Report: Luke Donald To Be Named European Ryder Cup Captain
The Englishman is set to succeed Henrik Stenson for the job in Rome, according to The Telegraph
Luke Donald will replace Henrik Stenson as Europe's Ryder Cup captain, The Telegraph (opens in new tab) reports.
The Englishman is set to get the job ahead of the likes of Paul Lawrie, Robert Karlsson and Thomas Bjorn, with the Dane previously tipped to become captain again after leading Europe to a stunning victory at Le Golf National in 2018.
Former World No.1 Donald has played in four Ryder Cups, winning all four, and has acted as vice captain at the last two matches in 2018 under Thomas Bjorn and in 2021 under Padraig Harrington.
The Telegraph reports that Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Bjorn are expected to remain vice captains.
The Englishman was favourite for the job earlier this year before Stenson was announced as captain, with the Swede getting the nod after reportedly turning down the Saudi-backed LIV Golf approach. However, just 127 days later his time as captain ended with immediate effect after it was confirmed that he joined LIV.
Stenson said he was "hugely disappointed" to lose the captaincy and that he remained "on hand to support Ryder Cup Europe in any way I can and very much hope the opportunity to represent Team Europe in some capacity will come my way again at some point in the future."
Donald could be set to take the reins at Rome in just 14 months' time with a team that may look very different to how it would have been pictured some six months ago. The likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Ryder Cup record points scorer Sergio Garcia, along with Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer, Bernd Wiesberger and Sam Horsfield may all be ineligible to either play or act as vice captains due to their involvement with LIV Golf.
It remains to be seen whether the DP World Tour, organisers of Team Europe, will allow them to play any part.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as three Open Championships including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats anywhere between 4-6. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
2 iron: Mizuno MP-18 MMC Fli-Hi
Irons: Mizuno MP5 4-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
