When and where are the 2022 golf Majors taking place? We talk you through the schedule in this article.

When Are The 2022 Golf Majors?

The 2021 Major season is in full swing with Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama winning The Masters and Thailand’s Patty Tavatanakit winning the ANA Inspiration in the first men’s and women’s Majors of the year.

While there is still plenty of golf to come in 2021, let’s take a look at how the 2022 Major season looks for men’s, women’s and senior golf.

When Are The 2022 Golf Majors?

2022 Men’s Majors

Where are the men’s Majors in 2022? Check out the dates and the four stunning venues, featuring Augusta National as always…

The Masters – Augusta National – Dates TBA

PGA Championship – Southern Hills Country Club, Oklahoma – Dates TBA

US Open – The Country Club, Brookline, Massachusetts – June 16-19

The Open Championship – Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland – Dates TBA

2022 Women’s Majors

The women’s game has five Majors, with Mission Hills and Evian Resort always hosting the ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship respectively.

ANA Inspiration – Mission Hill Country Club, California – Dates TBA

U.S Women’s Open – Pine Needles, North Carolina – Dates TBA

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Congressional’s Blue Course, Maryland – Dates TBA

Evian Championship – Evian Resort Golf Club, France – Dates TBA

AIG Women’s Open – Muirfield, Scotland – Dates TBA

2022 Senior Majors

The senior circuit also has five Majors, visiting four US venues in 2022 as well as the stunning Gleneagles golf course in Scotland.

Regions Tradition – Greystone Golf & Country Club, Alabama – Dates TBA

Kitchenaid Senior PGA Championship – Harbour Shores, Michigan – Dates TBA

Bridgestone Senior Players Championship – Firestone Country Club, Ohio – Dates TBA

US Senior Open – Saucon Valley, Pennsylvania – Dates TBA

Senior Open – Gleneagles, Scotland – July 2022