'Completely Unreasonable' - LIV Golf Champion Talor Gooch Addresses Fans As Home State Event Drops Off Schedule

The new 2024 LIV Golf schedule has recently been released, with a host of new stops and courses on the 14-event calendar. There will be maiden visits to Las Vegas and Hong Kong in the new year as well as a new venue for their tournament in the United Kingdom.

One place, however, that LIV won't be visiting is LIV's 2023 individual champion's home state of Oklahoma - specifically Gaillardia Country Club - with Talor Gooch brandishing the course "completely unreasonable" to work with when negotiations were held to hold an event there in the new year.

Several US destinations were dropped from the first two years' schedule, including the Tulsa, Oklahoma event that took place at Cedar Ridge Country Club in season two. However, it appears the league won't be making a second consecutive stop in Gooch's home state - at least not this year - with the American revealing "we busted our tail" trying to get the event moved from Tulsa to his home city of Oklahoma City.

"For my Oklahoma people- we busted our tail trying to work with @ConcertGolf to get an event at Gaillardia and they weren’t tough to work with, they were completely unreasonable," Gooch said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"I know OKC [Oklahoma City] would’ve loved the event so hopefully one day we’ll get a LIV event there for the #405."

Gooch had a spectacular season in 2023, winning three events to take home the individual championship while also helping his team, RangeGoats GC, to second place in the team competition. In total, the 32-year-old - a former collegiate golfer at Oklahoma State University - has made $36,120,012 in prize money in 2023.

As well as the aforementioned maiden visits to Las Vegas and Hong Kong, LIV will also be visiting Nashville and Houston for the first time. At present, there is no room for events previously held in Chicago, Orlando, DC, New Jersey and the aforementioned Tulsa, although one US event - as well as the Individual and Team Championship - are yet to have their locations confirmed.

The opening event of the season will once again be in Mexico, at Mayakoba, while successful events in Adelaide, Andalucia and Greenbrier will also continue.

"We’re thrilled to announce an exciting slate of events that reflects our commitment to bringing world-class players and premier competition to new and repeat markets every year," LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said when the schedule was announced.

“Launching a new league is a massive undertaking, and we’re full steam ahead building off our incredibly successful first full season in 2023. Our goal has always been to create a worldwide league that inspires progress and attracts new fans to the sport that we love. LIV Golf is stronger than ever, and next season will accomplish that goal and more.”

