Aramco Team Series Shenzhen Prize Money Payout 2024

The fourth Aramco Team Series event of the year comes from China, where Celine Boutier is one of the biggest names in the field

Celine Boutier takes a shot during the Amundi Evian Championship
Celine Boutier makes her Aramco Team Series debut in China
The fourth and penultimate Aramco Team Series event of the year will be held at Shenzhen's Mission Hills Resort, one of the best courses in China.

The action takes place over three days, with simultaneous team and individual competitions.

The team competition takes place over the first two days, with an amateur joining three professionals on each of the 28 teams of four.

The captains, who are chosen based on their world ranking on 23 September, choose a professional to join them. Another is selected via a draw and an amateur completes each four-player team. The best two scores on each team count towards the overall score.

Over the three days, an 84-player field of professionals also contests an individual strokeplay event, with a cut after the second round meaning the final day involves only the top-60 professionals and ties.

The event's prize money is $1m, shared equally between the team competition and individual competition. The individual event also offers Rolex World Ranking and LET Order of Merit points. 

The winner of the individual contest receives $75,000, while $105,000 is typically awarded to the winning team. Below is the prize money breakdown for the individual event.

Aramco Team Series Shenzhen Prize Money Payout

Individual Event
PositionPrize Money
1st$75,000
2nd$45,000
3rd$30,000
4th$22,500
5th$18,000
6th$15,550
7th$14,000
8th$12,500
9th$12,000
10th$11,500
11th$11,000
12th$10,500
13th$10,000
14th$9,500
15th$9,000
16th$8,750
17th$8,500
18th$8,250
19th$8,000
20th$7,750
21st$7,500
22nd$7,250
23rd$7,000
24th$6,750
25th$6,500
26th$6,250
27th$6,000
28th$5,750
29th$5,500
30th$5,250
31st$5,050
32nd$4,800
33rd$4,600
34th$4,450
35th$4,300
36th$4,150
37th$4,000
38th$3,850
39th$3,700
40th$3,550
41st$3,400
42nd$3,250
43rd$3,100
44th$2,950
45th$2,850
46th$2,750
47th$2,650
48th$2,550
49th$2,450
50th$2,350
51st$2,250
52nd$2,150
53rd$2,050
54th$1,950
55th$1,850
56th$1,700
57th$1,650
58th$1,600
59th$1,550
60th$1,500

Who Are The Star Names In The Aramco Team Series Shenzhen?

Xiyu Lin with the Aramco Team Series Hong Kong trophy

Xiyu Lin won the individual trophy in the 2023 Aramco Team Series Hong Kong

One of the biggest names in the field is 2023 Amundi Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier, who is making her Aramco Team Series debut.

She explained to the LET what she is looking forward to about her appearance. She said: “Competing in Shenzhen, surrounded by such strong talent in this innovative format, is an exciting challenge.  

“It’s also great to be part of an event with a focus on advancing the women’s game, creating more opportunities for female athletes to compete on a global stage.” 

She is far from the only big name in the field. Among the other standout players competing in China are LPGA Tour stars Xiyu Lin, who won the Hong Kong event in 2023, Alison Lee, who won in Sotogrande in 2021 and Riyadh in 2023, Ruoning Yin, Angel Yin, Anna Nordqvist and Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Other former Aramco Team Series winners in the field are Oliva Cowan, who won in London in 2021, Bronte Law, claimed victory in London the year after, Manon de Roey, who won in Bangkok the same year, and Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, who claimed victory in Singapore in 2023.

Chiara Tamburlini, who is the current LET Order of Merit leader, also plays.

How Does The Aramco Team Series Work?

The Aramco Team Series features professional players competing alongside amateurs in a team competition over the first two days. At the same time, an individual strokeplay event is also held, although that lasts for all 54 holes over the three days.

What Is The Prize Money For The Aramco Team Series?

As with the previous four tournaments in the season, there is a prize purse of $1m at the Mission Hills contest, which is split equally between the team and individual events. 

