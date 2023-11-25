8 Things You Didn't Know About Nikhil Rama
Get to know the Sunshine Tour and DP World Tour player, Nikhil Rama, a little bit better
8 Things You Didn't Know About Nikhil Rama
1. Nikhil Rama was born on 31st August 2001, in Gauteng, South Africa.
2. His home course - and his favourite - is Bryanston Country Club.
3. Rama did not have an extensive junior career but represented Central Gauteng and competed in GolfRSA events as a youngster.
A post shared by Nikhil Rama (@nikhilramagolf)
A photo posted by on
4. He turned professional in 2020 and has predominantly competed on the Sunshine Tour.
5. Rama made his maiden DP World Tour appearance in the 2022 MyGolfLife Open at Pecanwood Golf & Country Club, South Africa. He would go on to miss the cut.
6. His best finish on the former European Tour came at the 2022 Joburg Open where he registered a T33 finish.
7. He registered four top-five finishes on the Sunshine Tour in 2023, including a T4 finish at the Fortress Invitational.
8. Outside of golf, he enjoys playing video games, with Fortnine amongst his favourites.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Ben joined Golf Monthly having completed his NCTJ in multimedia sports journalism at News Associates, London. He is now a freelance journalist who also works for The Independent, Metro, UEFA and Stats Perform.
-
-
32 Best Ball Strikers Of All Time
We take a closer look at the finest ball strikers the game of golf has ever seen
By Michael Weston Published
-
The Costco Black Friday Sale That Nobody Is Talking About...
Members can benefit from some of the best Black Friday deals that no one is talking about
By Dan Parker Published