 million.

"Bubba Watson is a tremendous addition to LIV Golf – another Major champion joining the growing list of stars on our teams. His game combines the power, innovation, and excitement that the LIV Golf brand represents," said Norman, LIV Golf CEO and commissioner.

"He’s a risk-taker who has cemented his name among the world’s very best and we’re eager for him to come aboard to bring new energy and audiences to this league."

Watson hasn't featured since May's PGA Championship having been sidelined with a knee injury and now finds himself slipping down the world rankings. However, he remains a prominent figure within the game and will make his debut appearance as an off-course captain at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston.

It's expected he won't tee it up until the LIV Golf League launches next year as he continues his recovery from surgery, while it also remains to be seen which team he will captain.

Speculation ramped up when the former World No. 2 appeared in a promo video alongside Matt Wolff that was aired during the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational London. Wolff subsequently signed to LIV ahead of the second event in Portland, with Watson now joining his fellow American.

As it stands, he is the 11th Major champion on the LIV roster as Norman continues to lure big names away from the traditional tours. Recent recruits include Sweden's Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the Ryder Cup captaincy for violating the terms of the contract he signed to lead Europe in the 2023 match in Rome.

It's still unclear whether players will be eligible to feature in the biennial dust-up, with the qualification process to begin later this year. Luke Donald is reportedly being lined up to take the reins for Team Europe and has vowed he "wouldn't be doing a Henrik" if given the role.

LIV Golf bosses have accelerated the expansion of the Saudi-backed circuit following the success of the first two invitational events, with next year's schedule to feature 14 events and an increased total prize pot of $405m.