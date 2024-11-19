CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Nelly Korda heads the field as players compete for one of the largest purses in the history of the women’s game
The LPGA Tour season concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.
The event is open to the top 60 in the Race to CME Globe standings following the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
There is a huge amount at stake for the competitors, not least one of the largest purses in the history of the women’s game.
In 2023, players competed for $7m, but this year it increases to $11m. That’s just $1m less than the record purse set by this year’s US Women’s Open. However, while the Major offered $2.4m to the winner, the player who lifts the trophy this week will earn a record $4m, with the runner-up taking home $1m.
The 72-hole, no-cut event will also ensure that every member of the field receives some payment, with $55,000 on offer even to the player who finishes at the foot of the leaderboard on Sunday evening.
The Race to CME Globe winner will also be decided by Sunday evening. Even though Nelly Korda holds a huge lead at the top of the standings, every member of the field can still win the Race to the CME Globe because that honor goes to the CME Group Tour Championship winner.
There are other prizes to be determined too, including the Rookie of the Year award and the recipient of the Vare Trophy, which is awarded to the player with the lowest scoring average at the end of the season.
Below is the prize money payout for the CME Group Tour Championship.
CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$4,000,000
|2nd
|$1,000,000
|3rd
|$550,000
|4th
|$350,000
|5th
|$260,000
|6th
|$195,000
|7th
|$155,000
|8th
|$136,000
|9th
|$120,000
|10th
|$113,500
|11th
|$107,000
|12th
|$101,000
|13th
|$96,000
|14th
|$91,000
|15th
|$88,000
|16th
|$86,000
|17th
|$84,500
|18th
|$83,000
|19th
|$81,500
|20th
|$80,000
|21st
|$79,000
|22nd
|$78,000
|23rd
|$77,000
|24th
|$76,000
|25th
|$75,000
|26th
|$74,000
|27th
|$73,000
|28th
|$72,000
|29th
|$71,000
|30th
|$70,000
|31st
|$69,250
|32nd
|$68,500
|33rd
|$67,750
|34th
|$67,000
|35th
|$66,250
|36th
|$65,500
|37th
|$64,750
|38th
|$64,000
|39th
|$63,250
|40th
|$62,500
|41st
|$62,000
|42nd
|$61,500
|43rd
|$61,000
|44th
|$60,500
|45th
|$60,000
|46th
|$59,500
|47th
|$59,000
|48th
|$58,500
|49th
|$58,000
|50th
|$57,500
|51st
|$57,250
|52nd
|$57,000
|53rd
|$56,750
|54th
|$56,500
|55th
|$56,250
|56th
|$56,000
|57th
|$55,750
|58th
|$55,500
|59th
|$55,250
|60th
|$55,000
Who Are The Star Names in The CME Group Tour Championship?
Nelly Korda will be the player to beat after she held off Charley Hull for her seventh win of the year at the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. However, she is highly unlikely to have things all her own way given the strength of the field.
Amy Yang, who won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, was last year's champion after she beat Alison Lee, and she returns this year.
Lydia Ko also plays. She won the event for the first time in 2014 and a decade on, she’s as big a force as ever having won the gold medal at the women’s Olympics golf tournament in the summer and following that with victory in the AIG Women’s Open. She then claimed her third win of the year at the Kroger Queen City Championship. Along the way, he also booking her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Hannah Green and Ruoning Yin also have three wins this year, and they play too. Lauren Coughlin, who claimed victory in the CPKC Women’s Open and ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open is another player to look out for, while other winners in 2024 include Cognizant Founders Cup champion Rose Zhang, Meijer LPGA Classic victor Lilia Vu and A Lim Kim, who claimed victory in the Lotte Championship earlier in the month.
The tournament will be particularly special for 2018 champion Lexi Thompson, who is stepping away from professional golf at the end of the year, although we will still get to see her one more time before her retirement in December's PGA Tour-LPGA Tour co-sanctioned tournament, the Grant Thornton Invitational.
As well as Yang, Ko and Korda, who claimed the Chevron Championship title among her haul of victories, the year’s other two Major winners also compete – US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso and Amundi Evian Champion Ayaka Furue.
Other former winners of the CME Group Tour Championship in the field include Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull and Sei Young Kim.
Who Qualifies For The CME Group Tour Championship?
The top 60 players in the season-long Race to the CME Globe standings after the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican are eligible for the tournament and the chance to claim a share of the $11m purse.
Who Is Playing In The CME Group Tour Championship?
Many of the world’s best players are competing, including Nelly Korda, who has seven wins this year, Lydia Ko, Hannah Green and Ruoning Yin, who each have three victories.
