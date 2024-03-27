12 Things You Didn’t Know About Mollie Marcoux Samaan
Get to know the LPGA Commissioner, Mollie Marcoux Samaan, a little better
12 things you didn’t know about LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan
1. Mollie Marcoux Samaan was born in Ithaca, New York, May 1969
2. As soon as she was introduced to sports as a young girl, she became a passionate multi-sport athlete
3. After watching the LPGA and seeing her older brother play golf, she convinced her parents at age 11 to allow her to spend her summers playing golf
4. Aged 14, Marcoux Samaan was runner-up in the women’s city championship, losing in a playoff. She is a five-time club champion at North Fork Country Club in Cutchogue, New York
5. Marcoux graduated from Princeton University, majoring in history. She wrote her senior thesis on The Social Construction of Sport and Gender: A History of Women’s Golf from 1895 to 1955
6. A two-sport varsity athlete, she earned four letters each in soccer and ice hockey
7. As a senior, Marcoux Samaan was awarded the C. Otto von Kienbusch Sportswoman of the Year Award, honouring the University’s top female athlete who also displays high scholastic rank and sportsmanship
8. Following graduation, Marcoux Samaan served as assistant athletic director, assistant dean of admissions and coach of girls’ ice hockey and soccer at the Lawrenceville School in New Jersey
9. Marcoux Samaan had a 19-year career with Chelsea Piers Management, progressing into senior management positions and becoming executive vice president of a 400,000-square-foot multi-venue sports complex in Connecticut
10. In 2014 she became the first woman to be appointed as Princeton University’s Athletic Director. It was during this tenure that she scored her first and only hole-in-one.
11. She was appointed as the 9th LPGA commissioner in May 2021
12. Marcoux is married to Andrew Samaan, a lawyer, and they are parents to three children, Maddie, Catie and Drew
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and is now the full-time Women's Editor for Golf Monthly. Alison is a respected and leading voice in the women's game, overseeing content that communicates to active golfers from grassroots through to the professional scene, and developing collaborative relationships to widen Golf Monthly's female audience across all platforms to elevate women's golf to a new level. She is a 16-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
