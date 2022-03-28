Chevron Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The first Major of the LPGA season starts this with the newly-named Chevron Championship at the Dinah Shore Tournament Course at Mission Hills Country Club in California.

Patty Tavatanakit will be back to defend the title she won last year, when it was called the ANA Inspiration, but with the likes of Lydia Ko, Minjee Lee and World No.1 Jin Young Ko set to tee it up, the competition will be tough. World No.2 Nelly Korda is the only top 10 ranked player to miss out , as she hasn’t recovered from a blood clot , though her sister Jessica, ranked 27th, is in the field.

The 115 players will be battling it out for a $5million prize pool, with the top 10 players all receiving six-figure paydays and the winner earning a first prize of $750,000.

For the first time in three years, fans will be allowed to cheer on the players at Mission Hills. Last year, LPGA Tour rookie Patty Tavatankit became a Major champion just two years after earning low-amateur honours here. She fired a final-round 68 to finish at 18-under-par and become just the second player to win a Major in her rookie season, joining Juli Inkster, who achieved it in 1984.

Atthaya Thitikul, who last weekend won the JTBC Classic for her first LPGA title, will be back in action at Mission Hills looking to follow her fellow Thai Tavatankit as champion. The 19-year-old saw off Nanna Koerstz Madsen at the second hole of a playoff after both players finished at 16-under-par at Aviara Golf Club.

CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZE MONEY

$750,000 $454,307 $329,568 $254,946 $205,204 $167,893 $140,533 $123,123 $110,686 $100,736 $93,272 $87,053 $81,581 $76,608 $72,130 $68,151 $64,671 $61,685 $59,199 $57,207 $55,220 $53,228 $51,240 $49,248 $47,508 $45,768 $44,023 $42,283 $40,543 $39,051 $37,558 $36,065 $34,572 $33,079 $31,839 $30,593 $29,352 $28,107 $26,861 $25,867 $24,874 $23,880 $22,882 $21,888 $21,142 $20,395 $19,649 $18,902 $18,156 $17,410 $16,915 $16,416 $15,917 $15,423 $14,923 $14,424 $13,930 $13,430 $12,936 $12,437 $12,190 $11,938 $11,690 $11,443 $11,191 $10,944 $10,697 $10,445 $10,198 $9,950 $9,827 $9,698 $9,575 $9,451 $9,338 $9,219 $9,102 $8,986 $8,871 $8,758

*Note: Individual prize money payouts based on 80 players making the cut and will be slightly higher if less than 80 competitors make the cut

CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD