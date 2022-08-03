Cazoo Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
The Celtic Manor Resort hosts the latest of the DP World Tour’s UK swing events
For the second successive year, footballer Gareth Bale is lending his support to the Cazoo Open in an effort to grow the game in Wales, and like last year’s event, the tournament is taking place at Celtic Manor.
Back then, Spaniard Nacho Elvira won an enthralling tournament after a playoff with Justin Harding. That closely fought ending came after it had seemed Elvira was cruising to victory. He had a six-shot lead going into the final day, which was gradually eaten away until he three-putted on the 18th to allow Harding a chance of victory. However, in the first playoff hole, Elvira held his nerve to par and claim the trophy.
Elvira returns for this year’s event hoping to successfully defend his title, although there’ll be no Harding, whose last tournament saw him finish 21st at the latest LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Bedminster.
Another former winner in the field is Grégory Bourdy. The Frenchman claimed a two-shot victory in 2013, one of four European Tour wins in his career to date. The highest ranked player in this week’s tournament is World No.102 Oliver Bekker. Englishman Jordan Smith, ranked four places beneath Bekker, is the next highest-ranked, while Jamie Donaldson, at World No.165, is the player the home crowd will be pinning their hopes on to find a local champion.
The players will be competing for an identical purse to last week’s Hero Open of €1.75m at a course perhaps best known for hosting the 2010 Ryder Cup. A first prize of €291,660 is once again up for grabs for the winner.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Cazoo Open.
Cazoo Open Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€291,660
|2nd
|€194,440
|3rd
|€109,550
|4th
|€87,500
|5th
|€74,200
|6th
|€61,250
|7th
|€52,500
|8th
|€43,750
|9th
|€39,200
|10th
|€35,000
|11th
|€32,200
|12th
|€30,100
|13th
|€28,175
|14th
|€26,775
|15th
|€25,725
|16th
|€24,675
|17th
|€23,625
|18th
|€22,575
|19th
|€21,700
|20th
|€21,000
|21st
|€20,300
|22nd
|€19,775
|23rd
|€19,250
|24th
|€18,725
|25th
|€18,200
|26th
|€17,675
|27th
|€17,150
|28th
|€16,625
|29th
|€16,100
|30th
|€15,575
|31st
|€15,050
|32nd
|€14,525
|33rd
|€14,000
|34th
|€13,475
|35th
|€13,125
|36th
|€12,775
|37th
|€12,425
|38th
|€12,075
|39th
|€11,725
|40th
|€11,375
|41st
|€11,025
|42nd
|€10,675
|43rd
|€10,325
|44th
|€9,975
|45th
|€9,625
|46th
|€9,275
|47th
|€8,925
|48th
|€8,575
|49th
|€8,225
|50th
|€7,875
|51st
|€7,525
|52nd
|€7,175
|53rd
|€6,825
|54th
|€6,475
|55th
|€6,125
|56th
|€5,775
|57th
|€5,425
|58th
|€5,250
|59th
|€5,075
|60th
|€4,900
|61st
|€4,725
|62nd
|€4,550
|63rd
|€4,375
|64th
|€4,200
|65th
|€4,025
Cazoo Open Field 2022
- Angles, Pep
- Antcliff, Maverick
- Armitage, Marcus
- Ashfield, James
- Bai, Zheng-Kai
- Baldwin, Matthew
- Bekker, Oliver
- Bjerregaard, Lucas
- Blaauw, Jacques
- Bourdy, Grégory
- Broberg, Kristoffer
- Brown, Steven
- Caldwell, Jonathan
- Campillo, Jorge
- Cantero, Gutierrez Ivan
- Catlin, John
- Celli, Filippo
- Chesters, Ashley
- Cockerill, Aaron
- Colsaerts, Nicolas
- Coupland, Dave
- Crocker, Sean
- Dantorp, Jens
- Davies, Archie
- De Jager, Louis
- Detry, Thomas
- Dixon, David
- Dodd, Stephen
- Donaldson, Jamie
- Drysdale, David
- Dubuisson, Victor
- Dunne, Paul
- Easton, Bryce
- Elvira, Nacho
- Eriksson, Philip
- Evans, Ben
- Fahrbring, Jens
- Farr, Oliver
- Farrier-Twist, Michael
- Ferguson, Ewen
- Fichardt, Darren
- Fisher, Oliver
- Fisher, Ross
- Ford, Matt
- Forrest, Grant
- Gagli, Lorenzo
- Gallacher, Stephen
- Gandy, Tom
- Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
- Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
- Gavins, Daniel
- Geary, Josh
- Gouveia, Ricardo
- Guerrier, Julien
- Hanna, Chase
- Hansen, Joachim B
- Harries, Luke
- Havret, Grégory
- Hebert, Benjamin
- Helligkilde, Marcus
- Hend, Scott
- Hidalgo, Angel
- Hillier, Daniel
- Howell, David
- Howie, Craig
- Huizing, Daan
- Hundebøll, Oliver
- Hutcheon, Greig
- Hutsby, Sam
- Jacquelin, Raphaël
- Janewattananond, Jazz
- Jordan, Matthew
- Karlberg, Rikard
- Karlsson, Anton
- Kearney, Niall
- Kennegard, Jesper
- Keogh, Adam
- Kieffer, Maximilian
- Kjeldsen, Søren
- Kofstad, Espen
- Koivisto, Tyler
- Korhonen, Mikko
- Kruyswijk, Jacques
- Lacroix, Frederic
- Laporta, Francesco
- Law, David
- Lemke, Niklas
- Leon, Hugo
- Long, Hurly
- Manley, Stuart
- Mansell, Richard
- McEvoy, Richard
- McGowan, Ross
- McLeod, Jake
- Molinari, Edoardo
- Møller, Niklas Nørgaard
- Morrison, James
- Murray, Zach
- Nienaber, Wilco
- Olesen, Thorbjørn
- Oriol, Pedro
- Paisley, Chris
- Papadatos, Dimitrios
- Paratore, Renato
- Pepperell, Eddie
- Perez, Victor
- Perrier, Damien
- Petersson, Robin
- Pigem, Carlos
- Plant, Alfie
- Poke, Benjamin
- Porteous, Garrick
- Porteous, Haydn
- Price, Phillip
- Pulkkanen, Tapio
- Quiros, Alvaro
- Renolds, Lindsay
- Ritchie, JC
- Rock, Robert
- Rooke, Lee
- Santos, Ricardo
- Scalise, Lorenzo
- Schmid, Matti
- Schneider, Marcel
- Senior, Jack
- Sharvin, Cormac
- Shinkwin, Callum
- Siem, Marcel
- Singh Brar, Jack
- Sjöholm, Joel
- Slattery, Lee
- Smith, Jordan
- Smylie, Elvis
- Southgate, Matthew
- Stalter, Joël
- Stone, Brandon
- Storm, Graeme
- Sturehed, Henric
- Sullivan, Andy
- Suri, Julian
- Svensson, Jesper
- Syme, Connor
- Thomson, Jonathan
- Veerman, Johannes
- Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
- Waring, Paul
- Warren, Marc
- Wattel, Romain
- Whitnell, Dale
- Wilson, Andrew
- Wilson, Oliver
- Winther, Jeff
- Wood, Chris
- Wrisdale, Jordan
- Zhang, Huilin
Who Won The 2021 Cazoo Open?
Last year, Spaniard Nacho Elvira edged out South African Justin Harding in a playoff to take the title. He returns this year as he attempts to repeat the feat for his second win on the Tour.
How Much Is The Purse For The 2022 Cazoo Open?
Players are competing for a purse of €1,750,000 in the 2022 Cazoo Open - an identical sum to last week's Hero Open. The winner will earn €291,660 while the runner-up will bank €194,440.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
