Collin Morikawa Becomes Latest Pro To Switch Over To Emerging Putter Brand
The American has followed the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Nelly Korda by using a brand of putter which is fast-becoming a household name
Six-time PGA Tour winner Collin Morikawa is running with a new putter in the bag at The Players Championship this week - and it's a brand you may not be too familiar with.
After mostly utilizing a TaylorMade TP Soto over the past couple of years as part of a full bag of clubs by the manufacturer, mixing in a couple of different prototype blade and mallet options along the way, Morikawa has moved away from the household names in favor of a tech-savvy outsider.
Remaining with a familiar style of flat stick, the 27-year-old is now using a Logan Olson blade prototype putter - first put into action last week during the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
He was initially seen stroking golf balls home during practice rounds before feeling confident enough to give it a go during competition at Bay Hill.
Although Morikawa missed the cut as a resurgent Scottie Scheffler masterfully putted his way to victory, the Californian is sticking with his new blade at the 50th edition of The Players this week.
Coincidentally, Scheffler switched to a Logan Olson late in 2023 but ultimately chose to return to a mallet in the aftermath of advice from Rory McIlroy. Multiple LPGA Tour winner Nelly Korda has also used a Logan Olson putter in the past.
Morikawa - who did not receive any advice from the World No.2 prior to making his decision on the new putter - explained why the TaylorMade TP Soto made way for the unreleased Logan Olson.
Speaking to GolfWRX, he said: "Yeah, I've switched putters my entire career, but, you know, just what we've seen, I like how it rolls off the face.
"When you actually get the data, it's incredible how much better it rolls, even though the TaylorMade rolled in insanely good. It’s nearly the exact same putter, the same look. We cleaned up a few things that I actually never looked at.”
The American's custom putter features just a dot on the crown as a sightline, a grooved face insert, two sole weights, a Mitsubishi Diamana P105-gram 1.0-flex shaft and a SuperStroke Zynergy Tour 2.0XL grip, per PGATour.com.
Continuing to discuss the putter as well as its designer, Morikawa said: “It's cool. You know, we went through a lot of little tweaking here and there, seeing the face, not seeing it, the dot, and he just cleaned it all up. So I'm loving it… it’s been fun.
"He's [Olson] incredibly smart. He has a knack for just asking all the questions on what you're trying to see and what you're trying to get out of a putter, and, it's been awesome.”
Morikawa tees off alongside Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark at 1:51pm EDT (5:51pm GMT) in The Players first round on Thursday.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
