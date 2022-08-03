Cazoo Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For the second successive year, footballer Gareth Bale is lending his support to the Cazoo Open in an effort to grow the game in Wales, and like last year’s event, the tournament is taking place at Celtic Manor.

Back then, Spaniard Nacho Elvira won an enthralling tournament after a playoff with Justin Harding. That closely fought ending came after it had seemed Elvira was cruising to victory. He had a six-shot lead going into the final day, which was gradually eaten away until he three-putted on the 18th to allow Harding a chance of victory. However, in the first playoff hole, Elvira held his nerve to par and claim the trophy.

Elvira returns for this year’s event hoping to successfully defend his title, although there’ll be no Harding, whose last tournament saw him finish 21st at the latest LIV Golf Invitational Series event in Bedminster.

Another former winner in the field is Grégory Bourdy. The Frenchman claimed a two-shot victory in 2013, one of four European Tour wins in his career to date. The highest ranked player in this week’s tournament is World No.102 Oliver Bekker. Englishman Jordan Smith, ranked four places beneath Bekker, is the next highest-ranked, while Jamie Donaldson, at World No.165, is the player the home crowd will be pinning their hopes on to find a local champion.

The players will be competing for an identical purse to last week’s Hero Open of €1.75m at a course perhaps best known for hosting the 2010 Ryder Cup. A first prize of €291,660 is once again up for grabs for the winner.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field for the 2022 Cazoo Open.

Cazoo Open Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st €291,660 2nd €194,440 3rd €109,550 4th €87,500 5th €74,200 6th €61,250 7th €52,500 8th €43,750 9th €39,200 10th €35,000 11th €32,200 12th €30,100 13th €28,175 14th €26,775 15th €25,725 16th €24,675 17th €23,625 18th €22,575 19th €21,700 20th €21,000 21st €20,300 22nd €19,775 23rd €19,250 24th €18,725 25th €18,200 26th €17,675 27th €17,150 28th €16,625 29th €16,100 30th €15,575 31st €15,050 32nd €14,525 33rd €14,000 34th €13,475 35th €13,125 36th €12,775 37th €12,425 38th €12,075 39th €11,725 40th €11,375 41st €11,025 42nd €10,675 43rd €10,325 44th €9,975 45th €9,625 46th €9,275 47th €8,925 48th €8,575 49th €8,225 50th €7,875 51st €7,525 52nd €7,175 53rd €6,825 54th €6,475 55th €6,125 56th €5,775 57th €5,425 58th €5,250 59th €5,075 60th €4,900 61st €4,725 62nd €4,550 63rd €4,375 64th €4,200 65th €4,025

Cazoo Open Field 2022

Angles, Pep

Antcliff, Maverick

Armitage, Marcus

Ashfield, James

Bai, Zheng-Kai

Baldwin, Matthew

Bekker, Oliver

Bjerregaard, Lucas

Blaauw, Jacques

Bourdy, Grégory

Broberg, Kristoffer

Brown, Steven

Caldwell, Jonathan

Campillo, Jorge

Cantero, Gutierrez Ivan

Catlin, John

Celli, Filippo

Chesters, Ashley

Cockerill, Aaron

Colsaerts, Nicolas

Coupland, Dave

Crocker, Sean

Dantorp, Jens

Davies, Archie

De Jager, Louis

Detry, Thomas

Dixon, David

Dodd, Stephen

Donaldson, Jamie

Drysdale, David

Dubuisson, Victor

Dunne, Paul

Easton, Bryce

Elvira, Nacho

Eriksson, Philip

Evans, Ben

Fahrbring, Jens

Farr, Oliver

Farrier-Twist, Michael

Ferguson, Ewen

Fichardt, Darren

Fisher, Oliver

Fisher, Ross

Ford, Matt

Forrest, Grant

Gagli, Lorenzo

Gallacher, Stephen

Gandy, Tom

Garcia Rodriguez, Sebastian

Garcia-Heredia, Alfredo

Gavins, Daniel

Geary, Josh

Gouveia, Ricardo

Guerrier, Julien

Hanna, Chase

Hansen, Joachim B

Harries, Luke

Havret, Grégory

Hebert, Benjamin

Helligkilde, Marcus

Hend, Scott

Hidalgo, Angel

Hillier, Daniel

Howell, David

Howie, Craig

Huizing, Daan

Hundebøll, Oliver

Hutcheon, Greig

Hutsby, Sam

Jacquelin, Raphaël

Janewattananond, Jazz

Jordan, Matthew

Karlberg, Rikard

Karlsson, Anton

Kearney, Niall

Kennegard, Jesper

Keogh, Adam

Kieffer, Maximilian

Kjeldsen, Søren

Kofstad, Espen

Koivisto, Tyler

Korhonen, Mikko

Kruyswijk, Jacques

Lacroix, Frederic

Laporta, Francesco

Law, David

Lemke, Niklas

Leon, Hugo

Long, Hurly

Manley, Stuart

Mansell, Richard

McEvoy, Richard

McGowan, Ross

McLeod, Jake

Molinari, Edoardo

Møller, Niklas Nørgaard

Morrison, James

Murray, Zach

Nienaber, Wilco

Olesen, Thorbjørn

Oriol, Pedro

Paisley, Chris

Papadatos, Dimitrios

Paratore, Renato

Pepperell, Eddie

Perez, Victor

Perrier, Damien

Petersson, Robin

Pigem, Carlos

Plant, Alfie

Poke, Benjamin

Porteous, Garrick

Porteous, Haydn

Price, Phillip

Pulkkanen, Tapio

Quiros, Alvaro

Renolds, Lindsay

Ritchie, JC

Rock, Robert

Rooke, Lee

Santos, Ricardo

Scalise, Lorenzo

Schmid, Matti

Schneider, Marcel

Senior, Jack

Sharvin, Cormac

Shinkwin, Callum

Siem, Marcel

Singh Brar, Jack

Sjöholm, Joel

Slattery, Lee

Smith, Jordan

Smylie, Elvis

Southgate, Matthew

Stalter, Joël

Stone, Brandon

Storm, Graeme

Sturehed, Henric

Sullivan, Andy

Suri, Julian

Svensson, Jesper

Syme, Connor

Thomson, Jonathan

Veerman, Johannes

Von Dellingshausen, Nicolai

Waring, Paul

Warren, Marc

Wattel, Romain

Whitnell, Dale

Wilson, Andrew

Wilson, Oliver

Winther, Jeff

Wood, Chris

Wrisdale, Jordan

Zhang, Huilin

Who Won The 2021 Cazoo Open? Last year, Spaniard Nacho Elvira edged out South African Justin Harding in a playoff to take the title. He returns this year as he attempts to repeat the feat for his second win on the Tour.