Chez Reavie Claims Third PGA Tour Title At Barracuda Championship

Away from the drama of Cameron Smith's incredible victory at The 150th Open Championship, there was also another tournament being played on the other side of the pond, with the Barracuda Championship introducing the PGA Tour's only modified Stableford event of the season.

On a windy final day, it was Chez Reavie who came out on top, as the American shot a six-point final round to claim a one point win over Alex Noren. Thanks to his victory, Reavie now earns spots on both the PGA and DP World Tour through the 2024 seasons, with the Barracuda Championship the third co-sanctioned event between the two Tours.

Speaking to reporters following his win, the American revealed “I’ll get over there. I had no idea that that was on the table until I finished. I’m excited. I would love to go to Europe and play and maybe go play in the BMW or something. I’d enjoy that a lot."

Beginning the final day, Reavie held a six point lead over his opponents, with the modified Stableford format working like this: Albatross - 8 points, Eagle - 5 points, Birdie - 2 points, Par - 0 points, Bogey - -1 point, Double Bogey or more - -3 points.

It was a slow start for the 40-year-old, who was looking to win his first PGA Tour title since the 2019 Travelers Championship. Bogeying the fourth, he recovered well, with birdies at the eighth and ninth giving him three points through his front nine.

His overnight lead was soon evaporated however, as Noren, who could have played in The 150th Open Championship after a number of players withdrew, surged ahead after an incredible run of birdies.

Noren was going in search of his first win since 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reavie didn't give in though, as a birdie at the 12th was replicated on the 16th as he took back the lead from Noren. A poor tee shot at the par 3 17th then built the tension up further, however, a superb up-and-down from the greenside bunker followed, as he took a one point lead down the last.

Finding the green with his second, the American rolled his first putt up to gimme range and, after tapping in for par, he secured his third PGA Tour title and first for three years.

“I just stayed patient today,” revealed Reavie. “I knew I was going to have to. I knew some guys were going to make a lot of birdies early. I was hoping to be one of those guys, but the putter was kind of letting me down early. I just tried to keep it as close as I could to the hole and give myself some good looks.”