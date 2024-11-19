CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The LPGA Tour season concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.

The event is open to the top 60 in the Race to CME Globe standings following the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

There is a huge amount at stake for the competitors, not least one of the largest purses in the history of the women’s game.

In 2023, players competed for $7m, but this year it increases to $11m. That’s just $1m less than the record purse set by this year’s US Women’s Open. However, while the Major offered $2.4m to the winner, the player who lifts the trophy this week will earn a record $4m, with the runner-up taking home $1m.

The 72-hole, no-cut event will also ensure that every member of the field receives some payment, with $55,000 on offer even to the player who finishes at the foot of the leaderboard on Sunday evening.

The Race to CME Globe winner will also be decided by Sunday evening. Even though Nelly Korda holds a huge lead at the top of the standings, every member of the field can still win the Race to the CME Globe because that honor goes to the CME Group Tour Championship winner.

There are other prizes to be determined too, including the Rookie of the Year award and the recipient of the Vare Trophy, which is awarded to the player with the lowest scoring average at the end of the season.

Below is the prize money payout for the CME Group Tour Championship.

CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $1,000,000 3rd $550,000 4th $350,000 5th $260,000 6th $195,000 7th $155,000 8th $136,000 9th $120,000 10th $113,500 11th $107,000 12th $101,000 13th $96,000 14th $91,000 15th $88,000 16th $86,000 17th $84,500 18th $83,000 19th $81,500 20th $80,000 21st $79,000 22nd $78,000 23rd $77,000 24th $76,000 25th $75,000 26th $74,000 27th $73,000 28th $72,000 29th $71,000 30th $70,000 31st $69,250 32nd $68,500 33rd $67,750 34th $67,000 35th $66,250 36th $65,500 37th $64,750 38th $64,000 39th $63,250 40th $62,500 41st $62,000 42nd $61,500 43rd $61,000 44th $60,500 45th $60,000 46th $59,500 47th $59,000 48th $58,500 49th $58,000 50th $57,500 51st $57,250 52nd $57,000 53rd $56,750 54th $56,500 55th $56,250 56th $56,000 57th $55,750 58th $55,500 59th $55,250 60th $55,000

Who Are The Star Names in The CME Group Tour Championship?

Amy Yang is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nelly Korda will be the player to beat after she held off Charley Hull for her seventh win of the year at the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. However, she is highly unlikely to have things all her own way given the strength of the field.

Amy Yang, who won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, was last year's champion after she beat Alison Lee, and she returns this year.

Lydia Ko also plays. She won the event for the first time in 2014 and a decade on, she’s as big a force as ever having won the gold medal at the women’s Olympics golf tournament in the summer and following that with victory in the AIG Women’s Open. She then claimed her third win of the year at the Kroger Queen City Championship. Along the way, he also booking her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Lydia Ko is looking for her fourth win of the season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Green and Ruoning Yin also have three wins this year, and they play too. Lauren Coughlin, who claimed victory in the CPKC Women’s Open and ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open is another player to look out for, while other winners in 2024 include Cognizant Founders Cup champion Rose Zhang, Meijer LPGA Classic victor Lilia Vu and A Lim Kim, who claimed victory in the Lotte Championship earlier in the month.

The tournament will be particularly special for 2018 champion Lexi Thompson, who is stepping away from professional golf at the end of the year, although we will still get to see her one more time before her retirement in December's PGA Tour-LPGA Tour co-sanctioned tournament, the Grant Thornton Invitational.

Lexi Thompson is stepping away from the professional game at the end of the year (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as Yang, Ko and Korda, who claimed the Chevron Championship title among her haul of victories, the year’s other two Major winners also compete – US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso and Amundi Evian Champion Ayaka Furue.

Other former winners of the CME Group Tour Championship in the field include Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull and Sei Young Kim.

Who Qualifies For The CME Group Tour Championship? The top 60 players in the season-long Race to the CME Globe standings after the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican are eligible for the tournament and the chance to claim a share of the $11m purse.