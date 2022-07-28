Report: Luke Donald To Be Named European Ryder Cup Captain

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Luke Donald will replace Henrik Stenson as Europe's Ryder Cup captain, The Telegraph (opens in new tab) reports.

The Englishman is set to get the job ahead of the likes of Paul Lawrie, Robert Karlsson and Thomas Bjorn, with the Dane previously tipped to become captain again after leading Europe to a stunning victory at Le Golf National in 2018.

Former World No.1 Donald has played in four Ryder Cups, winning all four, and has acted as vice captain at the last two matches in 2018 under Thomas Bjorn and in 2021 under Padraig Harrington.

The Telegraph reports that Edoardo Molinari and Thomas Bjorn are expected to remain vice captains.

The Englishman was favourite for the job earlier this year before Stenson was announced as captain, with the Swede getting the nod after reportedly turning down the Saudi-backed LIV Golf approach. However, just 127 days later his time as captain ended with immediate effect after it was confirmed that he joined LIV.

Stenson said he was "hugely disappointed" to lose the captaincy and that he remained "on hand to support Ryder Cup Europe in any way I can and very much hope the opportunity to represent Team Europe in some capacity will come my way again at some point in the future."

Donald could be set to take the reins at Rome in just 14 months' time with a team that may look very different to how it would have been pictured some six months ago. The likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Ryder Cup record points scorer Sergio Garcia, along with Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson, Martin Kaymer, Bernd Wiesberger and Sam Horsfield may all be ineligible to either play or act as vice captains due to their involvement with LIV Golf.

It remains to be seen whether the DP World Tour, organisers of Team Europe, will allow them to play any part.