Aramco Team Series Shenzhen Prize Money Payout 2024

The fourth and penultimate Aramco Team Series event of the year will be held at Shenzhen's Mission Hills Resort, one of the best courses in China.

The action takes place over three days, with simultaneous team and individual competitions.

The team competition takes place over the first two days, with an amateur joining three professionals on each of the 28 teams of four.

The captains, who are chosen based on their world ranking on 23 September, choose a professional to join them. Another is selected via a draw and an amateur completes each four-player team. The best two scores on each team count towards the overall score.

Over the three days, an 84-player field of professionals also contests an individual strokeplay event, with a cut after the second round meaning the final day involves only the top-60 professionals and ties.

The event's prize money is $1m, shared equally between the team competition and individual competition. The individual event also offers Rolex World Ranking and LET Order of Merit points.

The winner of the individual contest receives $75,000, while $105,000 is typically awarded to the winning team. Below is the prize money breakdown for the individual event.

Aramco Team Series Shenzhen Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Individual Event Position Prize Money 1st $75,000 2nd $45,000 3rd $30,000 4th $22,500 5th $18,000 6th $15,550 7th $14,000 8th $12,500 9th $12,000 10th $11,500 11th $11,000 12th $10,500 13th $10,000 14th $9,500 15th $9,000 16th $8,750 17th $8,500 18th $8,250 19th $8,000 20th $7,750 21st $7,500 22nd $7,250 23rd $7,000 24th $6,750 25th $6,500 26th $6,250 27th $6,000 28th $5,750 29th $5,500 30th $5,250 31st $5,050 32nd $4,800 33rd $4,600 34th $4,450 35th $4,300 36th $4,150 37th $4,000 38th $3,850 39th $3,700 40th $3,550 41st $3,400 42nd $3,250 43rd $3,100 44th $2,950 45th $2,850 46th $2,750 47th $2,650 48th $2,550 49th $2,450 50th $2,350 51st $2,250 52nd $2,150 53rd $2,050 54th $1,950 55th $1,850 56th $1,700 57th $1,650 58th $1,600 59th $1,550 60th $1,500

Who Are The Star Names In The Aramco Team Series Shenzhen?

Xiyu Lin won the individual trophy in the 2023 Aramco Team Series Hong Kong (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the biggest names in the field is 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, who is making her Aramco Team Series debut.

She explained to the LET what she is looking forward to about her appearance. She said: “Competing in Shenzhen, surrounded by such strong talent in this innovative format, is an exciting challenge.

“It’s also great to be part of an event with a focus on advancing the women’s game, creating more opportunities for female athletes to compete on a global stage.”

She is far from the only big name in the field. Among the other standout players competing in China are LPGA Tour stars Xiyu Lin, who won the Hong Kong event in 2023, Alison Lee, who won in Sotogrande in 2021 and Riyadh in 2023, Ruoning Yin, Angel Yin, Anna Nordqvist and Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Other former Aramco Team Series winners in the field are Oliva Cowan, who won in London in 2021, Bronte Law, claimed victory in London the year after, Manon de Roey, who won in Bangkok the same year, and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who claimed victory in Singapore in 2023.

Chiara Tamburlini, who is the current LET Order of Merit leader, also plays.

