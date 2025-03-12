Charley Hull And Georgia Hall March Into Sunningdale Foursomes Last 16
The LPGA Tour pair comfortably won both of their matches on day two of the prestigious event and look like the team to beat heading into the last 16
The LPGA Tour pair of Charley Hull and Georgia Hall comfortably booked their spot in the last-16 of the 2025 Sunningdale Foursomes thanks to a pair of wins on Wednesday.
Hull and Hall edged through in round one of the 91st foursomes knockout competition on Tuesday via a 1up victory over Ella and Daniel Butteriss on the Old Course, but found the going much simpler in rounds two and three.
The professional duo beat Ellie Gower and John Wilding 3&2 at Sunningdale's New Course in the morning before going on to thump Portmarnock's Brandon St. John and Sunningdale member Chloe Ryan back on the Old Course later in the day.
Speaking after advancing to the last 16 on Thursday, Hall said: “We have had a good day and I think we played better today than yesterday (in their first-round 1-up win).
"Playing 36 holes is actually not something we are used to anymore and it can take a lot out of you. We play the Solheim Cup, of course, but other than that we never play 36 [holes] in a day, and especially not in the colder weather like we have here at the moment. It is pretty brutal!
“Finishing our third-round match a bit earlier means we can relax a little and recharge the batteries. We [me and Charley] are heading out tonight for dinner; you’d think we would be sick of each other after spending all day on the golf course together!”
The two Solheim Cup stars have another potential 36-hole day on Thursday - as long as they can find a way past Tom Shadbolt and Ben Evans in their fourth-round match, who proved too strong for Eliot Baker and Charlie Robb, winning 3&2. That contest will begin at 8:08am GMT.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Elsewhere, in the other high-profile fixture of the day, two-time DP World Tour winner Callum Shinkwin and his partner Dan Brooks saw off fellow pro Sam Bairstow and leading British amateur Kris Kim 3&2. Shinkwin and Brooks will play Oliver Toyer and Sam Marshall at 8:48am GMT on Thursday.
Reigning champions Harley Smith and Dylan Shaw-Radford continued their quest to become the first back-to-back winners of the event since 2004 by taking down Meg Rossouw and Alex Jacobs 5&4 in their only match of the day.
Last year's victorious pair played twice on Tuesday and therefore had the luxury of taking the morning off before springing into action after lunch. As a result of their success, Smith and Shaw-Radford will take on Glen Portelli and James Jankowski in round four.
View the full Sunningdale Foursomes draw and results so far.
Sunningdale Foursomes Round Four Tee Times 2025
GMT
- (8:00am) - Glen Portelli & James Jankowski vs Harley Smith & Dylan Shaw-Radford
- (8:08am) - Charley Hull & Georgia Hall vs Tom Shadbolt & Ben Evans
- (8:16am) - Zoe McLean-Tattan & Patrick McLean-Tattan vs David Corben & Harry Crockett
- (8:24am) - Emily Slater & Andrew George vs Robert McGuirk & Liam Brown
- (8:32am) - Tomasz Anderson & Mark Laskey vs Hugh Foley & Jake Hapgood
- (8:40am) - Luke Harries & Oliver Lewis-Perkins vs Monty Holcombe & Oscar Lent
- (8:48am) - Callum Shinkwin & Dan Brooks vs Oliver Toyer & Sam Marshall
- (8:56am) - Angus Flanagan & Harry Walch vs Jake Antoun & Mark Trow
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Creator Classic: Live Scores As Golf Influencers Take On TPC Sawgrass Ahead Of The Players
Ten big-name golf creators will battle it out over the back nine at TPC Sawgrass ahead of The Players Championship
By Elliott Heath Published
-
The 'Diabolical' Overhanging Tree Everyone Is Talking About At The Players Championship
After the old one was lost to disease in 2014, a new overhanging oak tree arrived just in front of the sixth tee box at TPC Sawgrass' Stadium Course in 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Charley Hull And Georgia Hall Progress As Gareth Bale Knocked Out Of Sunningdale Foursomes
The Solheim Cup stars made it through on Tuesday as five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale lost on the final hole
By Elliott Heath Published