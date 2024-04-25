Charlie Woods Set To Play US Open Local Qualifier

Charlie Woods, son of 15-time Major champion Tiger Woods, is attempting to qualify for this year’s US Open at Pinehurst No. 2.

The 15-year-old is one of more than 10,000 entrants for the third men’s Major of the year, where Wyndham Clark will defend the title he won at Los Angeles Country Club.

It is the third time in the tournament’s history the USGA have received more than 10,000 entries, with Charlie aiming to make it through the first stage of qualifying when he tees off at 8:18am local time at the Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Florida.

He will be up against 83 other hopefuls looking to secure one of five spots into final qualifying, a 36-hole shoot-out known as ‘Golf’s Longest Day’.

Charlie recently attempted to qualify for the PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic in February but shot an 86 to miss out.

Local US Open qualifying will be held across 109 sites in 44 US states and Canada and will run from April 22 to May 20.

Those successful will join a group of locally exempt players in final qualifying.

Despite being a three-time US Open champion – 2000, 2002 and 2008 – Tiger Woods isn’t eligible for this year’s edition as it stands after his five-year exemption for winning The Masters in 2019 ran out at the end of the 2023 tournament.

It is, however, likely he will be given a special exemption by the USGA.

Tiger was last in action at The Masters, where he set a new tournament record for consecutive cuts made before fading on the weekend with rounds of 82 and 77.

That was the first time he has completed 72 holes this year and since undergoing ankle fusion surgery. Despite the poor finish, the 48-year-old stated his intentions to play in the three remaining men’s Majors of 2024.