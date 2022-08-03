Cazoo Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

The Celtic Manor Resort hosts the latest of the DP World Tour’s UK swing events

Nacho Elvira poses with the trophy after winning the 2021 Cazoo Open
For the second successive year, footballer Gareth Bale is lending his support to the Cazoo Open in an effort to grow the game in Wales, and like last year’s event, the tournament is taking place at Celtic Manor.

Back then, Spaniard Nacho Elvira won an enthralling tournament after a playoff with Justin Harding. That closely fought ending came after it had seemed Elvira was cruising to victory. He had a six-shot lead going into the final day, which was gradually eaten away until he three-putted on the 18th to allow Harding a chance of victory. However, in the first playoff hole, Elvira held his nerve to par and claim the trophy.

Elvira returns for this year’s event hoping to successfully defend his title, although there’ll be no Harding, whose last tournament saw him finish 21st at the latest LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Bedminster.

Another former winner in the field is Grégory Bourdy. The Frenchman claimed a two-shot victory in 2013, one of four European Tour wins in his career to date. The highest ranked player in this week’s tournament is World No.102 Oliver Bekker. Englishman Jordan Smith, ranked four places beneath Bekker, is the next highest-ranked, while Jamie Donaldson, at World No.165, is the player the home crowd will be pinning their hopes on to find a local champion.

The players will be competing for an identical purse to last week’s Hero Open of €1.75m at a course perhaps best known for hosting the 2010 Ryder Cup. A first prize of €291,660 is once again up for grabs for the winner.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Cazoo Open.

Cazoo Open Prize Money 2022

PositionPrize Money
1st€291,660
2nd€194,440
3rd€109,550
4th€87,500
5th€74,200
6th€61,250
7th€52,500
8th€43,750
9th€39,200
10th€35,000
11th€32,200
12th€30,100
13th€28,175
14th€26,775
15th€25,725
16th€24,675
17th€23,625
18th€22,575
19th€21,700
20th€21,000
21st€20,300
22nd€19,775
23rd€19,250
24th€18,725
25th€18,200
26th€17,675
27th€17,150
28th€16,625
29th€16,100
30th€15,575
31st€15,050
32nd€14,525
33rd€14,000
34th€13,475
35th€13,125
36th€12,775
37th€12,425
38th€12,075
39th€11,725
40th€11,375
41st€11,025
42nd€10,675
43rd€10,325
44th€9,975
45th€9,625
46th€9,275
47th€8,925
48th€8,575
49th€8,225
50th€7,875
51st€7,525
52nd€7,175
53rd€6,825
54th€6,475
55th€6,125
56th€5,775
57th€5,425
58th€5,250
59th€5,075
60th€4,900
61st€4,725
62nd€4,550
63rd€4,375
64th€4,200
65th€4,025

Cazoo Open Field 2022

  • Angles, Pep
  • Antcliff, Maverick
  • Armitage, Marcus
  • Ashfield, James
  • Bai, Zheng-Kai
  • Baldwin, Matthew
  • Bekker, Oliver
  • Bjerregaard, Lucas
  • Blaauw, Jacques
  • Bourdy, Grégory
  • Broberg, Kristoffer
  • Brown, Steven
  • Caldwell, Jonathan
  • Campillo, Jorge
  • Cantero, Gutierrez Ivan
  • Catlin, John
  • Celli, Filippo
  • Chesters, Ashley
  • Cockerill, Aaron
  • Colsaerts, Nicolas
  • Coupland, Dave
  • Crocker, Sean
  • Dantorp, Jens
  • Davies, Archie
  • De Jager, Louis
  • Detry, Thomas
  • Dixon, David
  • Dodd, Stephen
  • Donaldson, Jamie
  • Drysdale, David
  • Dubuisson, Victor
  • Dunne, Paul
  • Easton, Bryce
  • Elvira, Nacho
  • Eriksson, Philip
  • Evans, Ben
  • Fahrbring, Jens
  • Farr, Oliver
  • Farrier-Twist, Michael
  • Ferguson, Ewen
  • Fichardt, Darren
  • Fisher, Oliver
  • Fisher, Ross
  • Ford, Matt
  • Forrest, Grant
  • Gagli, Lorenzo
  • Gallacher, Stephen
  • Gandy, Tom
  • Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian
  • Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo
  • Gavins, Daniel
  • Geary, Josh
  • Gouveia, Ricardo
  • Guerrier, Julien
  • Hanna, Chase
  • Hansen, Joachim B
  • Harries, Luke
  • Havret, Grégory
  • Hebert, Benjamin
  • Helligkilde, Marcus
  • Hend, Scott
  • Hidalgo, Angel
  • Hillier, Daniel
  • Howell, David
  • Howie, Craig
  • Huizing, Daan
  • Hundebøll, Oliver
  • Hutcheon, Greig
  • Hutsby, Sam
  • Jacquelin, Raphaël
  • Janewattananond, Jazz
  • Jordan, Matthew
  • Karlberg, Rikard
  • Karlsson, Anton
  • Kearney, Niall
  • Kennegard, Jesper
  • Keogh, Adam
  • Kieffer, Maximilian
  • Kjeldsen, Søren
  • Kofstad, Espen
  • Koivisto, Tyler
  • Korhonen, Mikko
  • Kruyswijk, Jacques
  • Lacroix, Frederic
  • Laporta, Francesco
  • Law, David
  • Lemke, Niklas
  • Leon, Hugo
  • Long, Hurly
  • Manley, Stuart
  • Mansell, Richard
  • McEvoy, Richard
  • McGowan, Ross
  • McLeod, Jake
  • Molinari, Edoardo
  • Møller, Niklas Nørgaard
  • Morrison, James
  • Murray, Zach
  • Nienaber, Wilco
  • Olesen, Thorbjørn
  • Oriol, Pedro
  • Paisley, Chris
  • Papadatos, Dimitrios
  • Paratore, Renato
  • Pepperell, Eddie
  • Perez, Victor
  • Perrier, Damien
  • Petersson, Robin
  • Pigem, Carlos
  • Plant, Alfie
  • Poke, Benjamin
  • Porteous, Garrick
  • Porteous, Haydn
  • Price, Phillip
  • Pulkkanen, Tapio
  • Quiros, Alvaro
  • Renolds, Lindsay
  • Ritchie, JC
  • Rock, Robert
  • Rooke, Lee
  • Santos, Ricardo
  • Scalise, Lorenzo
  • Schmid, Matti
  • Schneider, Marcel
  • Senior, Jack
  • Sharvin, Cormac
  • Shinkwin, Callum
  • Siem, Marcel
  • Singh Brar, Jack
  • Sjöholm, Joel
  • Slattery, Lee
  • Smith, Jordan
  • Smylie, Elvis
  • Southgate, Matthew
  • Stalter, Joël
  • Stone, Brandon
  • Storm, Graeme
  • Sturehed, Henric
  • Sullivan, Andy
  • Suri, Julian
  • Svensson, Jesper
  • Syme, Connor
  • Thomson, Jonathan
  • Veerman, Johannes
  • Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai
  • Waring, Paul
  • Warren, Marc
  • Wattel, Romain
  • Whitnell, Dale
  • Wilson, Andrew
  • Wilson, Oliver
  • Winther, Jeff
  • Wood, Chris
  • Wrisdale, Jordan
  • Zhang, Huilin

Who Won The 2021 Cazoo Open?

Last year, Spaniard Nacho Elvira edged out South African Justin Harding in a playoff to take the title. He returns this year as he attempts to repeat the feat for his second win on the Tour. 

How Much Is The Purse For The 2022 Cazoo Open?

Players are competing for a purse of €1,750,000 in the 2022 Cazoo Open - an identical sum to last week's Hero Open. The winner will earn €291,660 while the runner-up will bank €194,440. 

