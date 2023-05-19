Club Pro Michael Block Makes PGA Championship Cut Despite Brutal Shank

Club pro Michael Block has put in an incredible display over the first two days at the demanding Oak Hill Country Club to make the cut at the PGA Championship.

The American, head pro at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in California, carded consecutive rounds of level-par 70 to comfortably make it into the weekend.

Block reached three-under twice during the round, having opened up with three birdies in his first five holes. His birdie at the 14th, the short par 4 which he played as his fifth hole, featured a laser-like drive that was making waves on social media.

The club pro, clearly playing right at the top of his game, flushed one down the middle, quickly picked up the tee and didn't even need to look at where it was going to finish.

Block was then again the talk of social media a couple of hours later, but for all the wrong reasons. After bogeying the par 5 4th hole, he stepped up to the tee on the par 3 5th and hit the most brutal of shanks.

The video was widely shared across social media and sadly for Block his hosel rocket was even given the slo-mo treatment on TV.

It ricocheted off of a tree and ended up in the thick rough some 70 yards short of the pin, with the resulting wedge shot then coming up shy in the bunker. He carded a double bogey to drop back to level par before commendably finishing with three consecutive pars to make it in at level.

Block is playing in his fifth PGA Championship, having qualified for the 2014, 2016, 2018, 2022 and now 2023 editions. He has also played in two US Opens, in 2007 at Oakmont, and then in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills.

The PGA Championship cut looks set to be anyway from five-to-seven over par, so Block can enjoy the rest of his afternoon knowing he'll have a fairly late tee time on Saturday at Oak Hill.