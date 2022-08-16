Cameron Smith Buys Fan Upgraded Phone After Wayward Tee Shot

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After the week Cameron Smith had last week, where he was the subject of strong rumours linking him with a move to LIV Golf, the World No.2 was probably hoping for less drama out on the course during the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

However, things didn’t go quite to plan. As well as being issued with a two-shot penalty for playing a ball from the wrong place during his third round at TPC Southwind, his tee shot also hit a spectator on the seventh hole last Saturday, damaging unlucky fan Blake Krassenstein’s thumb and phone.

Krassenstein took to Twitter to explain what happened next. He said: “A quick Cam story from Saturday, he smoked my thumb and phone with his drive on 7. Walked over shook my hand, signed his glove for me, wrote down my cell # in his yardage book and ordered me a new phone. Unreal moment.” Krassenstein also provided images of the signed glove and texts sent from Smith confirming delivery of the new phone, which you can see here.

@MattVincenziPGA @TapItIn3 A quick Cam story from Saturday, he smoked my thumb and phone with his drive on 7. Walked over shook my hand, signed his glove for me, wrote down my cell # in his yardage book and ordered me a new phone. Unreal moment. pic.twitter.com/y0pHLFan9kAugust 16, 2022 See more

Now, Krassenstein has provided an update with an image of his newly delivered, upgraded phone. The delighted fan said: “Just arrived. Cam with massive upgrade. What a guy.” Check out the phone here.

Just arrived. Cam with massive upgrade. What a guy 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/6oKfesezvAAugust 16, 2022 See more

Smith, who has withdrawn from this week’s BMW Championship because of a hip injury, has admitted he is ready to cop some heat as his anticipated unveiling as a LIV golf player draws closer. However, while he may face criticism if that comes to pass, his response to his error on the course last week can only be applauded.