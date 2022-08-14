Cameron Smith Issued Penalty At FedEx St. Jude Championship
The World No.2 was assessed a two-shot penalty after playing his ball from the wrong place on the fourth hole
Cameron Smith has been one of the most talked about players in the world following his recent Open Championship victory and link to LIV Golf. Just in the past week, the World No.2 has reportedly signed a $100+ million deal with the Saudi-backed series, with the Aussie reportedly set to tee it up in the next LIV Golf event in Boston next month.
A lot has been said regarding Smith, with the 28-year-old ready "to cop some heat" after dropping yet more hints he is on his way to LIV Golf. However, away from the reported move it's his action on the course which has caught eyes, with the Aussie penalised two shots for playing his golf ball from the wrong place.
Statement on Cameron Smith ruling at FedEx St. Jude Championship pic.twitter.com/15P5i2FxM3August 14, 2022
In a release by PGA Tour Communications, Smith was given "a two-stroke penalty prior to the start of the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship." The reason? Well, it was for a "breach of Rule 14.7 (playing a ball from the wrong place) on hole No.4 during the third round as he was operating under Rule 17.1 (when ball is in penalty area)."
The release went on to add: "Smith's score has been adjusted and he will begin the final round at 201 (-9). Final round pairings will not be adjusted."
Following the penalty, No Laying Up posted an image of the moment where Smith reportedly broke the rule, with his ball resting on the red line surrounding the hazard.
Finding the hazard with his tee shot, Smith took a drop, with his ball coming to rest on the hazard line. Because it was on the line, he had not taken full relief, thus he was given a two-shot penalty.
Since his ball was on the line, he did not take full relief from the penalty area. pic.twitter.com/omaror9xn0August 14, 2022
If Smith were to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship then he would jump Scottie Scheffler into the World No.1 spot, a position that the American has held since the end of March.
Cameron Smith has been penalized two strokes for improper placement of the ball in the penalty area in Round 3.He now begins the final round trailing by four.More on the penalty ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/a1wr2Bqv9RAugust 14, 2022
