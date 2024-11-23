CME Group Boss Slams LPGA Tour Decision Not To Show Live Third Round Coverage Of Event
The third round of the LPGA Tour's final event of the season, the CME Group Tour Championship, will be shown on a tape delay - which has angered the CME Group CEO
Terry Duffy, whose company sponsors the LPGA Tour’s season-ending event, has called the decision not to show live coverage of the third round of the CME Group Tour Championship, “bulls**t”.
The CEO of the CME Group was clearly not impressed that Saturday’s third round will be shown on a tape delay, from 4-7pm ET on Golf Channel.
When asked for his comments about the LPGA Tour’s decision, the American businessman gave a very short reply.
“That's (BS), isn't it?", stated Duffy to The Palm Beach Post, comments that LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan would have had ringing in her ears.
CME announced a two-year extension prior to the season-finale to continue sponsoring the event, with Duffy adding: “I think that it's inappropriate for a tournament of this magnitude to be on tape delay.
“I have told Mollie I don't like that. I will leave it in her hands to see where that ultimately ends up.”
The CME Group Championship started on Thursday at Tiburon and the winner will receive $4 million, the largest single prize in women's golf history.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
The Tour also announced on Wednesday that more than $131m will be distributed in prize money in 2025, the largest in its 75-year history and an increase of $62 million in four years.
Despite this being a significant boost for the women’s game at the top level, the fact that the third round will not be televised live is something of an own goal.
World No.1 Nelly Korda, who has won an incredible seven times this season, agrees: “I think we need primetime TV," said Korda, winner of the 2024 Rolex Player of the Year.
“We need more hours on TV. I mean, we have a great product out here. We have so many amazing stories. We just need to be on primetime TV.”
The PGA Tour's RSM Classic will air live Sunday from 1-4 pm on Golf Channel, where a number of players are battling it out for their playing rights next year.
“If you are going to continue to build women's sports, you have to give them the same billing as men and stop the nonsense of saying we have to show the men's tournament because they're the men,” added Duffy.
It's not the first time Duffy has been left peeved. Two years ago, he said he was “extremely disappointed” when reportedly not a single player turned up to a dinner event hosted by CME Group.
“It’s an embarrassment to a company of my size and an embarrassment to me personally,” he said, two days after the event.
“I am exceptionally disappointed with the leadership of the LPGA. They better get their act together because they’re going to lose people like me over stuff like this.”
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
-
-
6 Key Takeaways From R&A Chief Executive Martin Slumbers' Interview As Departing Boss Calls On Men's Pro Game To 'Sort Itself Out'
Slumbers reflected on nine years in the job - and stresses the need for the current division in the men's game to be resolved
By Michael Weston Published
-
Lydia Ko And Angel Yin Involved In Separate Rules Incidents At CME Group Tour Championship
The wind at the CME Group Tour Championship was causing havoc on Friday, with both Lydia Ko and Angel Yin involved in separate rules incidents
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Lydia Ko And Angel Yin Involved In Separate Rules Incidents At CME Group Tour Championship
The wind at the CME Group Tour Championship was causing havoc on Friday, with both Lydia Ko and Angel Yin involved in separate rules incidents
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Nelly Korda Claims LPGA Awards Double After Seven-Win Season
Nelly Korda was handed the two top prizes at the LPGA Awards after a seven-win season including her second Major
By Paul Higham Published
-
LPGA Tour Announces 2025 Schedule
The 2025 LPGA Tour season will have two new events including a visit to Mexico, while the biennial International Crown returns
By Mike Hall Published
-
Anyone From Nelly Korda To 60th-Place Carlota Ciganda Can Win The Biggest Check In Women's Golf History This Week - Here's Why
The LPGA Tour season culminates in the CME Globe Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club this week - and an $11 million total prize purse is on the line
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Lexi Thompson Says She ‘May Tee It Up A Few Times Next Year’ As She Prepares To Retire From Full-Time Professional Golf
The American has revealed she might play a limited schedule next year as she prepares for life beyond a full-time professional schedule
By Mike Hall Published
-
'I Just Think It Really Drags The Game Down' - LPGA Tour Stars Weigh In On Slow Play Debate
Nelly Korda is one of the players who has given her thoughts on the issue of slow play on the LPGA Tour after Charley Hull suggested a brutal idea to kill the issue
By Mike Hall Published
-
CME Group Tour Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Nelly Korda heads the field as players compete for one of the largest purses in the history of the women’s game
By Mike Hall Published
-
Women’s NCAA Division I Champion Adela Cernousek Turns Pro
Texas A&M's Adela Cernousek has announced she is turning professional, with a place in the final stage of LPGA Tour Q-Series on the horizon
By Mike Hall Published