Chevron Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field
The first Major of the LPGA season is set for Mission Hills Country Club in California
The first Major of the LPGA season starts this with the newly-named Chevron Championship at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club in California.
Patty Tavatanakit will be back to defend the title she won last year, when it was called the ANA Inspiration, but with the likes of Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee and World No.1 Jin Young Ko set to tee it up, the competition will be tough. World No.2 Nelly Korda is the only top 10 ranked player to miss out, as she hasn’t recovered from a blood clot, though her sister Jessica, ranked 27th, is in the field.
The 115 players will be battling it out for a $5million prize pool, with the top 10 players all receiving six-figure paydays and the winner earning a first prize of $750,000.
For the first time in three years, fans will be allowed to cheer on the players at Mission Hills. Last year, LPGA Tour rookie Patty Tavatankit became a Major champion just two years after earning low-amateur honours here. She fired a final-round 68 to finish at 18-under-par and become just the second player to win a Major in her rookie season, joining Juli Inkster, who achieved it in 1984.
Atthaya Thitikul, who last weekend won the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title, will be back in action at Mission Hills looking to follow her fellow Thai Tavatankit as champion. The 19-year-old saw off Nanna Koerstz Madsen at the second hole of a playoff after both players finished at 16-under-par at Aviara Golf Club.
CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY
- $750,000
- $454,307
- $329,568
- $254,946
- $205,204
- $167,893
- $140,533
- $123,123
- $110,686
- $100,736
- $93,272
- $87,053
- $81,581
- $76,608
- $72,130
- $68,151
- $64,671
- $61,685
- $59,199
- $57,207
- $55,220
- $53,228
- $51,240
- $49,248
- $47,508
- $45,768
- $44,023
- $42,283
- $40,543
- $39,051
- $37,558
- $36,065
- $34,572
- $33,079
- $31,839
- $30,593
- $29,352
- $28,107
- $26,861
- $25,867
- $24,874
- $23,880
- $22,882
- $21,888
- $21,142
- $20,395
- $19,649
- $18,902
- $18,156
- $17,410
- $16,915
- $16,416
- $15,917
- $15,423
- $14,923
- $14,424
- $13,930
- $13,430
- $12,936
- $12,437
- $12,190
- $11,938
- $11,690
- $11,443
- $11,191
- $10,944
- $10,697
- $10,445
- $10,198
- $9,950
- $9,827
- $9,698
- $9,575
- $9,451
- $9,338
- $9,219
- $9,102
- $8,986
- $8,871
- $8,758
*Note: Individual prize money payouts based on 80 players making the cut and will be slightly higher if less than 80 competitors make the cut
CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Na Rin An
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Aditi Ashok
- Pia Babnik
- Celine Boutier
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Matilda Castren
- Chella Choi
- Hye-Jin Choi
- In Gee Chun
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Perrine Delacour
- Allison Emrey
- Austin Ernst
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Ally Ewing
- Isabella Fierro
- Ayaka Furue
- Hannah Green
- Jaye Marie Green
- Georgia Hall
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Yaeeun Hong
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Charley Hull
- Janie Jackson
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Danielle Kang
- Gurleen Kaur
- Sarah Kemp
- Megan Khang
- A Lim Kim
- Christina Kim
- Hyo Joo Kim
- In Kyung Kim
- Sei Young Kim
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Lydia Ko
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Jessica Korda
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Bronte Law
- Maude-Aimee Leblanc
- Alison Lee
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Min Lee
- Minjee Lee
- Mirim Lee
- Jeongeun Lee5
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Stacy Lewis
- Heejeong Lim
- Xiyu Lin
- Brittany Lincicome
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Yu Liu
- Gaby Lopez
- Leona Maguire
- Caroline Masson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Giulia Molinaro
- Yealimi Noh
- Anna Nordqvist
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Natasha Andrea Oon
- Annie Park
- Bohyun Park
- Hee Young Park
- Inbee Park
- Sung Hyun Park
- Emily Kristine Pedersen
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Sophia Popov
- Mel Reid
- Paula Reto
- Pauline Roussin-Bouchard
- Gabriela Ruffels
- So Yeon Ryu
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Lizette Salas
- Yuka Saso
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Brooke Seay
- Hinako Shibuno
- Jenny Shin
- Jennifer Song
- Angela Stanford
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Emma Talley
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Atthaya Thitikul
- Charlotte Thomas
- Lexi Thompson
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Lilia Vu
- Lindsey Weaver-Wright
- Amy Yang
- Angel Yin
- Sakura Yokomine
