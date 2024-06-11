Live Updates: Tiger Woods US Open Press Conference

Refresh

ON PINEHURST CHANGES AGAIN: Off the tee it's about the same, more native and open looking. From 05 and what I saw in 14, there's a bit of a change but no big deal. Surrounds significantly different bent to bermuda. Joking it might be that they're so slick that the putter slips, has that kind of look and sheen. Could get shiny by Sunday. It has the look and feel that this could be one of the Opens that whatever the leading score is, that's as low as we'll go at the end of the first day.

AROUND THE GREENS Says he's used 4-iron, didn't like woods. Needs to watch out for the grain and "chatter", how much speed you're gonna have coming up the ridges. The beauty of playing Donald Ross courses, says renovation has been "amazing." When Donald did this golf course and made the greens this severe, I don't think he intended them to be running 13 on the stimp. We're playing under faster conditions so it's more of a test. "A war of attrition"

ON CHARLIE Very special. Neat for him to see the guys he watched on TV and YouTube and Tik Tok. He's with JT and Rick a lot at home but to see other guys hit the golf ball it doesn't do it justice in person. Was excited to watch Max and Min Woo today, says he spoke a lot to Min Woo. His responsibilities? I trust him with my swing and game. He's seen me hit more golf balls than anyone. I tell him what to look for, especially with putting. He gave me a couple of side bits today which was great. I get so entrenched with hitting certain putts to different pins, I forget what I'm working on. Says relationship and rapport is great.

HOW COURSE HAS CHANGED VS 1999/2005 All different. I played it under bent grass so bermuda is very different, it's grainy. We didn't have the grains during those Opens, they were softer than they are now. The greens were not like they are now vs 2005. Shot selections around the greens "more plentiful" The grain is going to play "a bit part." "I'm guilty as well, we've putted off a lot of greens." Could watch the guys play "ping pong back and forth"

ON BOB JONES AWARD Anytime you're in association with Mr Jones is just incredible. What he did in his amateur career and then obviously creating Augusta National. Says it's "very special." Been able to play in USGA championships since the age of 14. Tonight "is going to be very special"

ON PIF MEETING It was productive. Is there light at the end of the tunnel? Closer to that point than pre-meeting. Discussed a lot of different endings and how we get there. Both sides walked away from the meeting "positive." Both sides looking at different ways to get to the "end game" and both sides shared a "deep passion" on how to get there. Yes there will be a difference of opinion "but we all want the same thing."

ON HEAT AND PACE OF PLAY It's gonna feel like home. Hot and humid is what we deal with in Florida, it's nothing new. Mental tax, keeping hydrated are key, he says. It's gonna make for long rounds with the fall-offs and run-offs around the greens. Says rounds will be long and combined with heat will be the challenge. Prefers it hotter.

SINCE THE PGA... We've been always working on fitness. Did a little bit of work on chipping and putting but nothing can simulate what we have here this particular week. The amount of little shots and the knobs and run offs, using wedges and long irons, putts. So many different shots you can't simulate unless you're on the property. Says that's why he got here so early.

ON HIS BODY Yeah I do, I feel like I have the strength to go and do it. Just a matter of doing it. Says the mental discipline is going to be key. Going to "take a lot" and says he's been working on it and understanding the game plan.

ON HIS CAREER HAPPINESS Yeah I'm in a happy place. Says "Unfortunately" Majors weren't his best showings. "Been a wonderful career so far. Hasn't been the best first half of the year. There's been many times I haven't had a great start but doesn't mean you can't have a good finish."

ON DAVID AND EUGENIO (LIV SPANIARDS) Didn't meet Eugenio until LIV Golf. Both standout Spanish college players. It's really impressive what they've both done to play themselves into tournaments with limited world ranking opportunities. When you have only certain opportunities it's easy to put pressure on yourself. They're both more than talented to have a long career.

ON INJURY Calls it a lesion on the skin. It's a "little hole" in between his pinky toe and the next toe. Doesn't know how it happened but it got infected, says the pain was high. Had a shot to numb in on Saturday that was supposed to last the entire round and it was in pain by the 2nd hole. He walked into press conference in flip flops, I think he said, to keep air to it. Doesn't know how it will be this week.

DO YOU NEED TO BE LESS AGGRESSIVE? You need to pick a target where you want that ball to end up and be committed and aggressive to that spot, and a lot of times that means playing away from the pin.

RAHM ON PUTTING AROUND THE GREENS: Hasn't stepped foot on the golf course yet. It's hard to say. Definitely a golf course you need to know where to miss more than most. Doesn't think any up-and-down is easy but there are some spots where you have a chance. Saw Kaymer use the putter. In 99 when Tiger was using fairways, Phil using wedges. Says whatever you're comfortable with.

RAHM ON SCHEFFLER AGAIN: It doesn't seem like anything is wrong. Based on what he's been doing the last few years if he can just stay around even on SG: putting he can have a season like this. When somebody is that good it's what's in between the ears that's the biggest asset.

ON HIS CHANCES "Any time I tee it up I feel like I have a good chance." Very brief answer from Rahm.

RAHM ON SCHEFFLER It's quite incredible to see what he's been able to accomplish. Every year there's been great ball strikers come up but when you start getting compared to Tiger that's where you know it's special. To win five in a season and the tournaments he's winning, you're basically replicating a Tiger Woods season. As a competitor it's an added motivation. As a golf fan it's absolutely incredible to watch.

FOOT IS A CONCERN "It's a concern. It's doing better but definitely still in pain"

RAHM HAS JUST GOT HERE Rahm was injured last week with a foot/toe issue. He's loving Pinehurst and the transition from the grassy Pinehurst to the updated sandy redesign.

HOVLAND ON SWING FEELS: Ideally you don't want to start the week off by trying to find a feel. Then it's a matter of purely getting to know the golf course, where you want to hit it, where you want to miss it. Getting to know the speed and grass. Optimally you don't want to think about technique when you're out here trying to win a Major championship. Hopefully you spend as little time as possible trying to manicure the golf swing to find a feel. You want to obviously be on a trajectory that makes you improve over time but also play the best golf you can right now. If there's a feel that makes you play better, now you've got to find a feel that's the easiest thing to think about when you play golf as all of that stuff goes out the window when you're playing in a tournament.

ON SCHEFFLER: Hits it very straight, it's very reliable. A lot of guys are impressive but it's not about how good your good shots is, it's how good your bad shots are. He's playing the game where his bad shots are still good. Couple that with a really high level short game, it's easy to play golf.

REMEMBER HOVLAND NEARLY WITHDREW FROM PGA CHAMPIONSHIP? Says it went from "Not wanting to show up to a golf tournament to 'wow I just nearly won a Major without my best stuff.'" Hopes in the future he gets a Major "done."

SAYS BALLS ARE ROLLING OFF THE GREEN Some of the pins are a little bit close to the drop-offs. Says he was putting to pin positions from 2014 and missing low and a little too fast and balls were running off the greens, even running off into bushes. Borderline yesterday, what if the wind starts blowing and the greens get firmer and faster?

LOVES PINEHURST DESIGN AND ITS CHALLENGE How golf courses should be designed, the best way possible to design greens. Some of the pins look a little suspect but will be interesting to see how that plays out. Very high value of hitting greens. Got to have some touch on the greens.

HOVLAND ON CHIP OR PUTT FROM OFF THE GREEN Says he'll hit "a decent amount of putts." Certain slopes that are so steep. Over the green on 8, drop off is so severe. Can get cocky but off by a little bit and you're gonna look like a fool. An average of 20 shots, putter is going to be way better than the chip is. Going to putt in "a lot of spots." "60/40 with putter," he says.

HOVLAND ON SCHEFFLER "He seems to bring 'that' game every single week." "Taking his consistency to another level. His average week is "really, really good". "Makes me work harder and motivates me."

WOODS RECEIVING BOB JONES AWARD TODAY Tiger Woods will receive the Bob Jones Award later today at a ceremony in the Village of Pinehurst. The award is the USGA’s highest honor, in recognition of his commitment to sportsmanship and respect for golf’s time-honored traditions.

WOODS' SPECIAL INVITATION Tiger actually didn't qualify for the US Open this year - and going forward it's the only Major he isn't qualified for next year either. He has lifetime exemptions into The Masters and PGA Championship, and is exempt into The Open until the age of 60. He accepted a special invite into this year's championship and should rely on a few more over the coming years. Jack Nicklaus received eight during his career.

WOODS' US OPEN RESULTS It's hard to believe but Woods has not had a top-10 finish in the US Open for 14 years, when he was T4th at Pebble Beach in 2010. Amazingly, this is his first US Open start since 2020 - meaning this is his first US Open with fans in five years. I bet he's itching to get going.

TIGER IN ACTION YESTERDAY... Looking good, but he always does!

WOODS US OPEN TEE TIME Woods plays with Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris in the first two rounds. They're off at 7:29 a.m. local time on Thursday and 1:14 p.m on Friday.

TIGER WOODS BEEN OUT THIS MORNING Woods has been practising on the course this morning alongside Min Woo Lee and Max Homa. His son Charlie has been out alongside him for third consecutive day.