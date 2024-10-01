Aramco Team Series Shenzhen Prize Money Payout 2024
The fourth Aramco Team Series event of the year comes from China, where Celine Boutier is one of the biggest names in the field
The fourth and penultimate Aramco Team Series event of the year will be held at Shenzhen's Mission Hills Resort, one of the best courses in China.
The action takes place over three days, with simultaneous team and individual competitions.
The team competition takes place over the first two days, with an amateur joining three professionals on each of the 28 teams of four.
The captains, who are chosen based on their world ranking on 23 September, choose a professional to join them. Another is selected via a draw and an amateur completes each four-player team. The best two scores on each team count towards the overall score.
Over the three days, an 84-player field of professionals also contests an individual strokeplay event, with a cut after the second round meaning the final day involves only the top-60 professionals and ties.
The event's prize money is $1m, shared equally between the team competition and individual competition. The individual event also offers Rolex World Ranking and LET Order of Merit points.
The winner of the individual contest receives $75,000, while $105,000 is typically awarded to the winning team. Below is the prize money breakdown for the individual event.
Aramco Team Series Shenzhen Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$75,000
|2nd
|$45,000
|3rd
|$30,000
|4th
|$22,500
|5th
|$18,000
|6th
|$15,550
|7th
|$14,000
|8th
|$12,500
|9th
|$12,000
|10th
|$11,500
|11th
|$11,000
|12th
|$10,500
|13th
|$10,000
|14th
|$9,500
|15th
|$9,000
|16th
|$8,750
|17th
|$8,500
|18th
|$8,250
|19th
|$8,000
|20th
|$7,750
|21st
|$7,500
|22nd
|$7,250
|23rd
|$7,000
|24th
|$6,750
|25th
|$6,500
|26th
|$6,250
|27th
|$6,000
|28th
|$5,750
|29th
|$5,500
|30th
|$5,250
|31st
|$5,050
|32nd
|$4,800
|33rd
|$4,600
|34th
|$4,450
|35th
|$4,300
|36th
|$4,150
|37th
|$4,000
|38th
|$3,850
|39th
|$3,700
|40th
|$3,550
|41st
|$3,400
|42nd
|$3,250
|43rd
|$3,100
|44th
|$2,950
|45th
|$2,850
|46th
|$2,750
|47th
|$2,650
|48th
|$2,550
|49th
|$2,450
|50th
|$2,350
|51st
|$2,250
|52nd
|$2,150
|53rd
|$2,050
|54th
|$1,950
|55th
|$1,850
|56th
|$1,700
|57th
|$1,650
|58th
|$1,600
|59th
|$1,550
|60th
|$1,500
Who Are The Star Names In The Aramco Team Series Shenzhen?
One of the biggest names in the field is 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, who is making her Aramco Team Series debut.
She explained to the LET what she is looking forward to about her appearance. She said: “Competing in Shenzhen, surrounded by such strong talent in this innovative format, is an exciting challenge.
“It’s also great to be part of an event with a focus on advancing the women’s game, creating more opportunities for female athletes to compete on a global stage.”
She is far from the only big name in the field. Among the other standout players competing in China are LPGA Tour stars Xiyu Lin, who won the Hong Kong event in 2023, Alison Lee, who won in Sotogrande in 2021 and Riyadh in 2023, Ruoning Yin, Angel Yin, Anna Nordqvist and Emily Kristine Pedersen.
Other former Aramco Team Series winners in the field are Oliva Cowan, who won in London in 2021, Bronte Law, claimed victory in London the year after, Manon de Roey, who won in Bangkok the same year, and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who claimed victory in Singapore in 2023.
Chiara Tamburlini, who is the current LET Order of Merit leader, also plays.
How Does The Aramco Team Series Work?
The Aramco Team Series features professional players competing alongside amateurs in a team competition over the first two days. At the same time, an individual strokeplay event is also held, although that lasts for all 54 holes over the three days.
What Is The Prize Money For The Aramco Team Series?
As with the previous four tournaments in the season, there is a prize purse of $1m at the Mission Hills contest, which is split equally between the team and individual events.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
