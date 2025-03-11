Charley Hull And Georgia Hall Progress As Gareth Bale Knocked Out Of Sunningdale Foursomes

The Solheim Cup stars made it through on Tuesday as five-time Champions League winner Gareth Bale lost on the final hole

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall walking off the 1st tee at Sunningdale and Gareth Bale sizing up a putt
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall are the star names at this week's Sunningdale Foursomes, and the European Solheim Cup stalwarts made it through after a 1up win in round one.

The 91st edition of the much-loved foursomes knockout competition got underway on Tuesday, with 2018 AIG Women's Open winner Hall and two-time LPGA Tour winner Hull edging out the pair of Ella and Daniel Butteriss 1up on the Old Course in front of large galleries.

Charley Hull and Georgia Hall walk down the fairway at the Sunningdale Foursomes

The tournament's other big star attraction was Gareth Bale, but the former Wales and Tottenham, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy star agonisingly missed out on a spot in the second round.

Bale, who plays out of the exclusive Queenwood Golf Club in Surrey, made his debut in the event this year and recovered from a tricky start to lose on the final hole alongside his partner Matthew Wylie to Cohen Boyer and Hugo Rouillon.

Gareth Bale tees off at the Sunningdale Foursomes

One of the many DP World Tour winners in the field, Oliver Fisher, made it through round one after he and Mark Roberts defeated Golf Monthly's own Sam De'Ath and his partner Corey Sheppard 2&1.

Other big names through include Alex Fitzpatrick and amateur star Kris Kim, who partnered DP World Tour player Sam Bairstow to victory by a 3&2 margin. Todd Clements, Callum Shinkwin and Richard McEvoy are also into round two.

Sky Sports Golf's Iona Stephen went out 5&4 while two-time Solheim Cup winning captain and Major winner Catriona Matthew, who captained GB&I to an incredible Curtis Cup victory at Sunningdale last year, also lost alongside former R&A CEO Martin Slumbers.

Robert Rock and Benn Barham went out by a tight 1dn margin but the defending champions Dylan Shaw Radford and Harley Smith were one of eight pairings to safely make it through to Wednesday's third round after two consecutive wins on Tuesday.

Hull and Hall go off at 8am on Wednesday in round two, where they face the duo of Ellie Gower and John Wilding.

View the full Sunningdale Foursomes draw and results so far.

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

