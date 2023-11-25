8 Things You Didn't Know About Nikhil Rama

1. Nikhil Rama was born on 31st August 2001, in Gauteng, South Africa.

2. His home course - and his favourite - is Bryanston Country Club.

3. Rama did not have an extensive junior career but represented Central Gauteng and competed in GolfRSA events as a youngster.

4. He turned professional in 2020 and has predominantly competed on the Sunshine Tour.

5. Rama made his maiden DP World Tour appearance in the 2022 MyGolfLife Open at Pecanwood Golf & Country Club, South Africa. He would go on to miss the cut.

6. His best finish on the former European Tour came at the 2022 Joburg Open where he registered a T33 finish.

7. He registered four top-five finishes on the Sunshine Tour in 2023, including a T4 finish at the Fortress Invitational.

8. Outside of golf, he enjoys playing video games, with Fortnine amongst his favourites.