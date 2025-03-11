Charley Hull And Georgia Hall Progress As Gareth Bale Knocked Out Of Sunningdale Foursomes
The Solheim Cup stars made it through on Tuesday as five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale lost on the final hole
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall are the star names at this week's Sunningdale Foursomes, and the European Solheim Cup stalwarts made it through after a 1up win in round one.
The 91st edition of the much-loved foursomes knockout competition got underway on Tuesday, with 2018 AIG Women's Open winner Hall and two-time LPGA Tour winner Hull edging out the pair of Ella and Daniel Butteriss 1up on the Old Course in front of large galleries.
The tournament's other big star attraction was Gareth Bale, but the former Wales and Tottenham, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star agonisingly missed out on a spot in the second round.
Bale, who plays out of the exclusive Queenwood Golf Club in Surrey, made his debut in the event this year and recovered from a tricky start to lose on the final hole alongside his partner Matthew Wylie to Cohen Boyer and Hugo Rouillon.
One of the many DP World Tour winners in the field, Oliver Fisher, made it through round one after he and Mark Roberts defeated Golf Monthly's own Sam De'Ath and his partner Corey Sheppard 2&1.
Other big names through include Alex Fitzpatrick and amateur star Kris Kim, who partnered DP World Tour player Sam Bairstow to victory by a 3&2 margin. Todd Clements, Callum Shinkwin and Richard McEvoy are also into round two.
Sky Sports Golf's Iona Stephen went out 5&4 while two-time Solheim Cup winning captain and Major winner Catriona Matthew, who captained GB&I to an incredible Curtis Cup victory at Sunningdale last year, also lost alongside former R&A CEO Martin Slumbers.
Robert Rock and Benn Barham went out by a tight 1dn margin but the defending champions Dylan Shaw Radford and Harley Smith were one of eight pairings to safely make it through to Wednesday's third round after two consecutive wins on Tuesday.
Hull and Hall go off at 8am on Wednesday in round two, where they face the duo of Ellie Gower and John Wilding.
View the full Sunningdale Foursomes draw and results so far.
-
