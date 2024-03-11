The Players Championship Tee Times 2024 - Rounds One And Two
Defending champion Scottie Scheffler is in a group with two other former winners for the opening two rounds
One of the most prestigious tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule takes place with The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
Even with the exodus of some of the world's best players from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf in recent times, many of the world's best are still among the 144-player field, including defending champion Scottie Scheffler.
Last year, he won the title at a canter, with nearest challenger Tyrrell Hatton five shots behind, and the American could barely have picked a better time to bag his seventh PGA Tour win.
Scheffler claimed victory at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational in similarly dominant fashion, and he'll be confident of backing that up with another win here. He begins his bid for the title in a strong group featuring two other former winners of the tournament, 2021 champion Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, who claimed victory in 2015. The trio begin at 1.40pm ET (5.40pm GMT) in the first round, with a tee time of 8.35am ET (12.35pm GMT) in the second round.
While last week's win cemented Scheffler's position as World No.1, breathing down his neck in the rankings is Rory McIlroy. The 2019 champion is in a group with FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland and three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth, with the three teeing it up at 8.35am ET (12.35pm GMT) in the opening round, with a 1.40pm ET (5.49pm GMT) tee time in the second round.
Another group featuring three big names comprises Ludvig Åberg, who is now in the world's top 10 for the first time, seven-time PGA Tour winner Patrick Cantlay and 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott. They begin their challenges at 8.46am ET (12.46pm GMT), with a 1.51pm ET (5.51pm GMT) start in the second round.
Elsewhere, Major winners Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa and Brian Harman get underway at 1.51pm ET (5.51pm GMT) in round one with an 8.46am ET (12.46pm GMT) tee time in round two.
Below is the list of tee times and groupings for the first two rounds of The Players Championship.
The Players Championship Tee Times - Round One
ET (GMT) 1ST TEE/10TH TEE
- 7.40am (11.40am): Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair/Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery
- 7.51am (11.51am): Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor, Carson Young/Michael Kim, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan
- 8.02am (12.02pm): Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett/Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee
- 8.13am (12.13pm): Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge/Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar
- 8.24am (12.24pm): Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk/Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
- 8.35am (12.35pm): Vincent Norrman, Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie/Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
- 8.46am (12.46pm): Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker/Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott
- 8.57am (12.57pm): Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings/Nick Taylor, Tom Kim, Justin Rose
- 9.08am (1.08pm): Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson/Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd
- 9.19am (1.19pm): Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Adam Hadwin/C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox
- 9.30am (1.30pm): David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander/Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg
- 9.41pm (1.41pm): Robert MacIntyre, Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune/Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles
- 12.45pm (4.45pm): Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu/Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid
- 12.56pm (4.56pm): Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley/Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Højgaard
- 1.07pm (5.07pm): Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger/Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu, Francesco Molinari
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap/Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari
- 1.29pm (5.29pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa/Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas/Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English
- 1.51pm (5.51pm): Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman/Davis Riley, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun
- 2.02pm (6.02pm): Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry/Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young
- 2.13pm (6.13pm): Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia/Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam
- 2.24pm (6.24pm): Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim, Andrew Novak/Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 2.35pm (6.35pm): Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall/Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren
- 2.46pm (6.46pm): Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki/Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger
The Players Championship Tee Times - Round Two
ET (GMT) 10TH TEE/1ST TEE
- 7.40am (11.40am): Doug Ghim, Hayden Buckley, Kevin Yu/Byeong Hun An, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid
- 7.51am (11.51am): Peter Malnati, Beau Hossler, Alex Smalley/Denny McCarthy, Matt NeSmith, Nicolai Højgaard
- 8.02am (12.02pm): Cam Davis, Sam Ryder, Stephan Jaeger/Keith Mitchell, Mark Hubbard, Dylan Wu, Francesco Molinari
- 8.13am (12.13pm): Jake Knapp, Matthieu Pavon, Nick Dunlap/Grayson Murray, Seamus Power, Francesco Molinari
- 8.24am (12.24pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Fitzpatrick, Max Homa/Nick Hardy, Matt Wallace, Adam Svensson
- 8.35am (12.35pm): Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas/Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Harris English
- 8.46am (12.46pm): Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa, Brian Harman/Davis Riley, Corey Conners, J.J. Spaun
- 8.57am (12.57pm): Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris, Shane Lowry/Luke List, Gary Woodland, Cameron Young
- 9.08am (1.08pm): Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala, Akshay Bhatia/Chris Kirk, Mackenzie Hughes, Andrew Putnam
- 9.19am (1.19pm): Garrick Higgo, S.H. Kim, Andrew Novak/Aaron Baddeley, Ben Griffin, Davis Thompson
- 9.30am (1.30pm): Ben Martin, Eric Cole, Harry Hall/Tyler Duncan, Maverick McNealy, Callum Tarren
- 9.41pm (1.41pm): Charley Hoffman, Sam Stevens, Sami Valimaki/Chan Kim, David Skinns, Jimmy Stanger
- 12.45pm (4.45pm): Ryan Moore, Chesson Hadley, Zac Blair/Troy Merritt, Taylor Pendrith, Taylor Montgomery
- 12.56pm (4.56pm): Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor, Carson Young/Michael Kim, Aaron Rai, Carl Yuan
- 1.07pm (5.07pm): Alex Noren, Thomas Detry, Joseph Bramlett/Joel Dahmen, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Min Woo Lee
- 1.18pm (5.18pm): Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge/Jason Day, Si Woo Kim, Matt Kuchar
- 1.29pm (5.29pm): Kurt Kitayama, Chad Ramey, Adam Schenk/Sam Burns, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.40pm (5.40pm): Vincent Norrman, Sepp Straka, Chez Reavie/Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth
- 1.51pm (5.51pm): Brice Garnett, Russell Henley, Steve Stricker/Ludvig Åberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott
- 2.02pm (6.02pm): Emiliano Grillo, Taylor Moore, Scott Stallings/Nick Taylor, Tom Kim, Justin Rose
- 2.13pm (6.13pm): Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im, Webb Simpson/Erik van Rooyen, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd
- 2.24pm (6.24pm): Keegan Bradley, K.H. Lee, Adam Hadwin/C.T. Pan, Kevin Streelman, Ryan Fox
- 2.35pm (6.35pm): David Lipsky, Justin Lower, Tyson Alexander/Martin Laird, Justin Suh, Greyson Sigg
- 2.46pm (6.46pm): Robert MacIntyre, Ben Silverman, Ryo Hisatsune/Nate Lashley, Robby Shelton, Ben Kohles
How To Watch The Players Championship In The US
All times ET
Thursday 14 March: 1.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Friday 15 March: 1.00pm-7.00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock)
Saturday 16 March: 2.00pm-7.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 17 March: 1.00pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Players Championship In The UK
All times GMT
Thursday 14 March: 11.30am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.30am-7.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Friday 15 March: 11.30am-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 11.30am-7.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Saturday 16 March: 2.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 2.30pm-5.00pm and 8.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 17 March: 2.00pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 5.30pm-10.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
