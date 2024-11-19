CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Nelly Korda heads the field as players compete for one of the largest purses in the history of the women’s game

Nelly Korda takes a shot at the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican
Nelly Korda heads to the CME Group Tour Championship after claiming her seventh win of the season
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The LPGA Tour season concludes with the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Florida.

The event is open to the top 60 in the Race to CME Globe standings following the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

There is a huge amount at stake for the competitors, not least one of the largest purses in the history of the women’s game.

In 2023, players competed for $7m, but this year it increases to $11m. That’s just $1m less than the record purse set by this year’s US Women’s Open. However, while the Major offered $2.4m to the winner, the player who lifts the trophy this week will earn a record $4m, with the runner-up taking home $1m.

The 72-hole, no-cut event will also ensure that every member of the field receives some payment, with $55,000 on offer even to the player who finishes at the foot of the leaderboard on Sunday evening.

The Race to CME Globe winner will also be decided by Sunday evening. Even though Nelly Korda holds a huge lead at the top of the standings, every member of the field can still win the Race to the CME Globe because that honor goes to the CME Group Tour Championship winner.

There are other prizes to be determined too, including the Rookie of the Year award and the recipient of the Vare Trophy, which is awarded to the player with the lowest scoring average at the end of the season.

Below is the prize money payout for the CME Group Tour Championship.

CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$4,000,000
2nd$1,000,000
3rd$550,000
4th$350,000
5th$260,000
6th$195,000
7th$155,000
8th$136,000
9th$120,000
10th$113,500
11th$107,000
12th$101,000
13th$96,000
14th$91,000
15th$88,000
16th$86,000
17th$84,500
18th$83,000
19th$81,500
20th$80,000
21st$79,000
22nd$78,000
23rd$77,000
24th$76,000
25th$75,000
26th$74,000
27th$73,000
28th$72,000
29th$71,000
30th$70,000
31st$69,250
32nd$68,500
33rd$67,750
34th$67,000
35th$66,250
36th$65,500
37th$64,750
38th$64,000
39th$63,250
40th$62,500
41st$62,000
42nd$61,500
43rd$61,000
44th$60,500
45th$60,000
46th$59,500
47th$59,000
48th$58,500
49th$58,000
50th$57,500
51st$57,250
52nd$57,000
53rd$56,750
54th$56,500
55th$56,250
56th$56,000
57th$55,750
58th$55,500
59th$55,250
60th$55,000

Who Are The Star Names in The CME Group Tour Championship?

Amy Yang with the CME Globe trophy after her 2023 victory

Amy Yang is the defending champion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nelly Korda will be the player to beat after she held off Charley Hull for her seventh win of the year at the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. However, she is highly unlikely to have things all her own way given the strength of the field.

Amy Yang, who won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, was last year's champion after she beat Alison Lee, and she returns this year.

Lydia Ko also plays. She won the event for the first time in 2014 and a decade on, she’s as big a force as ever having won the gold medal at the women’s Olympics golf tournament in the summer and following that with victory in the AIG Women’s Open. She then claimed her third win of the year at the Kroger Queen City Championship. Along the way, he also booking her place in the LPGA Hall of Fame.

Lydia Ko takes a shot at the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

Lydia Ko is looking for her fourth win of the season

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hannah Green and Ruoning Yin also have three wins this year, and they play too. Lauren Coughlin, who claimed victory in the CPKC Women’s Open and ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open is another player to look out for, while other winners in 2024 include Cognizant Founders Cup champion Rose Zhang, Meijer LPGA Classic victor Lilia Vu and A Lim Kim, who claimed victory in the Lotte Championship earlier in the month.

The tournament will be particularly special for 2018 champion Lexi Thompson, who is stepping away from professional golf at the end of the year, although we will still get to see her one more time before her retirement in December's PGA Tour-LPGA Tour co-sanctioned tournament, the Grant Thornton Invitational.

Lexi Thompson takes a shot at the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican

Lexi Thompson is stepping away from the professional game at the end of the year

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as Yang, Ko and Korda, who claimed the Chevron Championship title among her haul of victories, the year’s other two Major winners also compete – US Women’s Open champion Yuka Saso and Amundi Evian Champion Ayaka Furue.

Other former winners of the CME Group Tour Championship in the field include Jin Young Ko, Charley Hull and Sei Young Kim.

Who Qualifies For The CME Group Tour Championship?

The top 60 players in the season-long Race to the CME Globe standings after the Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican are eligible for the tournament and the chance to claim a share of the $11m purse.

Who Is Playing In The CME Group Tour Championship?

Many of the world’s best players are competing, including Nelly Korda, who has seven wins this year, Lydia Ko, Hannah Green and Ruoning Yin, who each have three victories.

TOPICS
Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸