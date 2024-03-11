The Players Championship Tee Times 2024 - Rounds One And Two

One of the most prestigious tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule takes place with The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.

Even with the exodus of some of the world's best players from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in recent times, many of the world's best are still among the 144-player field, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler.

Last year, he won the title at a canter, with nearest challenger Tyrrell Hatton five shots behind, and the American could barely have picked a better time to bag his seventh PGA Tour win.

Scheffler claimed victory at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in similarly dominant fashion, and he'll be confident of backing that up with another win here. He begins his bid for the title in a strong group featuring two other former winners of the tournament, 2021 champion Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, who claimed victory in 2015. The trio begin at 1.40pm ET (5.40pm GMT) in the first round, with a tee time of 8.35am ET (12.35pm GMT) in the second round.

While last week's win cemented Scheffler's position as World No.1, breathing down his neck in the rankings is Rory McIlroy. The 2019 champion is in a group with FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland and three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, with the three teeing it up at 8.35am ET (12.35pm GMT) in the opening round, with a 1.40pm ET (5.49pm GMT) tee time in the second round.

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are in a group with Jordan Spieth in the first two rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another group featuring three big names comprises Ludvig Åberg, who is now in the world's top 10 for the first time, seven-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott. They begin their challenges at 8.46am ET (12.46pm GMT), with a 1.51pm ET (5.51pm GMT) start in the second round.

Elsewhere, Major winners Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Brian Harman get underway at 1.51pm ET (5.51pm GMT) in round one with an 8.46am ET (12.46pm GMT) tee time in round two.

Below is the list of tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of The Players Championship.

The Players Championship Tee Times - Round One

ET (GMT) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE

7.40am (11.40am): Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair/Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery

The Players Championship Tee Times - Round Two

ET (GMT) 10TH TEE/1ST TEE

7.40am (11.40am): Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu/Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid

How To Watch The Players Championship In The US

All times ET

Thursday 14 March: 1.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Friday 15 March: 1.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)

Saturday 16 March: 2.00pm-7.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 17 March: 1.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Players Championship In The UK

All times GMT

Thursday 14 March: 11.30am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.30am-7.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Friday 15 March: 11.30am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.30am-7.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Saturday 16 March: 2.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 2.30pm-5.00pm and 8.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 17 March: 2.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 5.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)