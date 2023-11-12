Cameron Smith Discusses 2024 Season After Doubling Down On Decision To Join LIV Golf

Cameron Smith is predicting another exciting season for LIV next year after it was confirmed the series is making another appearance in his native Australia, with LIV Golf returning to Adelaide on the 26 - 28th April.

The Adelaide tournament is the first to be confirmed by LIV for their third full season, with home favourite Smith already looking forward to competing on home turf despite continued criticism of his decision to walk away from the PGA Tour in his prime after winning The Open last year.

Speaking on a podcast with ABC Sport's @QuentinHull, Smith said: "I’m ecstatic. There’s definitely no regret here. I think for me having an event in Adelaide this year and we’re going back there next year, you know, that was so much fun. It was fun to play in front of the home crowd and it’s also really nice to have an off-season at home in Australia as well. It’s something I haven’t been able to do for a long time. So, no complaints here.

"I think naturally, being Australian, we’re kind of world travellers anyway, you know, we’re so far away from everything. And those seven or eight years on the PGA tour were really nice. Very easy to get around, but I did miss the international travel.

"It’s something that I’ve always enjoyed, travelling the world and seeing different cultures, seeing different golf courses. I think we’ve done a really good job of that (on LIV) and going forward I think we’ll do a bit more of that.”

Smith picked up around $22 million during the 2023 LIV Golf season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Smith has arguably been one of the biggest signings for LIV Golf with the former Open and Players Champion signing on for a reported $140 million. He is due back Down Under to defend the Australian PGA title that he won in front of a home crowd last year, when the championship returns to Royal Queensland in Brisbane on 23 - 26th November.

He will then try to win his national open for the first time when The Australian and The Lakes golf clubs in Sydney host the ISPS HANDA Australian Open on the 30th November - 3rd December.

PGA of Australia CEO Gavin Kirkman said: “I’m sure he’ll be ready to put on a great show once again at Royal Queensland. Cam continues to support his home tour each year and the fans just want to see him live and in action showcasing his game while inspiring our next generation of players, girls and boys, to reach their peak. With Cam locked in for both fields, the Australian PGA and Australian Open will be must-see events.”