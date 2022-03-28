Chevron Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

The first Major of the LPGA season is set for Mission Hills Country Club in California

Patty Tavatanakit will be defending the title she won last year when the first Major of the LPGA season gets underway this week
The first Major of the LPGA season starts this with the newly-named Chevron Championship at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club in California.

Patty Tavatanakit will be back to defend the title she won last year, when it was called the ANA Inspiration, but with the likes of Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee and World No.1 Jin Young Ko set to tee it up, the competition will be tough. World No.2 Nelly Korda is the only top 10 ranked player to miss out, as she hasn’t recovered from a blood clot, though her sister Jessica, ranked 27th, is in the field.

The 115 players will be battling it out for a $5million prize pool, with the top 10 players all receiving six-figure paydays and the winner earning a first prize of $750,000.

For the first time in three years, fans will be allowed to cheer on the players at Mission Hills. Last year,  LPGA Tour rookie Patty Tavatankit became a Major champion just two years after earning low-amateur honours here. She fired a final-round 68 to finish at 18-under-par and become just the second player to win a Major in her rookie season, joining Juli Inkster, who achieved it in 1984.

Atthaya Thitikul, who last weekend won the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title, will be back in action at Mission Hills looking to follow her fellow Thai Tavatankit as champion. The 19-year-old saw off Nanna Koerstz Madsen at the second hole of a playoff after both players finished at 16-under-par at Aviara Golf Club.

CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY 

  1. $750,000 
  2. $454,307 
  3. $329,568 
  4. $254,946 
  5. $205,204 
  6. $167,893 
  7. $140,533 
  8. $123,123 
  9. $110,686 
  10. $100,736 
  11. $93,272 
  12. $87,053 
  13. $81,581 
  14. $76,608 
  15. $72,130 
  16. $68,151 
  17. $64,671 
  18. $61,685 
  19. $59,199 
  20. $57,207 
  21. $55,220 
  22. $53,228 
  23. $51,240 
  24. $49,248 
  25. $47,508 
  26. $45,768 
  27. $44,023 
  28. $42,283 
  29. $40,543 
  30. $39,051 
  31. $37,558 
  32. $36,065 
  33. $34,572 
  34. $33,079 
  35. $31,839 
  36. $30,593 
  37. $29,352 
  38. $28,107 
  39. $26,861 
  40. $25,867 
  41. $24,874 
  42. $23,880 
  43. $22,882 
  44. $21,888 
  45. $21,142 
  46. $20,395 
  47. $19,649 
  48. $18,902 
  49. $18,156 
  50. $17,410 
  51. $16,915 
  52. $16,416 
  53. $15,917 
  54. $15,423 
  55. $14,923 
  56. $14,424 
  57. $13,930 
  58. $13,430 
  59. $12,936 
  60. $12,437 
  61. $12,190 
  62. $11,938 
  63. $11,690 
  64. $11,443 
  65. $11,191 
  66. $10,944 
  67. $10,697 
  68. $10,445 
  69. $10,198 
  70. $9,950 
  71. $9,827 
  72. $9,698 
  73. $9,575 
  74. $9,451 
  75. $9,338 
  76. $9,219 
  77. $9,102 
  78. $8,986 
  79. $8,871 
  80. $8,758 

*Note: Individual prize money payouts based on 80 players making the cut and will be slightly higher if less than 80 competitors make the cut

CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD 

  • Marina Alex
  • Brittany Altomare
  • Na Rin An
  • Pajaree Anannarukarn
  • Aditi Ashok
  • Pia Babnik
  • Celine Boutier
  • Ashleigh Buhai
  • Matilda Castren
  • Chella Choi
  • Hye-Jin Choi
  • In Gee Chun
  • Carlota Ciganda
  • Cydney Clanton
  • Jenny Coleman
  • Perrine Delacour
  • Allison Emrey
  • Austin Ernst
  • Jodi Ewart Shadoff
  • Ally Ewing
  • Isabella Fierro
  • Ayaka Furue
  • Hannah Green
  • Jaye Marie Green
  • Georgia Hall
  • Mina Harigae
  • Nasa Hataoka
  • Brooke M. Henderson
  • Esther Henseleit
  • Yaeeun Hong
  • Wei-Ling Hsu
  • Charley Hull
  • Janie Jackson
  • Eun Hee Ji
  • Ariya Jutanugarn
  • Moriya Jutanugarn
  • Danielle Kang
  • Gurleen Kaur
  • Sarah Kemp
  • Megan Khang
  • A Lim Kim
  • Christina Kim
  • Hyo Joo Kim
  • In Kyung Kim
  • Sei Young Kim
  • Cheyenne Knight
  • Jin Young Ko
  • Lydia Ko
  • Nanna Koerstz Madsen
  • Jessica Korda
  • Jennifer Kupcho
  • Bronte Law
  • Maude-Aimee Leblanc
  • Alison Lee
  • Mi Hyang Lee
  • Min Lee
  • Minjee Lee
  • Mirim Lee
  • Jeongeun Lee5
  • Jeongeun Lee6
  • Stacy Lewis
  • Heejeong Lim
  • Xiyu Lin
  • Brittany Lincicome
  • Pernilla Lindberg
  • Yu Liu
  • Gaby Lopez
  • Leona Maguire
  • Caroline Masson
  • Stephanie Meadow
  • Wichanee Meechai
  • Giulia Molinaro
  • Yealimi Noh
  • Anna Nordqvist
  • Ryann O'Toole
  • Su Oh
  • Amy Olson
  • Natasha Andrea Oon
  • Annie Park
  • Bohyun Park
  • Hee Young Park
  • Inbee Park
  • Sung Hyun Park
  • Emily Kristine Pedersen
  • Pornanong Phatlum
  • Sophia Popov
  • Mel Reid
  • Paula Reto
  • Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
  • Gabriela Ruffels
  • So Yeon Ryu
  • Madelene Sagstrom
  • Lizette Salas
  • Yuka Saso
  • Sarah Schmelzel
  • Brooke Seay
  • Hinako Shibuno
  • Jenny Shin
  • Jennifer Song
  • Angela Stanford
  • Lauren Stephenson
  • Jasmine Suwannapura
  • Emma Talley
  • Kelly Tan
  • Patty Tavatanakit
  • Atthaya Thitikul
  • Charlotte Thomas
  • Lexi Thompson
  • Alana Uriell
  • Albane Valenzuela
  • Lilia Vu
  • Lindsey Weaver-Wright
  • Amy Yang
  • Angel Yin
  • Sakura Yokomine
