Charley Hull And Georgia Hall March Into Sunningdale Foursomes Last 16

The LPGA Tour pair of Charley Hull and Georgia Hall comfortably booked their spot in the last-16 of the 2025 Sunningdale Foursomes thanks to a pair of wins on Wednesday.

Hull and Hall edged through in round one of the 91st foursomes knockout competition on Tuesday via a 1up victory over Ella and Daniel Butteriss on the Old Course, but found the going much simpler in rounds two and three.

The professional duo beat Ellie Gower and John Wilding 3&2 at Sunningdale's New Course in the morning before going on to thump Portmarnock's Brandon St. John and Sunningdale member Chloe Ryan back on the Old Course later in the day.

Speaking after advancing to the last 16 on Thursday, Hall said: “We have had a good day and I think we played better today than yesterday (in their first-round 1-up win).

"Playing 36 holes is actually not something we are used to anymore and it can take a lot out of you. We play the Solheim Cup, of course, but other than that we never play 36 [holes] in a day, and especially not in the colder weather like we have here at the moment. It is pretty brutal!

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall walk down the fairway at the Sunningdale Foursomes (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Finishing our third-round match a bit earlier means we can relax a little and recharge the batteries. We [me and Charley] are heading out tonight for dinner; you’d think we would be sick of each other after spending all day on the golf course together!”

The two Solheim Cup stars have another potential 36-hole day on Thursday - as long as they can find a way past Tom Shadbolt and Ben Evans in their fourth-round match, who proved too strong for Eliot Baker and Charlie Robb, winning 3&2. That contest will begin at 8:08am GMT.

Elsewhere, in the other high-profile fixture of the day, two-time DP World Tour winner Callum Shinkwin and his partner Dan Brooks saw off fellow pro Sam Bairstow and leading British amateur Kris Kim 3&2. Shinkwin and Brooks will play Oliver Toyer and Sam Marshall at 8:48am GMT on Thursday.

Reigning champions Harley Smith and Dylan Shaw-Radford continued their quest to become the first back-to-back winners of the event since 2004 by taking down Meg Rossouw and Alex Jacobs 5&4 in their only match of the day.

Two-time DP World Tour winner, Callum Shinkwin (left) remains in the 2025 Sunningdale Foursomes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year's victorious pair played twice on Tuesday and therefore had the luxury of taking the morning off before springing into action after lunch. As a result of their success, Smith and Shaw-Radford will take on Glen Portelli and James Jankowski in round four.

View the full Sunningdale Foursomes draw and results so far.

Sunningdale Foursomes Round Four Tee Times 2025

