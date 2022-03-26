Celebration of Light Show Marks 150th Open Championship Countdown

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the countdown on to the start of the 150th Open Championship at the iconic Old Course at St Andrews, golf fans around the world were treated to a spectacular light and sound projection show on Saturday night, with The R&A's 'Celebration of Light' providing an unbelievable viewing display.

As famous and celebrated moments from the historic Championship were beamed on to the clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, it also marks the move to British Summer Time and the Major championship season, with the 150th Open Championship now less than four months away!

The Celebration of Light gets under way in 20 minutes! Head to our YouTube channel or follow our upcoming live stream on Twitter to make sure you don't miss a unique event that will transform The R&A Clubhouse at St Andrews #TheJourney 👉https://t.co/lAiugyeNlr pic.twitter.com/2GX5WCeJnOMarch 26, 2022 See more

The production showed the journey of golf since The Open's inaugural event in 1860, including former Champion Golfers of the year and unforgettable moments. There was also a tribute in support of Ukraine and its people, with the clubhouse being showcased in the blue and yellow of the country's flag.

“The R&A Celebration of Light was a spectacular way to continue our countdown to The 150th Open at St Andrews," explained Martin Slumbers, the governing body’s chief executive.

"You felt a real sense of excitement among the spectators who attended this evening as we enjoyed reliving the iconic moments which have made this great Championship so revered by millions of fans around the world.

“The 150th Open is going to be a momentous occasion for golf and we look forward with great anticipation to seeing the world’s best men’s golfers create more history when they compete for the Claret Jug over the Old Course in just over three months’ time.”

A projection onto the R&A club house during the 150th Open Celebration of Light (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Celebration of Light is the first in a schedule of special events taking place before the first tee shot is struck at the Championship, with a very special exhibition of golf taking place on Monday 11th July, the week of The Open Championship.

Comprising of a distinguished field made up of Open Champion Golfers, women’s Major Champions, male and female Amateur Champions and Golfers with Disability Champions, the tournament will see competitors play a four-hole challenge over the 1st, 2nd, 17th and 18th holes of the famous Old Course.

Featuring a field of 48 golfers, the Celebration of Champions will also be broadcast live from the Home of Golf to millions of fans around the world. It will be available on both TV and online, via TheOpen.com and the Championship’s social media channels. Viewers will also be able to get a glimpse of what will be in store for the world's best before the tournament gets underway on Thursday.