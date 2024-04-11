Collin Morikawa Adds Scottie Scheffler’s Putter To Bag For The Masters
The two-time Major winner has made a late switch as he bids to find form on the greens
Collin Morikawa has made a late change to his bag for this week’s Masters that he hopes will give him a shot at contending for the Green Jacket.
Perhaps inspired by the form of Scottie Scheffler, Morikawa has ditched his TaylorMade Logan Olson blade prototype in favour of a Spider Tour X with an L-neck hosel and a “T” sight line.
The two-time Major winner has been described as “a tried and true blade guy” by TaylorMade in the past so him adding one of the best mallet putters to his setup represents quite a departure.
However, looking at his form on the greens, it should perhaps come as no surprise.
For the 2024 season, Morikawa ranks 164th on the PGA Tour for Strokes Gained: Putting, losing more than half a shot per round on average to the field.
If you couple that with his long game, which has regressed since his 2021 Open win, it’s little wonder his form coming into the first men’s Major is sketchy.
The 27-year-old missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and backed that up with a T45 finish at the Players Championship and a T75 at last week’s Valero Texas Open.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
He’ll be hoping he can find the same sort of immediate success with the new flat stick as Scheffler did.
The World No. 1 put the TaylorMade Spider Tour X mallet in his bag ahead of the Arnold Palmer Invitational after struggling on the greens for the majority of last year with his Scotty Cameron blade.
It was the only part of his game stopping him from completely dominating but he seems to have turned a corner since opting for a more forgiving and stable style.
He won at Bay Hill and followed that up by defending his Players Championship crown before he missed out on a playoff at the Texas Children’s Houston Open by a shot.
Notably, he gained shots on the field on the greens in all three events, something Morikawa will be hoping to emulate when the gun goes off at Augusta National.
Rory McIlroy now infamously suggested Scheffler should turn to a mallet, which he then did and won the Arnold Palmer Invitational by five strokes. “I’m not going to give him any more advice, that’s for sure,” the Northern Irishman joked.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
These Augusta Themed Shoes Are Some Of The Most Comfortable I Have Tried
OluKai releases the Manele sneaker-style golf shoe with some serious Masters vibes...
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand Bag Review
Joe Ferguson takes the Vessel Player IV Pro DXR stand bag out for a test…
By Joe Ferguson Published
-
First Round Of The Masters Delayed By Thunderstorms
It's the news nobody wanted to hear...
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Is Jon Rahm Still Signed With Callaway?
Callaway logos are notably absent from the Spaniard's apparel...
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Tommy Fleetwood Using 9-Wood At The Masters
The Englishman has a 24 degree 9-wood in the bag for Augusta to fill the gap between 5-wood and 4-iron
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Tony Finau Adds Second Driver To His Bag In Bid To Win The Masters
The big-hitting American is set to follow in the footsteps of Phil Mickelson
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Is Jack Nicklaus A Member At Augusta National?
The 18-time Major winner is one of the only few players to be considered an honorary member at the iconic club
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Can Rickie Fowler Be The Man To Finally End Long-Standing Masters Curse?
Fowler won the Masters Par 3 Contest and will now be hoping to end the curse and win the Green Jacket on Sunday
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Greg Norman Reassured LIV Is ‘Good For The Game Of Golf’ After Positive Reaction From Masters Visit
The LIV Golf CEO was spotted at the Masters, with Norman claiming multiple patrons had come up to him saying 'what you’re doing is fantastic'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
10 Best Moments From The 2024 Masters Par 3 Contest
Rickie Fowler fired a five-under-par round to pick up the Masters par 3 title, with a number of memorable moments made along the way
By Matt Cradock Published