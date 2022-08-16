Cameron Smith Buys Fan Upgraded Phone After Wayward Tee Shot
Smith made good on a promise to replace a fan's broken phone after his drive hit it at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
After the week Cameron Smith had last week, where he was the subject of strong rumours linking him with a move to LIV Golf, the World No.2 was probably hoping for less drama out on the course during the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
However, things didn’t go quite to plan. As well as being issued with a two-shot penalty for playing a ball from the wrong place during his third round at TPC Southwind, his tee shot also hit a spectator on the seventh hole last Saturday, damaging unlucky fan Blake Krassenstein’s thumb and phone.
Krassenstein took to Twitter to explain what happened next. He said: “A quick Cam story from Saturday, he smoked my thumb and phone with his drive on 7. Walked over shook my hand, signed his glove for me, wrote down my cell # in his yardage book and ordered me a new phone. Unreal moment.” Krassenstein also provided images of the signed glove and texts sent from Smith confirming delivery of the new phone, which you can see here.
@MattVincenziPGA @TapItIn3 A quick Cam story from Saturday, he smoked my thumb and phone with his drive on 7. Walked over shook my hand, signed his glove for me, wrote down my cell # in his yardage book and ordered me a new phone. Unreal moment. pic.twitter.com/y0pHLFan9kAugust 16, 2022
Now, Krassenstein has provided an update with an image of his newly delivered, upgraded phone. The delighted fan said: “Just arrived. Cam with massive upgrade. What a guy.” Check out the phone here.
Just arrived. Cam with massive upgrade. What a guy 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/6oKfesezvAAugust 16, 2022
Smith, who has withdrawn from this week’s BMW Championship because of a hip injury, has admitted he is ready to cop some heat as his anticipated unveiling as a LIV golf player draws closer. However, while he may face criticism if that comes to pass, his response to his error on the course last week can only be applauded.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
