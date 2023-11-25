'Coming Into This Week The Goal Was To Make The Cut' - World No. 1,214 Is Shock Leader Of Joburg Open After Second Round

World No. 1,214 Nikhil Rama took a shock second-round lead at the Joburg Open after firing a scintillating eight-under-par round of 62 at Houghton Golf Club. Opening up with a 65, the South African surged to the top of the leaderboard on Friday after a faultless bogey-free round which featured six birdies and one eagle.

The score not only represented a course record-equaling round but also Rama's best round as a professional as he took a one-shot lead over fellow South African and four-time DP World Tour winner Thriston Lawrence.

"What can I say, it was a great round," Rama said after his round on Friday. "It's my lowest score on tour so far so I'm really excited about that. I'm enjoying the pressure, enjoying the fans, which is great, and just trying to have fun.

"Coming into this week the goal was to make the cut but I know I can compete on any tour. I've been playing well lately so I'm looking forward to the rest of the week. I was just enjoying myself out there with my caddie Shannon, it's great fun."

Rama has enjoyed a breakthrough year on the Sunshine Tour, recording six top-ten finishes. His most recent display - a tie for fourth at the Vodacom Origins of Golf Final - secured him a place in this week's field and the 22-year-old is evidently keen to make the most of it.

After an opening eagle on the third, he went within inches of back-to-back eagles on the fourth before four birdies in five holes around the turn supercharged his round. Another birdie on the 13th tied the course record and left him contemplating the prospect of his first professional win.

A post shared by Southern Africa PGA Tour (@sunshinetourgolf) A photo posted by on

“What can I say – I’m just really excited," Rama added on the prospect of being in contention over the weekend.

"I’m enjoying the pressure and the fans, and just trying to have fun. It will obviously be a little different being in the final group on Saturday. But I’ll play some Fortnite with friends tonight and we’ll see how it goes on Saturday.”

Rama's task of holding onto his halfway lead will not be an easy one, however. World No. 90 Lawrence sits just one shot back, while LIV Golfer Dean Burmester is also in contention and just two shots back after he also shot a round of 62 on Friday.

Defending champion Dan Bradbury sits in T8 at -5.